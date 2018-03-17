TEXAM
UNC

North Carolina meets big Texas A&M squad

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 17, 2018

Ninth-ranked North Carolina's objective is to stick with the process that works.

That's a similar approach for Texas A&M.

So the teams will be trying to draw on their strengths when they meet in the NCAA Tournament's second round Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

It makes sense that North Carolina is entrenched in the process because those methods helped produce a national championship last year.

"I don't feel any pressure," senior guard Joel Berry II said. "This is our last (tournament), and we just want to enjoy it as much as we can and just do like we did last year and take it one game at a time and make sure we're focusing on the game that's coming up."

North Carolina (26-10), which is the West Region's No. 2 seed, and seventh-seeded Texas A&M (21-12) made it through the opening round unscathed.

"We turned it over too much (against Lipscomb), but a lot of stuff we did other than that was good," Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson said. "Hopefully we can take this and build some momentum from it going into the next one."

Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said he knows the Aggies have a luxury with their length along the front line. Three players at 6-foot-9 or taller will have to try to take advantage of North Carolina's relative inexperience in the post.

A 44-26 rebounding edge on Providence was evidence of what the Aggies can accomplish in that department.

"It's something we take pride in," said forward Robert Williams, who's listed at 6-10.

"That's what we do," said Aggies forward Tyler Davis, also at 6-10.

Williams and Davis combined for 29 rebounds Friday. But the Tar Heels have long been considered one of the country's top rebounding groups.

Guard Admon Gilder, whose 18 points led four Texas A&M players in double-figure scoring in the first round, said an emphasis on defense is something the team takes seriously.

"We hang our hats on playing defense every day," Gilder said.

Berry, who was last year's Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four, reached a notable mark during Friday's game. He scored 14 points to move to 1,792 career points and into 13th place on the school's all-time list, passing legendary Michael Jordan. This NCAA venue is the home of the Charlotte Hornets, who are owned by Jordan.

"I think he left after three years, didn't he?" Berry said. "So it's kind of expected for me to pass him. ... But just to see highlights of him and to be able to have that honor, that's something great. I can always remember that."

Berry and forward Luke Maye both average 17 points for the Tar Heels, who are aiming to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth year in a row. They've advanced out of the second round the last eight times they've held the better seed.

Texas A&M is North Carolina's fifth Southeastern Conference opponent in the last 10 second-round games in the tournament.

North Carolina holds a 2-1 series edge, though Texas A&M won a 1980 NCAA Tournament meeting in double overtime in Denton, Texas.

North Carolina is 34-1 in NCAA Tournament games in its home state. That includes a 12-0 record in Charlotte.

"Players play," coach Roy Williams said. "I've never lost to a building, but this has been very comfortable for us. Hopefully, it will last one more game."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Hogg
1 F
L. Maye
32 F
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
41.3 Field Goal % 48.6
38.3 Three Point % 43.1
71.8 Free Throw % 62.4
+ 1 Tonny Trocha-Morelos made 1st of 2 free throws 4:39
  Flagrant foul on Kenny Williams 4:39
  Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder 4:52
  Luke Maye missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:54
  Turnover on Tyler Davis 5:02
  Offensive foul on Tyler Davis 5:02
+ 2 Joel Berry II made layup 5:18
+ 1 T.J. Starks made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:23
+ 1 T.J. Starks made 1st of 2 free throws 5:23
  Personal foul on Joel Berry II 5:23
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Hogg 5:34
Team Stats
Points 74 53
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 22-70 (31.4%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 4-29 (13.8%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 33
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 37 25
Team 3 0
Assists 15 13
Steals 4 6
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 12 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
T. Davis C
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Berry II G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 7 Texas A&M 21-12 423274
home team logo 2 North Carolina 26-10 282553
O/U 151.5, UNC -7.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 151.5, UNC -7.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Texas A&M 21-12 74.9 PPG 44.5 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo 2 North Carolina 26-10 82.0 PPG 46.1 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
34
T. Davis C 14.5 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.3 APG 57.7 FG%
2
J. Berry II G 17.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.3 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
34
T. Davis C 16 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
2
J. Berry II G 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
49.1 FG% 31.4
43.5 3PT FG% 13.8
71.4 FT% 100.0
Texas A&M
Starters
T. Davis
D. Hogg
T. Starks
A. Gilder
T. Trocha-Morelos
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 28 16 9 1 1 3 3 2 6/8 0/0 4/7 3 6
D. Hogg 27 14 8 3 2 1 2 2 5/11 3/7 1/2 2 6
T. Starks 28 14 3 5 0 0 4 1 5/13 2/6 2/2 0 3
A. Gilder 30 10 3 2 0 0 1 2 4/10 2/3 0/0 0 3
T. Trocha-Morelos 22 6 3 1 0 1 1 1 2/6 1/4 1/1 1 2
On Court
T. Davis
D. Hogg
T. Starks
A. Gilder
T. Trocha-Morelos
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 28 16 9 1 1 3 3 2 6/8 0/0 4/7 3 6
D. Hogg 27 14 8 3 2 1 2 2 5/11 3/7 1/2 2 6
T. Starks 28 14 3 5 0 0 4 1 5/13 2/6 2/2 0 3
A. Gilder 30 10 3 2 0 0 1 2 4/10 2/3 0/0 0 3
T. Trocha-Morelos 22 6 3 1 0 1 1 1 2/6 1/4 1/1 1 2
On Bench
J. Chandler
S. Flagg
D. Wilson
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Chandler 13 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3
S. Flagg 9 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 157 74 44 15 4 7 13 12 27/55 10/23 10/14 7 37
North Carolina
Starters
J. Berry II
L. Maye
C. Johnson
K. Williams
T. Pinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Berry II 32 16 5 1 1 0 3 4 6/16 1/9 3/3 0 5
L. Maye 26 11 11 2 1 0 1 3 5/14 1/4 0/0 4 7
C. Johnson 24 7 3 1 3 0 0 1 3/11 1/7 0/0 0 3
K. Williams 29 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 2 2
T. Pinson 31 4 7 9 1 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 6
On Court
J. Berry II
L. Maye
C. Johnson
K. Williams
T. Pinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Berry II 32 16 5 1 1 0 3 4 6/16 1/9 3/3 0 5
L. Maye 26 11 11 2 1 0 1 3 5/14 1/4 0/0 4 7
C. Johnson 24 7 3 1 3 0 0 1 3/11 1/7 0/0 0 3
K. Williams 29 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 2 2
T. Pinson 31 4 7 9 1 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 6
On Bench
S. Manley
G. Brooks
S. Woods
B. Robinson
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
J. Felton
B. Huffman
W. Miller
A. Platek
K. Ma
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Manley 9 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 1
G. Brooks 14 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/6 0/0 1/1 1 1
S. Woods 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Robinson 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rohlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Platek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 175 53 33 13 6 0 5 18 22/70 4/29 5/5 8 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores