BELMONT
11 Belmont
Bruins
27-6
77
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
TRU
Thu Mar. 21
3:24pm
BONUS
79
TF 11
MD
6 Maryland
Terrapins
23-10
ML: +142
MD -3.5, O/U 150.5
ML: -171
BELMONT
MD

Key Players
D. Windler
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
54.0 Field Goal % 39.3
42.9 Three Point % 33.2
84.7 Free Throw % 80.6
  Defensive rebound by Maryland 0.0
  Dylan Windler missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin McClain 2.0
  Darryl Morsell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Grayson Murphy 2.0
  Bad pass turnover on Grayson Murphy, stolen by Darryl Morsell 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert 28.0
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup 30.0
+ 3 Nick Muszynski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin McClain 1:00
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
Team Stats
Points 77 79
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 45
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 27 25
Team 2 6
Assists 14 12
Steals 2 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
3
D. Windler G
35 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
25
J. Smith F
19 PTS, 12 REB
12T
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Belmont 27-6 87.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo 6 Maryland 23-10 71.3 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
3
D. Windler G 20.8 PPG 10.8 RPG 2.6 APG 54.3 FG%
25
J. Smith F 11.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.9 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Windler G 35 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
25
J. Smith F 19 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
41.5 FG% 43.5
32.1 3PT FG% 27.3
70.0 FT% 65.0
Belmont
Starters
D. Windler
K. McClain
N. Muszynski
G. Murphy
M. Benkert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Windler 35 11 2 11/23 7/14 6/7 1 39 0 1 1 3 8
K. McClain 19 6 2 6/12 0/4 7/10 2 38 0 0 1 0 6
N. Muszynski 9 4 4 4/10 1/3 0/0 3 20 1 3 0 0 4
G. Murphy 4 2 4 2/6 0/1 0/1 5 28 0 0 2 0 2
M. Benkert 3 1 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 40 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
S. Adelsperger
N. Hopkins
T. Pierson
A. Kunkel
C. Hollander
M. Mayernick
M. Listau
G. Suedekum
D. Sabin
R. Epley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Adelsperger 5 10 2 2/7 0/0 1/2 2 20 0 0 0 6 4
N. Hopkins 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 2
T. Pierson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kunkel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hollander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mayernick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Listau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Suedekum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Epley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 14 27/65 9/28 14/20 16 200 2 4 5 9 27
Maryland
Starters
J. Smith
D. Morsell
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
A. Cowan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 19 12 0 8/9 0/0 3/5 3 30 0 1 1 8 4
D. Morsell 18 2 2 6/10 1/1 5/7 4 31 1 0 0 1 1
B. Fernando 14 13 4 5/10 1/1 3/3 2 36 2 2 1 2 11
E. Ayala 12 5 0 5/13 2/5 0/0 1 34 0 1 2 2 3
A. Cowan Jr. 9 4 6 3/18 1/10 2/5 4 37 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
A. Wiggins
J. Tomaic
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo Jr.
I. Bender
A. Terrell
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 5 2 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2
J. Tomaic 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Lindo Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
I. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 39 12 30/69 6/22 13/20 18 200 3 4 5 14 25
NCAA BB Scores