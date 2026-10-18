Texans vs. Jaguars live updates: Marvin Harrison Jr. makes debut for Houston in AFC South clash in London

The owners of the AFC South's last three division championships square off in London when the Houston Texans (1-4) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1). If the 2025 season is any indicator, Sunday should provide plenty of drama: the two teams split the season series last year with each game decided by exactly seven points. In fact, each of the last five matchups has been a one-score game.

Houston enters Week 6 against the Jaguars with a new playmaker for quarterback C.J. Stroud: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the 2024 NFL Draft's fourth overall pick. The Texans acquired Harrison Jr. and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. After an underwhelming start to his career with the Cardinals, the hope is that he can be a much-needed receiving threat for the Texans while reuniting with Stroud, his college quarterback at Ohio State. Stroud has had a strong year with the fifth-most passing attempts without an interception, 185, through the first five games of a season in NFL history. He is also tied for the most 20-yard completions, 21, in the NFL with Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen this season.

Jacksonville is entering its second week in London after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 on a buzzer-beating 57-yard field goal. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is thriving this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.1), eighth in completion percentage (67.1%), tied for fifth in touchdown passes (10), fourth in passer rating (106.8) and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.18) for the first-place Jaguars. He'll have his hands full with Texans All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., a player who has 6.0 sacks in the last three games. Andersson Jr.'s

Will Stroud or Lawrence power their squad to victory in this AFC South showdown across the pond? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out.

Where to watch Texans vs. Jaguars live

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 18 | 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo

NFL Network | Fubo Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -2.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)