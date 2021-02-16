Louisville ready for return to action vs. Syracuse
Two weeks ago, Louisville ventured to New York to visit Syracuse only to turn back due to a positive COVID-19 test.
After three postponements, Louisville will resume its schedule Wednesday night when it hosts Syracuse.
The Cardinals (11-4, 6-3 ACC) have played the fewest ACC games out of the 15 teams due to five postponements. Earlier this season, they experienced postponements against North Carolina State and Georgia Tech and then saw their games postponed against Virginia and Pittsburgh after the postponement in Syracuse.
The Cardinals will be without two scholarship players due to the health and safety protocols. Coach Chris Mack will return to the sidelines after recovering from a bout with the virus and running practice Tuesday.
While Mack was recovering, the Cardinals practiced while being coached by assistant Dino Gaudio, who is optimistic about his team heading into its first game since a 74-58 home win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 1.
"I think we'll be ready to go and I feel good about where we are in terms of our preparation," Gaudio said Monday. "I feel good about where we are as far as conditioning and I am looking forward to -- and I know they are -- playing again."
Louisville is hoping to shake off an uneven stretch of performances on Wednesday. The Cardinals are 2-3 in their past five games following a five-game winning streak from Dec. 22 to Jan. 13.
While the Cardinals did not disclose which players will be out, leading scorer Carlik Jones (17.4 points) is 9-for-31 (29 percent) in his last two games. Second-leading scorer David Johnson is coming off his best game of the season as he collected 24 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes on Feb. 1.
Syracuse (12-6, 6-5) has won two straight following a dreadful offensive showing in a 78-61 loss at Clemson on Feb. 6. At Clemson, the Orange shot a season-low 30 percent and missed 20 of 25 3-point attempts, but in wins over North Carolina State and Boston College, they shot 47.4 percent and hit 14 of 30 3-point tries.
On Saturday, Syracuse posted a 75-67 win when Joe Girard led five players in double figures with 16 points. Alan Griffin added 14 in a game Syracuse struggled to expand double-digit leads.
"We have to get great movement, we have to get great shots and we have to knock down some shots to be successful," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "These guys are doing everything they can to get there, but we have to play a lot better down the stretch than we did today to be able to win."
Girard is Syracuse's fourth-leading scorer and Griffin leads the team at 15.8 points. Girard has scored in double figures in consecutive games once this season while Griffin is 14 of 27 from the floor in his last two games since missing 11 of 13 shots at Clemson.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 12-6
|76.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Louisville 11-4
|69.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sidibe
|2
|7.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Richmond
|18
|21.2
|6.8
|3.0
|2.9
|2.00
|0.70
|1.6
|47.2
|20.0
|74.5
|0.6
|2.4
|C. Owens
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Newton
|9
|9.1
|3.9
|2.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|46.2
|37.5
|62.5
|0.2
|2
|C. LaValle
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Guerrier
|18
|33.8
|15.5
|9.1
|0.9
|0.90
|1.20
|0.7
|52.6
|31.0
|73.2
|2.9
|6.2
|A. Griffin
|18
|32.4
|15.8
|6.8
|2.1
|1.40
|1.60
|2.7
|44.5
|36.9
|87.2
|2
|4.8
|J. Girard III
|18
|29.9
|10.8
|3.1
|3.6
|1.60
|0.10
|2.2
|36.9
|34.0
|78.8
|0.3
|2.8
|N. Giancola
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Feldman
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Edwards
|10
|4.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.8
|M. Dolezaj
|18
|36.1
|10.8
|5.4
|3.3
|1.40
|0.70
|1.8
|54.2
|0.0
|85.3
|1.7
|3.7
|R. Braswell
|14
|8.3
|2.6
|1.6
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|28.2
|24.1
|87.5
|0.2
|1.4
|B. Boeheim
|15
|36
|14.3
|2.1
|3.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.5
|38.0
|30.8
|85.7
|0.4
|1.7
|F. Anselem
|4
|6.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|100.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.5
|0.8
|J. Ajak
|6
|5.3
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|Total
|18
|0.0
|76.6
|40.1
|15.6
|9.20
|4.90
|11.7
|44.2
|32.5
|79.0
|10.5
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Wiznitzer
|10
|6
|1.1
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|44.4
|0.0
|33.3
|0.8
|0.6
|J. Withers
|15
|25.1
|10.1
|7.6
|0.5
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|60.0
|27.3
|70.7
|2.1
|5.5
|S. Williamson
|13
|27.1
|9.6
|7.5
|1.0
|0.30
|0.20
|1.8
|50.5
|29.6
|67.9
|1.7
|5.8
|J. Traynor
|15
|13.7
|4.1
|2.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.70
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|65.2
|0.8
|1.5
|Q. Slazinski
|15
|21.3
|6.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|42.6
|25.0
|71.9
|0.7
|2.8
|H. Orbaugh
|3
|1
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Nickelberry
|8
|12.6
|2.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|22.6
|22.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|A. Myles-Devore
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Minlend
|4
|8.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|C. Jones
|14
|37.5
|17.4
|5.6
|4.9
|1.40
|0.10
|2.4
|41.0
|31.1
|83.8
|1
|4.6
|D. Johnson
|15
|34.9
|13.1
|6.1
|3.4
|1.10
|0.30
|3.2
|43.4
|42.6
|75.0
|0.9
|5.3
|A. Igiehon
|5
|8.2
|2.6
|1.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|71.4
|0.0
|37.5
|0.8
|0.8
|D. Davis
|15
|30.3
|8.2
|3.5
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|42.9
|23.5
|73.8
|1.8
|1.7
|B. Colbert
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|69.5
|39.7
|11.5
|4.90
|2.10
|12.0
|45.2
|31.9
|72.3
|10.3
|28.1
-
WAGNER
MOUNT0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
IONA
QUINN0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
PITT0
0141 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SACHRT
CCTST0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
BU
HOLY0
0143 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
INDST0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
GWEBB
RADFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
MARQET
BUTLER0
0129.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
WCAR
CHATT0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEAST
UNC0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
FDU0
0158 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NEB
MD0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NCGRN
VMI0
0145 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
VCU0
0142 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
UCF0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
UK
VANDY0
0142 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MERCER
ETNST0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
NIOWA0
0141.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
17USC0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP2
-
VALPO
22LOYCHI0
0127.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
NMEX0
0138.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
23KANSAS
KSTATE0
0135.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR0
0
8:00pm
-
DUKE
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0139 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm FS1
-
MINN
IND0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
19TENN0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0138 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
MOST
SILL0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
9:15pm
-
BRYANT
MERMAK0
0
PPD
-
BC
GATECH0
0
PPD
-
ALCORN
ARKPB0
0
PPD
-
STHRN
MVSU0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
GWASH0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
DAVID0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
GMASON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CLEM
ND0
0
PPD
-
UIW
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
NWST
NICHST0
0
PPD
-
TULANE
SMU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ECU
6HOU0
0
PPD
-
HOW
NORFLK0
0
ESP+