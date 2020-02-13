TXTECH
Soaring No. 24 Texas Tech travels to improving Oklahoma State

  FLM
  • Feb 13, 2020

Texas Tech is a team no one wants to play right now, as the No. 24 Red Raiders are beginning to hit their stride after a rough stretch to open the Big 12 Conference campaign.

But the same thing could be said about Oklahoma State, which has been playing its best basketball of late. That's what makes Saturday afternoon's battle in Stillwater between the Red Raiders and Cowboys an interesting matchup.

The Red Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) head east after a dominating 88-42 win at home over TCU on Monday, in which Texas Tech scored more points in the first half (45) than the Horned Frogs did the whole game.

Texas Tech avenged a 65-54 loss to the Horned Frogs on Jan. 21 to even the season series. The Red Raiders had a season-high 13 3-pointers, shot a season-best 60.4 percent from the field and limited TCU to only 26.7 percent shooting while forcing 20 turnovers.

"We always look at the defense first," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "To hold a good team, that's well coached, to a low percentage in the field, you have to give our guys credit. On offense, it's always nice to have balance and have guys in double figures and sharing the ball. That's always our idea of how to win around here."

Texas Tech had a season-low six turnovers and saw five players in double-figure scoring.

"We were the more aggressive team," Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti said after scoring 17 points that included four 3-pointers. "We played a completely different game than what we played at TCU. We did a great job of coming out the tougher team on the floor tonight."

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, returns home after a 64-59 win at Kansas State on Tuesday, the Cowboys' third victory in their past six games and second in the last three outings.

Yor Anei scored 15 on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the floor and took seven rebounds for Oklahoma State in its win, while Lindy Waters III added 12 points, Jonathan Laurent hit for 11, and Cameron McGriff tallied 10 points for the Cowboys (12-12, 2-9).

It was the Cowboys' first win at Kansas State since 2017. They shot 51.2 percent overall but really shined in the second half, when they made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, an impressive 81.3 percent.

"We were really conscious about trying to play inside first and second and third," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. "Really wanted to focus on just getting the ball to the paint as much as possible, getting ourselves to the free-throw line as much as possible."

Oklahoma State shot a season-low eight 3-pointers, with Anei and senior Waters III making the only two.

"I like to think that we're a good 3-point shooting team, but you gotta let the numbers tell you some of the story, too," Boynton said. "The numbers show we just haven't shot it well for whatever reason. We had to try to find other ways to have success."

That seems to be working for Oklahoma State. But it remains to be seen how its recent success will translate to stopping surging Texas Tech, which defeated OSU by 35 points on Jan. 4 in Lubbock, Texas.

Field Level Media

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 19
OKLAST Cowboys 16

Time Team Play Score
12:35 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-43
12:35 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 48-42
12:41   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Kalib Boone  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:51 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 48-41
13:13 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 45-41
13:32 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 45-39
13:48 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 43-39
14:04 +3 Avery Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 43-36
14:25 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Kalib Boone 40-36
14:43   Turnover on Chris Clarke  
14:43   Offensive foul on Chris Clarke  
15:05   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
15:14   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
15:33   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
15:42 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
15:42   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
15:44   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
16:25 +1 Kevin McCullar made free throw 40-32
16:25   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
16:25 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 39-32
16:41 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
16:41   Kalib Boone missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:41   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:54   Commercial timeout called  
16:54   30-second timeout called  
17:11 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 37-31
17:16   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
17:46   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
17:46 +3 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 34-31
18:09 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
18:09 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 31-30
18:09   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:25   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
18:39 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 31-29
18:56 +2 Kevin McCullar made jump shot 31-27
19:07   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
19:09   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
19:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 29
OKLAST Cowboys 27

