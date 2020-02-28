MICH
No. 19 Michigan, No. 23 Ohio St. meet with eyes on postseason

  • Feb 28, 2020

No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State each are looking to climb the Big Ten standings and improve their seeding, not only for the conference tournament but also the NCAA Tournament.

That makes the second matchup of the season between the rivals even more important when they play in Columbus on Sunday.

The Wolverines (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (19-9, 9-8) are tied for seventh place with three games remaining. OSU won the first meeting, 61-58, in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Feb. 4.

They share a similar path although their most recent games on Thursday had different results.

Michigan had its five-game winning streak ended with an 81-74 home defeat to Wisconsin. Ohio State won for the seventh time in nine games by going on the road to rout Nebraska, 75-54.

OSU coach Chris Holtmann liked the way his team took care of business against the overmatched Cornhuskers.

"I thought our guys had a good approach," Holtmann said. "When you look at what Nebraska does to teams ... they had a 12-point game against Illinois, but it was really a two-possession game. Sometimes you can see teams that have struggled to win games late in the season that aren't playing hard.

"I thought our approach was good in understanding we were playing a team that was really going to compete."

The Buckeyes were without starting forward Kyle Young (ankle sprain) and relied on a three-guard offense that was heavy on outside shooting.

Sometimes it worked, as in Duane Washington Jr. popping three 3-pointers on the Buckeyes' first four possessions en route to the team making 6 of 13 triples in the first half.

"Duane has helped us in a couple games get off to really good starts," Holtmann said. "He's got a good mindset about him, whether he starts or comes off the bench."

The Buckeyes, however, missed all 12 3-point tries in the second half.

"We are a really good shooting team," Holtmann said. "We just missed some open ones tonight."

Young's status for Sunday is unknown, as is that of Michigan starting guard Eli Brooks, the Wolverines' best defender. He sustained a broken nose against Purdue on Feb. 22. He could return vs. the Buckeyes wearing a protective mask.

Without him, the Wolverines had one of their worst defensive games of the season against Wisconsin. The perimeter and transition defense were not up to standards, Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.

"I would say we didn't do a good job of doing the 3-point line," he said. "I would also say it got away from us when the ball did not go down in the basket. The next thing, which was on the defensive side, it was more like a compound mistake where we put our heads down and we forgot we had to get a stop on the other end. I didn't like our defensive disposition all game."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 9
OHIOST Buckeyes 5

Time Team Play Score
16:49   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:54   CJ Walker missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:02   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19 +1 CJ Walker made free throw 38-37
17:19   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
17:19 +2 CJ Walker made layup 38-36
17:32   Commercial timeout called  
17:32   30-second timeout called  
17:32 +2 Franz Wagner made dunk 38-34
17:35   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:37   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:46   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
18:00 +2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 36-34
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
18:38 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 34-34
18:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:50   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
19:16 +2 Zavier Simpson made finger-roll layup 31-34
19:46 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 29-34

