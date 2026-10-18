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Texans vs. Jaguars live updates: Marvin Harrison Jr. makes debut for Houston in AFC South clash in London

Keep up with all the biggest developments as two AFC contenders meet in London

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The owners of the AFC South's last three division championships square off in London when the Houston Texans (1-4) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1). If the 2025 season is any indicator, Sunday should provide plenty of drama: the two teams split the season series last year with each game decided by exactly seven points. In fact, each of the last five matchups has been a one-score game. 

Houston enters Week 6 against the Jaguars with a new playmaker for quarterback C.J. Stroud: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the 2024 NFL Draft's fourth overall pick. The Texans acquired Harrison Jr. and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. After an underwhelming start to his career with the Cardinals, the hope is that he can be a much-needed receiving threat for the Texans while reuniting with Stroud, his college quarterback at Ohio State. Stroud has had a strong year with the fifth-most passing attempts without an interception, 185, through the first five games of a season in NFL history. He is also tied for the most 20-yard completions, 21, in the NFL with Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen this season.

Jacksonville is entering its second week in London after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 on a buzzer-beating 57-yard field goal. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is thriving this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.1), eighth in completion percentage (67.1%), tied for fifth in touchdown passes (10), fourth in passer rating (106.8) and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.18) for the first-place Jaguars. He'll have his hands full with Texans All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., a player who has 6.0 sacks in the last three games. Andersson Jr.'s 

Will Stroud or Lawrence power their squad to victory in this AFC South showdown across the pond? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out. 

Where to watch Texans vs. Jaguars live

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Wembley Stadium -- London, England
  • TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo
  • Follow:  CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Jaguars -2.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
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Holding call erases Tuten TD, Texans defense intercepts Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten had a walk-in touchdown on an outside run to the right, but the officials nullified the three-yard touchdown run because of a holding call on tight end Brenton Strange. However, the replay didn't show anything close to a clear definition of holding. Two plays later, quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed an end zone interception to Texans safety Calen Bullock on third-and-goal from the five.

Houston leads 7-0 with 13:18 left in the first half. 

 
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Texans strike first with wide open, six-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud

All of a sudden, Houston tight end Foster Moreau found himself wide open in the middle of the end zone. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hit him with ease, so they now lead 7-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter. 

 
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C.J. Stroud hits Nick Collins for 42-yard gain

 Houston's No. 1 wide receiver makes an incredible diving catch to set the Texans up with a first-and-goal at the Jaguars' 9. 

 
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Trevor Lawrence can't find Parker Washington, Jaguars turn the ball over on downs

After a first down completion to tight end Nate Boerkircher, Trevor Lawrence tossed three consecutive incompletions to wide receiver Parker Washington despite being three yards away from the line to gain for the next first down. Perhaps a run or two could have been mixed in there to move the chains. The Texans take over at their own 38 in a scoreless game with 8:14 left in the first quarter. 

 
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Jaguars smother Texans to force a three-and-out

Houston gained just three years after starting at their own six. Following the punt, Jacksonville is in excellent position at their own 45 in a scoreless game. 

 
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Jaguars' opening drive stalls

Jacksonville started strong with a 24-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to tight end Brenton Strange, but a second-and-7 drop by Brian Thomas Jr. derailed the drive. The Houston Texans take over on their own 6 in scoreless game after the punt. 

 
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Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence start with the football

 
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C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. look to channel Ohio State success

Stroud and Harrison Jr. were Ohio State teammates for two seasons from 2021 to 2022, and Harrison Jr.'s 14 receiving touchdowns when Stroud was the starting quarterback in 2022 are tied for the third most in a single season in Buckeyes' history.  Harrison Jr. also set or tied career-highs in catches (77), receiving yards (1,263) and receiving touchdowns (14) in that 2022 season with Stroud.   

Houston needs another wide receiver to make an impact outside of two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, since once-exciting wide receiver Tank Dell's NFL career was sidetracked by a significant knee injury.  Dell went down in Week 16 of the 2024 season with a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, LCL, MCL, and meniscus damage, and he hasn't played a game since.   

 
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