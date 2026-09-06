The Week 1 college football schedule features three FBS matchups on Sunday, highlighted by the only ranked contest of the weekend in No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville. The slate also features No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and No. 17 Washington vs. Washington State, giving users plenty of opportunities to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can keep your million and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Sep. 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Sept. 6

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, 26.5 rushing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Louisville had the ACC's second-best defense last season in terms of yards allowed, barely allowing 300 yards per game. Meanwhile, Chambliss ran less as the 2025 season progressed, which is something that could carry over into this season. He averaged 59.1 rushing yards over his first seven starts but just 15.3 yards over his last six starts. The model forecasts the quarterback to rush for 17 yards on Sunday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Jordan Faison, Notre Dame, 60.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x)

While Faison had some quiet games against top teams a year ago, he always showed up against unranked squads. He averaged 65.5 receiving yards against unranked foes, and he'll see another in Wisconsin. The Badgers had one of the worst passing defenses in college football last year as the 69.8 completion percentage they allowed was second highest in the nation. Faison is projected to near 100 yards in this contest. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Demond Williams, Washington, 238.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Wazzou is stout in defending through the air as it ranked 13th in the country in passing defense last year, allowing just 174.4 yards per game. The Cougars are a bit more vulnerable on the ground, as they ranked 33rd in run defense, so expect Washington to lean on the run in the Apple Cup. Williams is projected for 231 passing yards. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

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