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 29
OHIOST Buckeyes 32

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
4.0   Kaleb Wesson missed turnaround jump shot  
28.0   Turnover on Jon Teske  
28.0   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
40.0   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
47.0   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
1:05   30-second timeout called  
1:06   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
1:08   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
1:49 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 29-32
2:12   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Isaiah Livers  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
2:25   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
2:40   E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
3:01   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 26-32
3:21   Personal foul on Colin Castleton  
3:35 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 26-30
3:41   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
3:43   CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Colin Castleton  
3:53 +1 Colin Castleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
3:53 +1 Colin Castleton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Shooting foul on Justin Ahrens  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
4:04   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
4:22   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:24   Colin Castleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup 22-30
4:39   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:41   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
4:56   Personal foul on Colin Castleton  
5:00   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
5:02   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
5:12 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
5:12   Shooting foul on CJ Walker  
5:22 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 20-28
5:25   Offensive rebound by CJ Walker  
5:27   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
5:55 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
5:55 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
5:55   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
6:02   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
6:18   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
6:43 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 18-25
6:53   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
6:55   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
7:20 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 18-22
7:48   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
7:48   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:48   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Shooting foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
8:06 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup 18-19
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
8:28 +2 Andre Wesson made layup 18-17
8:49 +2 Austin Davis made reverse layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 18-15
9:00   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:02   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
9:21 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 16-15
9:26   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
9:32   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:34   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
9:47   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
10:10   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:27   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
10:38   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
10:44   Isaiah Livers missed turnaround jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
11:07   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-15
11:43 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 11-15
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
12:01   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30 +2 Andre Wesson made driving layup 11-13
12:59 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot 11-11
13:24   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
13:26   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
13:41   Turnover on Austin Davis  
13:42   Offensive foul on Austin Davis  
13:51   Commercial timeout called  
13:51   30-second timeout called  
13:59 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot 9-11
14:21   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:23   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 9-8
15:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
15:05   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Franz Wagner  
15:37 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 9-5
15:58 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 7-5
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
16:13   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:17   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 7-3
16:46   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:48   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 5-3
17:27 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
17:27   Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
17:46   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
18:06   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:18   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
18:40 +2 Andre Wesson made dunk, assist by CJ Walker 2-2
18:44   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:46   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
18:53   Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup  
19:13 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Eli Brooks 2-0
19:29   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
19:29   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
19:41   Jon Teske missed jump shot, blocked by Kaleb Wesson  
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan  
Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
K. Wesson
34 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
48.0 Field Goal % 43.7
35.7 Three Point % 40.0
64.7 Free Throw % 72.9
  Personal foul on CJ Walker 16:49
  Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson 16:52
  CJ Walker missed layup 16:54
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 17:00
  Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot 17:02
+ 1 CJ Walker made free throw 17:19
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers 17:19
+ 2 CJ Walker made layup 17:19
  30-second timeout called 17:32
+ 2 Franz Wagner made dunk 17:32
  Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner 17:35
Team Stats
Points 38 37
Field Goals 14-32 (43.8%) 15-37 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 19 22
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 18 16
Team 0 2
Assists 7 7
Steals 3 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
Z. Simpson G
10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
D. Washington Jr. G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 19 Michigan 18-10 29938
home team logo 23 Ohio State 19-9 32537
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 19 Michigan 18-10 75.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 23 Ohio State 19-9 72.0 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
3
Z. Simpson G 13.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 7.9 APG 47.2 FG%
4
D. Washington Jr. G 11.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.4 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Z. Simpson G 10 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
4
D. Washington Jr. G 12 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.8 FG% 40.5
25.0 3PT FG% 41.7
75.0 FT% 66.7
Michigan
Starters
Z. Simpson
J. Teske
I. Livers
E. Brooks
F. Wagner
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 10 4 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 4
J. Teske 6 0 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 17 0 1 1 0 0
I. Livers 6 2 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 0 2
E. Brooks 5 6 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 6
F. Wagner 5 5 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 4
On Court
Z. Simpson
J. Teske
I. Livers
E. Brooks
F. Wagner
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 10 4 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 4
J. Teske 6 0 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 17 0 1 1 0 0
I. Livers 6 2 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 0 2
E. Brooks 5 6 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 6
F. Wagner 5 5 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 4
On Bench
A. Davis
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
A. Nunez
C. Bajema
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 2 0 1
C. Castleton 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 2 0 1 0 0 0
D. DeJulius 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johns Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 19 7 14/32 4/16 6/8 8 118 3 2 4 1 18
Ohio State
Starters
D. Washington Jr.
A. Wesson
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
K. Wesson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 12 4 1 4/10 3/4 1/2 1 20 0 0 1 0 4
A. Wesson 9 1 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 1
C. Walker 5 3 4 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 20 0 0 1 1 2
L. Muhammad 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 0 1
K. Wesson 3 7 0 1/9 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 1 3 1 6
On Court
D. Washington Jr.
A. Wesson
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
K. Wesson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 12 4 1 4/10 3/4 1/2 1 20 0 0 1 0 4
A. Wesson 9 1 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 1
C. Walker 5 3 4 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 20 0 0 1 1 2
L. Muhammad 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 0 1
K. Wesson 3 7 0 1/9 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 1 3 1 6
On Bench
E. Liddell
J. Ahrens
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
K. Young
H. Hookfin
A. Gaffney
D. Carton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Liddell 4 4 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 2 2
J. Ahrens 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaffney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 20 7 15/37 5/12 2/3 9 116 1 1 6 4 16
