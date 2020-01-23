TENN
After taking some time to review a brawl that occurred at the end of its last game, No. 3 Kansas will learn if getting back to playing basketball is a welcome diversion from controversy.

The Jayhawks (15-3) will engage in a nonconference opportunity at home Saturday against Tennessee (12-6) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

One of the few comments Kansas coach Bill Self could make related to basketball immediately following an 81-60 victory Tuesday over Kansas State regarded the emergence of Christian Braun, a freshman guard who came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points.

Even then, Self couldn't help but take into account a brawl that erupted as time expired, which led to suspensions for two players, reserve forward Silvio De Sousa (12 games) and starting forward David McCormack (two).

"We should be in here talking about Christian Braun," said Self, "and selfishness definitely created a situation where that's not going to be the storyline whatsoever."

Indeed, it was not. After the Big 12 announced suspensions stemming from the incident, which included De Sousa raising a folding stool before putting it down, Self sounded as if his team was ready to move on.

"I am disappointed and embarrassed by what transpired because there is no place for that type of behavior in any competition," Self said. "After meeting with my team and discussing the incident in detail, it is evident that everyone fully recognizes the magnitude of their actions and all are remorseful."

The suspension for McCormack further solidifies Braun's involvement in the Kansas rotation. Braun started the second half of the win over Kansas State and eventually logged 29 minutes because Self was content to remove McCormack and rely on a four-guard lineup.

The one big man in that mix, senior center Udoka Azubuike, leads the nation with 77.7 percent shooting accuracy. He averages 12.9 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Rick Barnes, once a fixture in the Big 12 during his 17 seasons coaching Texas, claimed his 100th victory at Tennessee on Tuesday with a 73-48 rout of Ole Miss.

Now in his fifth season at Tennessee, Barnes acknowledged the "greatest college basketball performance I've ever witnessed" came in Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse the season he coached Kevin Durant at Texas. Durant contributed in some manner to every first-half point the Longhorns scored. When he limped off with a sprained ankle, the Allen Fieldhouse crowd gave Durant a standing ovation.

"It's a special place. It's a great basketball tradition," Barnes said. "Bill's done a terrific job since he's been there and you've got to play extremely well to go in there and win."

Against Ole Miss, the Volunteers gained control early before junior forward John Fulkerson recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The game included the home debut of Uros Plavsic, who recently was granted eligibility from the NCAA. The 7-foot freshman center played 11 minutes and scored four points.

The addition of Plavsic is another change to the composition of the Vols' roster. Standout guard Lamonte Turner opted to end his collegiate career in December to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after helping Tennessee reach the Sweet 16 last season.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 26
KANSAS Jayhawks 25

Time Team Play Score
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Traveling violation turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua  
8:11   Bad pass turnover on Christian Braun, stolen by Jordan Bowden  
8:25 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-62
8:25 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 55-62
8:25   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:26   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
8:36   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
8:48   Christian Braun missed layup, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
9:11 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 54-62
9:19   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
9:21   Yves Pons missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
9:41   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:07   Yves Pons missed free throw  
10:07   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
10:08   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
10:22 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 54-60
10:28 +2 Yves Pons made dunk 54-58
10:34   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
10:36   John Fulkerson missed hook shot  
10:55 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
10:55 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 52-57
10:54   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
11:10 +2 Yves Pons made hook shot 52-56
11:27   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:27   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:27 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
11:27   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
11:33   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
11:59 +1 Jordan Bowden made free throw 50-55
11:59   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
11:59 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 49-55
12:02   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
12:32   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
12:32   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
12:52 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 47-55
13:06   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
13:08   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
13:23 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 44-55
13:30   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
13:32   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
14:06 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 42-55
14:34   Out of bounds turnover on John Fulkerson  
14:34   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:36   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:53   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
15:06 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot 42-53
15:16   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
15:16   Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:16 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
15:16   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
15:28 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 42-49
15:40   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
15:42   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04 +1 Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
16:04 +1 Christian Braun made 1st of 2 free throws 39-48
16:04   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
16:23 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
16:23 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
16:23   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
16:31 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 37-47
16:41   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
16:43   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
16:55 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 37-44
17:07   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:09   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
17:23 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-44
17:23 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 33-44
17:23   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
17:44 +1 Udoka Azubuike made free throw 32-44
17:44   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
17:44 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-43
17:59   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
18:01   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
18:10   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 32-41
18:26   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:28   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:34   Christian Braun missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
18:40   Jumpball received by Kansas  
18:54 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-39
19:10 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 32-37
19:25   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:27   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:43   Yves Pons missed jump shot  

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 30
KANSAS Jayhawks 37

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
5.0   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
35.0   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
1:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
1:03   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Devon Dotson  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
1:13   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup, blocked by Ochai Agbaji  
1:27 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 30-35
1:37   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
1:39   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 30-33
1:58   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
2:00   Udoka Azubuike missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:13   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 30-31
2:38   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
2:40   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
3:00 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 28-31
3:30 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 26-31
3:48   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
3:49   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
4:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Ochai Agbaji 26-29
4:17 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
4:17   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:17   Flagrant foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
4:34   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:34 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
4:34   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
4:35   Christian Braun missed jump shot, blocked by John Fulkerson  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
4:43   Isaiah Moss missed free throw  
4:43   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
4:43 +2 Isaiah Moss made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 26-25
4:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
4:51   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
5:10 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-23
5:16   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Devon Dotson  
5:28 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Christian Braun 26-21
5:48 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
5:48 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
5:48   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
6:10 +1 Tristan Enaruna made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
6:10   Tristan Enaruna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10   Shooting foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
6:12   Devon Dotson missed layup  
6:20   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
6:26 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 24-18
6:45 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 22-18
7:09 +2 Santiago Vescovi made jump shot 22-16
7:42 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 20-16
8:02   Commercial timeout called  
8:05 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 20-13
8:24   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:26   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 17-13
9:04   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
9:06   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
9:21   Santiago Vescovi missed free throw  
9:21   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
9:21 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 14-13
9:45 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 12-13
10:10 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Nkamhoua 12-11
10:26   Turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
10:26   Offensive foul on Tristan Enaruna  
10:39 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 9-11
10:39   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
10:38 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 8-11
11:06 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 6-11
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
11:55 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 6-8
12:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
12:07   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
12:24 +2 Christian Braun made layup 6-6
12:36   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:38   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 6-4
13:23   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
13:23   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:23   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
13:34   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
13:57   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Traveling violation turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
14:12   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
14:45 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 4-4
14:53   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
15:31   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
15:31   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
15:45 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 4-2
15:55   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
15:57   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
16:00   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
16:18   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 2-2
16:44 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 0-2
17:01   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:04   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
17:28   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
17:50   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Devon Dotson  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:44   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
18:54   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
18:56   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
19:11   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:31   John Fulkerson missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
19:44   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