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0 +2 Kevin McCullar made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 29-27
29.0 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 27-27
1:01 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 27-24
1:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
1:13   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
1:37 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 24-24
1:59 +2 Jonathan Laurent made jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 21-24
2:22 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 21-22
2:37 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
2:37 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
2:37   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by Cameron McGriff  
2:57   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:59   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
3:07   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
3:11   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
4:02 +1 Avery Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
4:02   Avery Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:02   Shooting foul on Dee Mitchell  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
4:04   Lindy Waters III missed layup, blocked by Kevin McCullar  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
4:14   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot, blocked by Kalib Boone  
4:33   30-second timeout called  
4:36 +2 Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 17-20
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
4:45   Chris Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 17-18
5:34   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
5:36   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 17-16
6:07   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:09   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
6:19   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
6:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
7:01   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31   Traveling violation turnover on Yor Anei  
7:48 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 17-14
8:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
8:14   Keylan Boone missed jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
8:20   Keylan Boone missed jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
8:44   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:43   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:43   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
8:50   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Likekele  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Yor Anei  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:20   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
9:37   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
10:01 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 15-14
10:08   Violation on Unknown  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:18   Yor Anei missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:18   Yor Anei missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:18   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
10:31 +2 Kevin McCullar made dunk 13-14
10:46   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
10:48   Chris Clarke missed jump shot, blocked by Yor Anei  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Davide Moretti  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
11:02   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
11:09   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
11:36   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron McGriff  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
11:45   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
12:09   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
12:31 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 11-14
13:04 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 8-14
13:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:13   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
13:16   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
13:18   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:26   Jonathan Laurent missed layup  
13:54 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 8-11
14:12 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 5-11
14:31 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 5-9
14:43 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-9
14:43   Cameron McGriff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:43   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
15:09   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
15:14   Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by Chris Clarke  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 3-8
16:16 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-8
16:16 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 0-7
16:16   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
16:33   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   3-second violation turnover on Yor Anei  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
17:31   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:33   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-6
17:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
17:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
17:37   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
17:42   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:50   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
18:04   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
18:27 +3 Jonathan Laurent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 0-3
18:33   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:35   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
18:37   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
19:17   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
19:34   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
19:40   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
Key Players
C. Clarke
44 G
L. Waters III
21 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
44.4 Field Goal % 40.0
16.7 Three Point % 34.3
71.4 Free Throw % 79.6
+ 1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 12:35
+ 1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 12:35
  Shooting foul on Chris Clarke 12:41
  Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Kalib Boone 12:41
  Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey 12:41
+ 3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 12:51
+ 2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 13:13
+ 2 Chris Clarke made jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 13:32
+ 3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 13:48
+ 3 Avery Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 14:04
+ 2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Kalib Boone 14:25
Team Stats
Points 48 43
Field Goals 18-37 (48.6%) 12-30 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 16 23
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 8 12
Team 4 2
Assists 12 9
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 0
0
K. Edwards G
11 PTS, 5 AST
1
J. Laurent G
11 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 24 Texas Tech 16-8 291948
home team logo Oklahoma State 12-12 271643
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 24 Texas Tech 16-8 73.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 12-12 67.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
3
J. Ramsey G 15.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.7 APG 46.8 FG%
22
Ka. Boone F 3.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.3 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Ramsey G 11 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
22
Ka. Boone F 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
48.6 FG% 40.0
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
40.0 FT% 78.9
Texas Tech
Starters
K. Edwards
K. McCullar
D. Moretti
C. Clarke
T. Holyfield
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 11 0 5 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 0 0
K. McCullar 9 5 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 1 17 1 1 0 2 3
D. Moretti 8 1 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 0 1
C. Clarke 2 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 11 1 0 3 0 1
T. Holyfield 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 1 0
On Court
K. Edwards
K. McCullar
D. Moretti
C. Clarke
T. Holyfield
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 11 0 5 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 0 0
K. McCullar 9 5 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 1 17 1 1 0 2 3
D. Moretti 8 1 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 0 1
C. Clarke 2 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 11 1 0 3 0 1
T. Holyfield 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 1 0
On Bench
A. Benson
R. Tchewa
J. Ntambwe
A. Savrasov
T. Smith
C. Nadolny
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Benson 4 1 0 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
R. Tchewa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ntambwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Savrasov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nadolny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 12 12 18/37 10/20 2/5 12 101 6 3 7 4 8
Oklahoma State
Starters
J. Laurent
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
I. Likekele
L. Waters III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Laurent 11 4 0 3/7 1/4 4/4 2 23 0 0 2 1 3
C. McGriff 8 6 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 24 1 0 1 3 3
T. Dziagwa 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Likekele 4 5 5 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 26 1 0 5 2 3
L. Waters III 3 1 0 0/3 0/0 3/3 0 23 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
J. Laurent
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
I. Likekele
L. Waters III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Laurent 11 4 0 3/7 1/4 4/4 2 23 0 0 2 1 3
C. McGriff 8 6 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 24 1 0 1 3 3
T. Dziagwa 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Likekele 4 5 5 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 26 1 0 5 2 3
L. Waters III 3 1 0 0/3 0/0 3/3 0 23 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
Ka. Boone
D. Mitchell
A. Anderson III
Ke. Boone
T. Reeves
J. Hadlock
H. Roessink
C. Harris Jr.
M. Watson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ka. Boone 11 1 1 2/3 0/0 7/8 1 13 1 1 0 1 0
D. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Anderson III 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
Ke. Boone 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Roessink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 21 9 12/30 4/8 15/19 8 123 4 3 12 9 12
