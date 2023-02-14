No. 21 SDSU thinking big as it heads to Fresno State
No. 21 San Diego State has sewn up its sixth straight 20-win season but is searching for more accomplishments.
First, the Aztecs will attempt to protect their lead in the Mountain West when they look to defeat host Fresno State for the eighth straight time on Wednesday night.
San Diego State (20-5, 11-2 MWC), which has won three straight games and 16 of 19, holds a one-game lead over Nevada in the conference as it eyes its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Aztecs would be looking to make it four in a row but the 2020 March Madness event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. San Diego State was 30-2 that season.
The Aztecs are 139-45 during coach Brian Dutcher's six-season reign. He was part of the program's turnaround as the lead assistant under Steve Fisher and he has continued to elevate the school's basketball reputation.
In an era where schools are turning over their roster every season or two, Dutcher has kept the same philosophy that helped San Diego State change from being one of the worst programs in the country to making nine NCAA Tournament appearances since the 2009-10 campaign.
"We're not bringing eight or nine guys in every year and trying to reinvent our culture," Dutcher said after Saturday's 82-71 home win over UNLV. "We have veterans that set the tone. When we sign a guy, we tell them what it is: You got to defend here or don't come. If you don't like playing defense, this is not the place for you. If you defend, I'll let you have great freedom on offense, but you have to defend.
"They know what they're getting into when they come. They're not just told it's going to be sunshine all the time. Work goes into it, and if you want to put the work in and you want to be part of a winning culture, then this is the place to come."
Only two Aztecs are scoring in double digits -- guards Matt Bradley (13.2 points per game) and Darrion Trammell (10.1) -- but eight are averaging at least 6.9 per game.
Adam Seiko, who averages 7.3 points, led the way with 18 points and matched his career best of six 3-pointers in the win over UNLV. Bradley added 17 points.
"The ceiling's pretty high. Everybody knows we're the deepest team in this conference," Bradley said. "When we get production from everybody, that's a first-place team you're looking at."
Fresno State went 0-3 against San Diego State last season. This is the lone meeting in the regular season this time around.
The Bulldogs (9-15, 5-8) have dropped seven of their past 10 games after losing 77-66 at Nevada on Friday.
Fresno State coach Justin Hutson was proud of the effort if not the result.
"I thought our fight was there. I thought our pride was there," Hutson said. "I thought we were aggressive. I thought we came to win. You just have to give credit to Nevada. They hit some big shots at the end of the game and ours didn't quite go in."
Fresno State has three players scoring in double digits. Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 12.0 points per game, Isaiah Hill averages 11.7, and Isaih Moore contributes 11.5 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds.
Shooting has been a problem, however -- the Bulldogs rank 280th nationally in field-goal percentage at 42.6. Fresno State shot 41.4 percent in the loss to Nevada.
Overall, the Bulldogs have scored 60 or fewer points 13 times this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|21 San Diego State 20-5
|74.6 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Fresno State 9-15
|62.1 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Bradley
|25
|26.5
|13.2
|4.0
|2.1
|0.70
|0.20
|1.5
|41.5
|36.7
|79.7
|0.7
|3.2
|D. Trammell
|24
|27.5
|10.1
|2.3
|3.7
|1.50
|0.10
|1.8
|35.8
|31.0
|77.6
|0.3
|2
|L. Butler
|25
|25.6
|9.2
|2.3
|3.3
|1.60
|0.10
|2.0
|42.1
|33.8
|69.6
|0.2
|2
|K. Johnson
|25
|21.3
|8.1
|4.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|56.5
|22.6
|61.5
|1.7
|3.1
|M. Parrish
|25
|21.2
|7.6
|3.2
|0.6
|0.90
|0.20
|1.2
|42.5
|36.6
|76.6
|0.8
|2.4
|J. LeDee
|25
|18
|7.4
|5.2
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|49.2
|0.0
|76.3
|1.9
|3.3
|A. Seiko
|23
|20.6
|7.3
|1.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|49.1
|50.6
|79.2
|0.3
|1.3
|N. Mensah
|25
|21.1
|6.9
|6.0
|0.4
|0.70
|1.40
|1.1
|54.2
|100.0
|71.7
|2.2
|3.8
|A. Arop
|23
|15.7
|4.4
|2.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|68.8
|25.0
|63.2
|1
|1.7
|M. Byrd
|4
|10
|4.3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|53.8
|28.6
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Johnson Jr.
|4
|6
|2.0
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Alger
|5
|2.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|E. Saunders
|12
|7
|1.2
|1.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|27.8
|18.2
|33.3
|0.3
|1
|J. Barnett
|5
|4.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|20.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|T. Broughton
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Broughton
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|25
|0.0
|74.6
|38.9
|14.0
|7.20
|3.10
|12.2
|45.8
|35.9
|73.0
|10.5
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Baker
|21
|31
|12.0
|2.5
|2.4
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|38.3
|30.8
|73.9
|0.4
|2.1
|I. Hill
|21
|33.5
|11.7
|2.0
|3.6
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|38.9
|31.2
|79.0
|0.3
|1.7
|I. Moore
|20
|24.3
|11.5
|7.3
|0.9
|0.90
|0.80
|1.6
|53.6
|33.3
|73.3
|2.3
|5.1
|D. Yap
|23
|18.8
|7.1
|1.8
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.5
|40.8
|29.8
|74.2
|0.2
|1.6
|E. Andre
|22
|17.8
|7.0
|5.3
|0.6
|0.70
|1.30
|1.6
|54.5
|0.0
|72.3
|1.6
|3.7
|A. Holland
|23
|29.8
|6.4
|4.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|41.3
|38.9
|71.0
|1
|3
|J. Campbell
|24
|18.3
|5.5
|2.3
|1.6
|0.60
|0.70
|1.3
|39.4
|17.1
|60.7
|0.4
|1.9
|L. Colimerio
|24
|23.8
|4.8
|3.3
|0.7
|0.80
|0.40
|0.8
|50.6
|30.4
|87.1
|0.9
|2.4
|D. Whitaker
|22
|17.1
|2.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|29.6
|28.6
|75.0
|0.1
|1
|J. Brinson
|3
|6.3
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Isitua
|5
|5
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|A. Gorton
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Vasquez
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|62.1
|33.4
|11.6
|6.20
|3.30
|11.8
|42.6
|30.4
|74.6
|7.9
|22.4
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN