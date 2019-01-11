TENN
FLA

No. 3 Tennessee, class of SEC, storms into Florida

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 11, 2019

Tennessee is off to a dominant start to the 2018-19 season, ranked No. 2 in the nation and looking like the class of the SEC.

Florida, meanwhile, is still searching for an offensive identity.

The Volunteers (13-1, 2-0) will look to extend their nine-game win streak when they face the Gators on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Tennessee has won its two SEC games by an average margin of 35 points. Despite junior forward and leading scorer Grant Williams fouling out of the game, Tennessee rallied from down nine points in the first half to win 87-63 on Tuesday night at Missouri. Williams, the SEC's leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, fouled out with just four points, but senior forward Kyle Alexander picked up the slack with 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, while junior guard Jordan Bone scored a team-high 17 points.

"They punched us early and it was good for our team," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told reporters after the game.

The Gators (9-5, 1-1 SEC) bounced back from dropping its conference home opener to South Carolina with a 57-51 win at Arkansas on Wednesday. In the 71-69 loss to the Gamecocks, the Gators blew a 14-point second-half lead. In the Arkansas game, the Gators saw a 16-point second-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes, but held on thanks to four clutch free throws from senior guard KeVaughn Allen in the final 12 seconds. Allen led the Gators with 18 points.

"We've got to find a way to close out games better," Florida coach Mike White said after the game.

White said the Vols will present a huge challenge due to their balance and ability to score inside and outside. Tennessee returns all five starters from a team that shared the regular-season SEC championship with Auburn last season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"They could win the national championship," White said.

Despite returning three starters, Florida has been unable to develop any offensive consistency this season, ranking 13th in the SEC in scoring (69.9 points per game) and 13th in field-goal percentage (.431). The Gators to rank first in the SEC in scoring defense (60.0), however, and will need to be strong on that end of the floor to have a chance to upset a Vols team that leads the SEC in scoring offense at 86.4 points per game.

White tried to shake things up against Arkansas, going with a four-guard lineup with senior Jalen Hudson starting in place of junior forward Keith Stone. Hudson, the Gators' leading scorer at 15.5 points per game last season, has struggled so far in 2018-19, averaging 6.7 points while shooting .315 from the floor.

Before the Arkansas game, White called out his team for lacking senior leadership.

"We have a few guys with a sense of urgency," White said. "We don't have enough of them. Sometimes you feel like you're dragging these guys a little. That's not the sign of a great team.

"When you have to coach effort, when you have freshmen leading, that's not the sign of a great team and that's where we're at."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Bone
0 G
A. Nembhard
2 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
7.4 Pts. Per Game 7.4
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
44.6 Field Goal % 36.7
25.9 Three Point % 35.0
84.8 Free Throw % 72.0
  Shooting foul on Grant Williams 15:48
+ 2 Lamonte Turner made dunk 16:07
  Lost ball turnover on KeVaughn Allen, stolen by Yves Pons 16:13
+ 2 Admiral Schofield made layup, assist by Yves Pons 16:27
  Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield 16:43
  Andrew Nembhard missed layup 16:45
  Defensive rebound by Florida 17:06
  Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot 17:08
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Alexander 17:29
  Noah Locke missed jump shot 17:31
  Personal foul on Jordan Bone 17:51
Team Stats
Points 43 41
Field Goals 17-35 (48.6%) 13-36 (36.1%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 23 20
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 15 13
Team 3 3
Assists 12 9
Steals 3 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Schofield G
11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
K. Allen G
13 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Tennessee 13-1 35843
home team logo Florida 9-5 38341
FLA +3.5, O/U 135.5
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
FLA +3.5, O/U 135.5
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Tennessee 13-1 86.4 PPG 43 RPG 20.8 APG
home team logo Florida 9-5 69.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
2
G. Williams F 18.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 3.9 APG 57.2 FG%
5
K. Allen G 10.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.6 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
G. Williams F 11 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
5
K. Allen G 13 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
48.6 FG% 36.1
42.9 3PT FG% 38.5
60.0 FT% 71.4
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
L. Turner
Y. Pons
K. Alexander
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Schofield 11 7 2 5/10 1/4 0/0 2 20 0 1 1 0 7
G. Williams 11 5 3 4/6 1/1 2/3 1 22 1 0 1 4 1
L. Turner 10 0 0 4/5 2/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 0
Y. Pons 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
K. Alexander 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 2
On Court
A. Schofield
G. Williams
L. Turner
Y. Pons
K. Alexander
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Schofield 11 7 2 5/10 1/4 0/0 2 20 0 1 1 0 7
G. Williams 11 5 3 4/6 1/1 2/3 1 22 1 0 1 4 1
L. Turner 10 0 0 4/5 2/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 0
Y. Pons 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
K. Alexander 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
J. Bowden
J. Fulkerson
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bowden 3 1 0 1/5 0/1 1/2 0 15 1 0 0 1 0
J. Fulkerson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Walker 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 20 12 17/35 6/14 3/5 9 99 3 1 5 5 15
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
N. Locke
D. Bassett
K. Stone
A. Nembhard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Allen 13 0 1 4/5 4/5 1/1 1 18 1 0 2 0 0
N. Locke 11 0 0 3/8 3/7 2/2 0 18 0 0 0 0 0
D. Bassett 5 3 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 2 14 1 1 1 1 2
K. Stone 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Nembhard 0 0 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
K. Allen
N. Locke
D. Bassett
K. Stone
A. Nembhard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Allen 13 0 1 4/5 4/5 1/1 1 18 1 0 2 0 0
N. Locke 11 0 0 3/8 3/7 2/2 0 18 0 0 0 0 0
D. Bassett 5 3 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 2 14 1 1 1 1 2
K. Stone 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Nembhard 0 0 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Ballard
K. Johnson
M. Okauru
G. Gak
C. Johnson
I. Stokes
A. Fava
M. Krause
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ballard 5 3 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3
K. Johnson 5 4 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 1 3
M. Okauru 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 17 9 13/36 10/26 5/7 9 99 3 1 7 4 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores