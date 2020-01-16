WISC
Maybe it was predictable, but the competitive balance in the Big Ten has been nothing short of remarkable through the first third of the conference season.

There are no easy nights in arguably the toughest conference in the nation, and winning on the road is nearly impossible as visiting teams are just 6-35 this season.

There is one team, however, that has found success on the road as Wisconsin is the only Big Ten team to win twice on the road, beating Ohio State and Penn State. The Badgers will get their next chance when they head to East Lansing to take on No. 15 Michigan State on Friday.

"I think they're playing as good as anybody in the league right now," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recently told reporters of the Badgers.

It's easy to see why. Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2) has won six of its last seven games, the only setback coming by one point at home to Illinois. The Badgers beat No. 17 Maryland at home on Tuesday, their second straight win over a ranked team, on a last-minute 3-pointer by junior guard Brad Davison.

"Those are the kind of shots that you dream about and you think about," Davison said. "So, to have the opportunity, I'm very thankful for that opportunity to see the ball drop. But most importantly, that's a big win for this team. Whenever you can stack two wins in a row in this league, especially this year, it goes a long ways and it's going to make Friday (at Michigan State) a really fun game."

While Wisconsin is rolling and just one game out of first place in the Big Ten, the team it is chasing -- Michigan State -- limps into the matchup after suffering its first conference loss on Sunday at Purdue. There's no shame in losing at Mackey Arena, but the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) got blitzed by 29 points as senior Cassius Winston played his worst game of the season. He scored 10 points, missing all five of his 3-point attempts, and made nine turnovers.

Getting back on track before two more road games next week will be critical.

"It will be good to see how we respond from a butt-kicking," Izzo said. "We haven't had many of those around here. Although a former manager who's now an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic, Steve Hetzel, texted when I got on the bus coach and said, 'Remember in '05 we got beat by 30 at home by Illinois and we went to a Final Four?' And I said, 'Damn, I don't remember that at all.' So it goes to show that when you do get your butt kicked, it's sort of short-term memory."

Michigan State actually lost by 30 to Illinois in 2003 and lost by 13 at home to Illinois in 2005 when it ended up in the Final Four. But the point remains -- the Spartans need to learn from what took place at Purdue.

"Last year, we lost three in a row," Winston said. "So you don't want to let that linger on. You want to learn from it, and as long as you learn from it you can move forward and get better from it."

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 0
MICHST Spartans 2

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 20-37
19:46   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:48   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  

1st Half
WISC Badgers 20
MICHST Spartans 35

Time Team Play Score
5.0 +2 Aaron Henry made layup, assist by Thomas Kithier 20-35
33.0 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 20-33
42.0   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
44.0   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
1:05   Nate Reuvers missed dunk, blocked by Thomas Kithier  
1:06   Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
1:08   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
1:29 +2 Xavier Tillman made alley-oop shot, assist by Rocket Watts 18-33
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Gabe Brown  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
1:54   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
2:10   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 18-31
2:48 +2 Nate Reuvers made turnaround jump shot 18-29
3:14 +2 Gabe Brown made jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 16-29
3:36   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
3:38   Kobe King missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
3:46   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 16-27
4:10 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot, assist by Rocket Watts 14-27
4:45   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
4:41   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
4:55   Traveling violation turnover on Kobe King  
5:19 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made turnaround jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 14-25
5:38 +2 Kobe King made layup 14-23
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston  
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Aaron Henry  
6:32   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Tillman  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
6:44   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
7:06 +2 Malik Hall made layup 12-23
7:08   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
7:10   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
7:24 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 12-21
7:34   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:36   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
8:02   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:24   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 9-21
8:49   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
8:51   Malik Hall missed layup, blocked by Aleem Ford  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
9:16   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 9-18
9:50   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:50   Trevor Anderson missed free throw  
9:50   Shooting foul on Foster Loyer  
9:50 +2 Trevor Anderson made layup 9-15
10:00   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Brown, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
10:18 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 7-15
10:24   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
10:26   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
10:44   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
11:04 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 5-15
11:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
11:13   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup  
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
11:44   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
12:15   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:40   Micah Potter missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
12:56   Cassius Winston missed layup  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
13:04   Rocket Watts missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
13:28 +2 Brad Davison made layup 5-12
13:42   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:44   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 3-12
14:30   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
14:30   Nate Reuvers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:30 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 3-10
14:30   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:34   Kobe King missed jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:59   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
15:08   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
15:11   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
15:27 +1 Gabe Brown made free throw 2-10
15:26   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
15:26 +2 Gabe Brown made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 2-9
15:31   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:33   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
15:59   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
16:08   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
16:33   Xavier Tillman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:33 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:33   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:03   Kobe King missed layup  
17:25   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:42   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
18:02 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
18:02 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
18:02   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
18:06   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:10   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
18:24 +2 Nate Reuvers made layup, assist by Kobe King 2-4
18:33   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
18:35   Kobe King missed jump shot  
19:02 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Aaron Henry 0-4
19:09   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:11   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
19:43 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
Wisconsin
Starters
D. Trice
N. Reuvers
B. Davison
K. King
A. Ford
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Trice 5 2 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 2
N. Reuvers 5 3 0 2/8 0/2 1/2 1 13 1 1 0 1 2
B. Davison 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 1
K. King 2 0 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 0
A. Ford 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 1 0
On Bench
M. Potter
T. Anderson
B. Pritzl
T. Wahl
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
S. Qawi
C. Cuevas
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Potter 4 5 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 2 3
T. Anderson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
B. Pritzl 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
T. Wahl 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 0 0 0
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Qawi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cuevas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 14 4 9/31 1/9 1/3 6 101 3 2 4 5 9
Michigan State
Starters
G. Brown
A. Henry
X. Tillman
C. Winston
M. Bingham Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Brown 11 2 0 4/4 2/2 1/1 0 17 1 0 1 0 2
A. Henry 11 2 3 4/6 1/1 2/2 0 16 1 0 1 1 1
X. Tillman 9 4 2 4/7 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 1 3
C. Winston 2 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 1 2
M. Bingham Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
M. Hall
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
R. Watts
J. Marble
K. Ahrens
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
J. Hauser
S. Izzo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hall 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 2 2
T. Kithier 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 2
F. Loyer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
R. Watts 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
J. Marble 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 21 12 15/28 3/7 4/5 4 102 2 1 6 5 16
