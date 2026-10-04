Sunday's NFL slate features 12 afternoon matchups, including potential playoff previews in Rams vs. Eagles and Bengals vs. Jaguars. With stars like Davante Adams, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence taking the field, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can get a free entry into the Keep Your Million Game and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 4

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 4

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans, 187.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Ward has gone under this yardage bar in every game this season. He's averaging just 168 passing yards per game and hasn't reached 188 passing yards in a road game since October 2025. He's projected for 172 yards as the Titans visit the Ravens. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets, 56.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.87x)

Allen will draw the start versus the Chicago Bears with Breece Hall sidelined. Chicago has among the worst run defenses in the NFL, allowing 5.1 yards per carry which is the second highest of any team this season. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars, 39.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x).

Meyers is coming off a 64-yard game and has topped 39.5 yards in two of three games this season. The Jags take on the Bengals on Sunday, and Meyers had a 105-yard outing in his last outing versus Cincy. That came after an 83-yard game in his prior game against Cincinnati as the model forecasts Meyers to have 48 receiving yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Deposit match:

$10+ minimum deposit required.

The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds may be used only on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts offered through Underdog Predict.

Bonus Funds may not be applied to any entries on the Underdog platform with a payout multiplier less than 2x the initial entry fee.

Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million

New users must make a first-time deposit before gameplay; existing users may be required to make a qualifying deposit.

Participants are credited with a promotional balance of $1,000,000 in Milly Bucks and answer 20 consecutive two-outcome questions, choosing how much of the remaining balance to risk on each.

Milly Bucks have no cash value and are not withdrawable. Selections must begin within 21 days of becoming eligible and all 20 questions must be completed within 60 days or the game expires and is settled as a loss.

Any Milly Bucks balance remaining after all 20 questions is awarded as Bonus Entries, up to $1,000,000.

No award is issued if the balance reaches $0.

Bonus Entries must be played through one time within 14 days of issuance or they are forfeited. Bonus Entries may only be used for fantasy contest entries and cannot be used for prediction picks. Combination entries containing prediction event contracts are subject to separate terms.

Bonus Entries cannot be applied to entries with a payout multiplier below 2x the entry fee.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).