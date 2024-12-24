If part of the very definition of the term pound for pound surrounds being able to defeat a variety of boxers at different sizes and weight classes, then what unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk accomplished on Saturday needs to be applauded even more than it already has.

Usyk, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist who went on to becoming undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, was already considered by many to be the P4P king entering his rematch in Saudi Arabia against Tyson Fury. But when considering Fury's weight gain for their second fight, which Usyk captured by unanimous decision in a nip-and-tuck affair, the native of Ukraine might as well have been competing for the super heavyweight title.

With Fury entering at a career-high of 281 pounds, Usyk was forced to overcome a 55-pound weight disadvantage, which only added to the fact that the 36-year-old Fury was one year younger, six inches taller and held a reach edge of eight full inches.

In the end, just like their first meeting (which Fury edged via split decision in a thriller), none of it seemed to matter as skills paid the bills once again for Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) in what might have been the most impressive victory of his already legendary career.

After being forced to endure a targeted body attack during their initial fight in May, it was Usyk who turned the tables in the rematch by setting an insane pace and taking the fight to Fury off the opening bell. Usyk went to the body relentlessly while employing incredible defense and head movement to be able to operate within punching range against his larger opponent without having to pay the price.

In the end, Usyk was simply better at just about every turn following 12 very close rounds in which Fury largely succeeded in his attempts to match Usyk's pace but proved unable to outwork him.

Just how good was Usyk in his clinical takedown of his most competitive rival? The CompuBox statistics told the story as Usyk outlanded and outjabbed Fury and exited the fight without a scratch on his face, all the while connected upon an absurd 43% of his overall punches and 50% of his power shots.

Usyk may only have seven fights as a heavyweight, which makes it difficult to compare his career accomplishments to that of history's most decorated champions, but he has made the most of his time in the division with two wins over Fury, two over Anthony Joshua and a late stoppage of current IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois, who could be Usyk's next opponent in a rematch should he get past former champion Joseph Parker on Feb. 22.

It has taken Usyk just 23 career fights to establish himself as the best heavyweight of this generation and one of the true all-time greats of this century. Not bad for a fighter who, at 6-foot-3, was once considered too small to stand across from the powerful giants that have made up this exciting, renaissance era.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the ring. Below is the latest Pound for Pound rankings update after Usyk's win in December.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed heavyweight champion (23-0, 14 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 1

Usyk's professional run has been as decorated as it has been perfect. The former undisputed cruiserweight champ, who reached similar status as a four-belt champion at heavyweight in his split-decision win over Tyson Fury in May, was even better in their December rematch. Usyk solidified himself as one of the best boxers in division history by efficiently outworking Fury, despite giving up 55 pounds, to claim a unanimous decision.

2. Naoya Inoue

Undisputed junior featherweight champion (25-0, 23 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 2

The four-division champion, who has reached undisputed status in two different weight classes, continued his legendary takeover of the sport by rising from the canvas to finish Luis Nery in their May title bout at the Tokyo Dome. "The Monster" looked much more defensive minded in September when he picked apart and stopped former champion TJ Doheny. Inoue's December return was postponed after mandatory opponent Sam Goodman suffered a cut in training.

3. Terence Crawford



WBA junior middleweight champion (40-0, 29 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 3

In his long-awaited return from his dismantling of Errol Spence Jr. last summer, Crawford moved up to 154 pounds to narrowly hold off WBA champion Israel Madrimov. Despite the fight turning out to be among the toughest of Crawford's career, "Bud" remains steadfast that the only fight left that interests him is a showdown with super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez.

4. Artur Beterbiev



Undisputed light heavyweight champion (21-0, 20 KOs) | Previous ranking: 4

Beterbiev turned away any whispers that he was getting old by dismantling former 168-pound champion Callum Smith in January. With his mandatories out of the way and knee surgery behind him, Beterbiev finally faced unbeaten Dmitry Bivol in the division's first four-belt, undisputed clash. Beterbiev came away with a disputed majority decision as fans eagerly await an immediate rematch on Feb. 22.

5. Dmitry Bivol



Light heavyweight (23-1, 12 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 5

Talk about bad luck. Bivol appeared to land the cleaner, defining shots in an undisputed light heavyweight clash against Artur Beterbiev which showcased some of the best combined skill in boxing today. But the native of Russia was forced to settle for a disputed loss via majority decision in a thrilling and close fight. The only thing next which makes sense for both fighters (and the sport, at large) is an immediate rematch set for Feb. 22.

6. Canelo Alvarez



Unified super middleweight champion (62-2-2, 38 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 6

The former P4P king is still a unified champion at 168 pounds and he proved just that by brilliantly outdueling countryman Jaime Munguia in May. But despite constant pressure from fans and media to fight former David Benavidez or Terence Crawford, the much-scrutinized Alvarez returned in September to dominate unbeaten Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas.

7. Gervonta Davis

WBA lightweight champion (30-0, 28 KOs) | Previous ranking: 7

Davis' body-shot knockout of Ryan Garcia in their superfight last April looks even better now that "King Ryan" became the first boxer to drop and defeat former undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney. With a 2023 jail sentence behind him, "Tank" returned in June to obliterate unbeaten Frank Martin. Davis was expected to return in December against Lamont Roach Jr. but the fight was rescheduled for March.

8. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Flyweight, junior bantamweight titleholder (20-0, 13 KOs) | Previous ranking: 8

The 24-year-old phenom from San Antonio landed just shy of 50% of his power shots to dismantle 115-pound titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada in July. Rodriguez returned in November to defend his junior bantamweight title by stopping Pedro Guevara in Philadelphia.

9. Shakur Stevenson

WBC lightweight champion (22-0, 10 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 9

Even though he was nearly booed out of the arena -- in his hometown, no less -- while defending his title against Artem Harutyunyun in July, Stevenson limited his opponent to just 17% of punches landed overall and single digits in all but one round. The three-division champion, now promoted by Matchroom Sport, will return on Feb. 22 versus unbeaten prospect Floyd Schofield Jr.

10. David Benavidez

Interim light heavyweight titleholder (29-0, 24 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 10

Frustrated with waiting around for his shot at undisputed 168-pound king Canelo Alvarez, "El Monstro" moved up in weight to outclass former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June. Benavidez, who later revealed injuries to both hands during training camp (which may have prevented him from scoring a stoppage), will return on Feb. 1 in a pay-per-view clash against unbeaten David Morrell Jr. for a shot at the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol II.

Dropped out: None

Honorable mention: Tyson Fury, Teofimo Lopez Jr., Junto Nakatani, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney