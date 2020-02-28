|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jon Teske
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jon Teske
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
29-32
|
2:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Isaiah Livers
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|
26-32
|
3:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Colin Castleton
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup
|
26-30
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Colin Castleton
|
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-30
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-30
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Ahrens
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Colin Castleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell made layup
|
22-30
|
4:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Colin Castleton
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-28
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-28
|
5:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on CJ Walker
|
|
5:22
|
|
+3
|
Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|
20-28
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Walker
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-25
|
5:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andre Wesson
|
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell
|
18-25
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-22
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Luther Muhammad made layup
|
18-19
|
8:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis, stolen by Luther Muhammad
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made layup
|
18-17
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis made reverse layup, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
18-15
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Davis
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup
|
16-15
|
9:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Zavier Simpson
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andre Wesson
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Davis
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Franz Wagner
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
14-15
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson
|
11-15
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made driving layup
|
11-13
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Eli Brooks made jump shot
|
11-11
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Turnover on Austin Davis
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Austin Davis
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:59
|
|
+3
|
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-11
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|
9-8
|
15:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed hook shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Franz Wagner
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup
|
9-5
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Luther Muhammad made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
|
7-5
|
16:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks
|
7-3
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner
|
5-3
|
17:27
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
17:27
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jon Teske
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made dunk, assist by CJ Walker
|
2-2
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Eli Brooks
|
2-0
|
19:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Kaleb Wesson
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed jump shot, blocked by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Michigan
|