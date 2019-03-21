No Text
BELMONT
MD
No Text
Key Players
D. Windler
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|54.0
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|42.9
|Three Point %
|33.2
|84.7
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Defensive rebound by Maryland
|0.0
|Dylan Windler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin McClain
|2.0
|Darryl Morsell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Grayson Murphy
|2.0
|Bad pass turnover on Grayson Murphy, stolen by Darryl Morsell
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert
|28.0
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup
|30.0
|+ 3
|Nick Muszynski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin McClain
|1:00
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|79
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|30-69 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|45
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
35 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Windler G
|20.8 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|2.6 APG
|54.3 FG%
|
25
|J. Smith F
|11.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|48.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Windler G
|35 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|J. Smith F
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Windler
|35
|11
|2
|11/23
|7/14
|6/7
|1
|39
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|K. McClain
|19
|6
|2
|6/12
|0/4
|7/10
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|N. Muszynski
|9
|4
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|G. Murphy
|4
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Benkert
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Windler
|35
|11
|2
|11/23
|7/14
|6/7
|1
|39
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|K. McClain
|19
|6
|2
|6/12
|0/4
|7/10
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|N. Muszynski
|9
|4
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|G. Murphy
|4
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Benkert
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Adelsperger
|5
|10
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|N. Hopkins
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Pierson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kunkel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hollander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mayernick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Listau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Suedekum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sabin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Epley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|36
|14
|27/65
|9/28
|14/20
|16
|200
|2
|4
|5
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|19
|12
|0
|8/9
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|8
|4
|D. Morsell
|18
|2
|2
|6/10
|1/1
|5/7
|4
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Fernando
|14
|13
|4
|5/10
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|36
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11
|E. Ayala
|12
|5
|0
|5/13
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|A. Cowan Jr.
|9
|4
|6
|3/18
|1/10
|2/5
|4
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|19
|12
|0
|8/9
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|8
|4
|D. Morsell
|18
|2
|2
|6/10
|1/1
|5/7
|4
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Fernando
|14
|13
|4
|5/10
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|36
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11
|E. Ayala
|12
|5
|0
|5/13
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|A. Cowan Jr.
|9
|4
|6
|3/18
|1/10
|2/5
|4
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|5
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Tomaic
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Lindo Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|39
|12
|30/69
|6/22
|13/20
|18
|200
|3
|4
|5
|14
|25
-
13NEAST
4KANSAS36
64
2nd 8:04 TNT
-
12MURYST
5MARQET42
35
1st 0.0 TBS
-
10MINN
7LVILLE86
76
Final
-
14YALE
3LSU74
79
Final
-
12NMEXST
5AUBURN77
78
Final
-
13UVM
4FSU69
76
Final
-
15BRAD
2MICHST65
76
Final
-
11BELMONT
6MD77
79
Final
-
10FLA
7NEVADA0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
6:50pm TNT
-
15ABIL
2UK0
0132 O/U
-20.5
7:10pm CBS
-
11MARYCA
6NOVA0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:20pm TBS
-
16FDU
1GONZAG0
0152.5 O/U
-28
7:27pm TRU
-
15MNTNA
2MICH0
0129.5 O/U
-15
9:20pm TNT
-
10SETON
7WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
9:40pm CBS
-
14ODU
3PURDUE0
0126.5 O/U
-12.5
9:50pm TBS
-
9BAYLOR
8CUSE0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
9:57pm TRU