Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, more on Sunday, June 21

The Sunday World Cup schedule features four more matches, highlighted by Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at noon ET. The final round of the U.S. Open is also underway, with the final pairing teeing off at 2:30 p.m. ET. There's also a full slate of MLB action, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, June 21

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Sunday, June 21

Mo Salah, Egypt, 0.5 goals + assists - Higher (1.11x)

Salah is a four-time Golden Boot winner in the English Premier League and picked up an assist in the World Cup opener. Egypt will face New Zealand on Sunday, and SportsLine's Jon Eimer says that the Kiwis' defense "struggled" in their opener. "[Egypt] are good enough to win this group, and we should see them press in a way that reflects that growing desire to win," said Eimer. Pick it at Underdog:

Federico Valverde, Uruguay, 1.5 shots attempted - Higher (0.69x)

The Uruguayans take on Cape Verde, and the former should have several scoring opportunities, especially in set pieces off corner kicks. Per SportsLine's Martin Green, "La Celeste will probably win lots of corners - they had 14 corners and gave away just four against Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde conceded 11 corners against Spain - and they should find the back of the net if Federico Valverde and Araújo get their deliveries right." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

David Peterson, Mets, 14.5 pitching outs - Higher (0.81x).

Peterson makes a road start at the Phillies on Sunday night, and he's been much better in away stadiums. He has a 2.61 ERA over his last five road games, while Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto are hitting a combined .156 (12 for 77) off Peterson. SportsLine's model projects the pitcher to record 17 outs on average. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 2.68x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).