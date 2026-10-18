The Week 6 NFL odds feature plenty of common matchups as half of the Sunday slate consists of divisional games. Among the matchups are Ravens vs. Browns (+3) with Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out, Patriots vs. Jets (+7), Rams vs. Cardinals (+12.5) and Chiefs vs. Chargers (+7.5). Kansas City is coming off a bye, which is something to keep in mind with NFL bets as the Chiefs are 1-5 ATS following their last six byes. The Panthers are the other team off a bye, and they'll face an Eagles team coming off a last-second loss in London. With Jalen Hurts ruled out due to a blood clot in his calf, Philly is now a 3-point underdog after opening as a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 6 NFL spreads. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bills are the biggest road favorite as they're giving 5.5 points to a Raiders team which took its first spread loss on Sunday to the Patriots. There are a host of high-scoring games to make Week 6 NFL bets on in regard to the total as four matchups have an O/U of at least 50, including Packers vs. Cowboys (+1, 53) on 'SNF,' after those two combined for 80 points in a 40-40 tie last season. All of the updated Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 6 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Patriots (-7, 43.5) cover at home versus the Jets in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Pats have rediscovered the groove which had them as AFC champs a year ago, with back-to-back wins over Buffalo and Vegas. New England has increased its passing yardage every game this year, with 371 on Sunday versus a Raiders team that had allowed just 202.8 passing yards through its first four games. The Patriots have covered in three straight matchups with the Jets, with a 16-point average margin of victory. New York's 27th-ranked scoring offense won't be able to keep it too close as the model sees the Pats as the value side, while it is also going Under on the total. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: the Cardinals (+12.5, 51.5) cover at the Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is forecasted to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations and continue its success as a road dog. The Cards are 11-5 ATS as an away underdog since 2024 -- including 2-0 this season -- with that 69% cover rate the third-best record over that span. Arizona had a season-high of three passing scores this past Sunday -- as losing Marvin Harrison Jr. may be addition by subtraction -- and it gets to face a Rams squad off a short week. Also, Los Angeles has a minus-five turnover differential, which is third worst in the NFL and should allow the Cardinals extra possessions to stay within this massive number. The model also has the Under hitting well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 6 NFL schedule and just revealed five teams who outright win in over 70% of simulations, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 6 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which five teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 6 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine