AF
LIU

1st Half
AF
Falcons
43
LIU
Sharks
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Sharks offensive rebound  
0:00   Andre Washington misses three point jump shot  
0:06 +2 Corbin Green makes two point dunk (Kellan Boylan assists) 43-27
0:30 +3 Terell Strickland makes three point jump shot (Eric Acker assists) 41-27
0:41   Tana Kopa defensive rebound  
0:41   Corbin Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:41   Terell Strickland shooting foul (Corbin Green draws the foul)  
0:41 +2 Corbin Green makes two point layup (Jeffrey Mills assists) 41-24
1:00   Ethan Taylor defensive rebound  
1:02   Terell Strickland misses two point layup  
1:10   Tana Kopa defensive rebound  
1:12   Kellan Boylan misses two point layup  
1:28   Corbin Green defensive rebound  
1:30   Eric Acker misses two point jump shot  
1:44   Ethan Taylor turnover (lost ball)  
1:48   Ethan Taylor defensive rebound  
1:50   Gezim Bajrami misses three point jump shot  
2:19 +2 Kellan Boylan makes two point layup (Ethan Taylor assists) 39-24
2:26   Ethan Taylor defensive rebound  
2:28   Eric Acker misses two point jump shot  
2:38   TV timeout  
2:38   Corbin Green turnover (offensive foul)  
2:38   Corbin Green offensive foul  
2:51   Ethan Taylor defensive rebound  
2:53   Ahmed Essahaty misses three point jump shot  
2:57   Gezim Bajrami offensive rebound  
2:59   Gezim Bajrami misses two point layup  
3:15   Eric Acker defensive rebound  
3:17   Corbin Green misses three point jump shot  
3:33   Byron Brown defensive rebound  
3:35   Tana Kopa misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Tana Kopa defensive rebound  
3:51   Jeffrey Mills misses two point layup  
4:12   Ahmed Essahaty turnover (bad pass)  
4:25 +1 Byron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-24
4:25 +1 Byron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-24
4:25   Tana Kopa personal foul (Byron Brown draws the foul)  
4:34   Jeffrey Mills defensive rebound  
4:36   Corbin Green blocks Eric Acker's two point jump shot  
4:46   Tana Kopa defensive rebound  
4:48   Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Corbin Green defensive rebound  
5:04   Andre Washington misses two point jump shot  
5:19   Sharks 30 second timeout  
5:19 +3 Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists) 35-24
5:34   Terell Strickland turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Taylor steals)  
5:57   Gezim Bajrami defensive rebound  
5:57   Kellan Boylan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:57 +1 Kellan Boylan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-24
5:57   C.J. Delancy personal foul (Kellan Boylan draws the foul)  
6:00   Kellan Boylan defensive rebound  
6:02   Eric Acker misses three point jump shot  
6:25 +3 Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Byron Brown assists) 31-24
6:47 +2 Eric Acker makes two point reverse layup (Andre Washington assists) 28-24
7:03 +2 Byron Brown makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ethan Taylor assists) 28-22
7:13   Ethan Taylor defensive rebound  
7:15   Ethan Taylor blocks Terell Strickland's two point jump shot  
7:30 +2 Ethan Taylor makes two point stepback jump shot 26-22
7:51   C.J. Delancy personal foul  
8:00   Jeffrey Mills defensive rebound  
8:00   Terell Strickland misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:00 +1 Terell Strickland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-22
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00   Falcons 30 second timeout  
8:01   Byron Brown personal foul (Terell Strickland draws the foul)  
8:06   Chase Beasley turnover (Eric Acker steals)  
8:28   Terell Strickland turnover (traveling)  
8:32   Corbin Green personal foul  
8:32   Gezim Bajrami offensive rebound  
8:33   Andre Washington misses two point jump shot  
8:43   Terell Strickland defensive rebound  
8:45   Corbin Green misses three point jump shot  
9:04 +2 Eric Acker makes two point layup 24-21
9:33 +2 Byron Brown makes two point driving layup (Corbin Green assists) 24-19
9:47   Tana Kopa turnover (traveling)  
9:58 +1 Byron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
9:58 +1 Byron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
9:58   Eric Acker shooting foul (Byron Brown draws the foul)  
10:10   Chase Beasley defensive rebound  
10:12   Corbin Green blocks Gezim Bajrami's two point layup  
10:21   Byron Brown turnover (traveling)  
10:46 +3 Tana Kopa makes three point jump shot (Gezim Bajrami assists) 20-19
11:09 +3 Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Corbin Green assists) 20-16
11:15   Corbin Green offensive rebound  
11:17   Byron Brown misses two point layup  
11:28   Falcons defensive rebound  
11:30   Terell Strickland misses two point layup  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Corbin Green turnover (traveling)  
11:52   Eric Acker turnover (Chase Beasley steals)  
12:06 +2 Byron Brown makes two point cutting layup (Corbin Green assists) 17-16
12:22 +2 Eric Acker makes two point driving layup 15-16
12:36 +3 Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Kellan Boylan assists) 15-14
12:49   Byron Brown defensive rebound  
12:51   Tana Kopa misses three point stepback jump shot  
12:58   Jeffrey Mills personal foul  
12:59   Jeffrey Mills turnover (lost ball) (Ahmed Essahaty steals)  
13:21 +3 Tana Kopa makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Essahaty assists) 12-14
13:42   Beau Becker personal foul  
13:47   Chase Beasley turnover (C.J. Delancy steals)  
14:08   Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass)  
14:27 +3 Jeffrey Mills makes three point jump shot (Ethan Taylor assists) 12-11
14:39 +3 Terell Strickland makes three point jump shot (Andre Washington assists) 9-11
15:00 +3 Beau Becker makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists) 9-8
15:22   Terell Strickland turnover (Ethan Taylor steals)  
15:34   C.J. Delancy defensive rebound  
15:36   Ethan Taylor misses two point layup  
15:58   Gezim Bajrami personal foul  
15:58   Beau Becker defensive rebound  
16:00   Tana Kopa misses two point jump shot  
16:11 +2 Chase Beasley makes two point layup (Ethan Taylor assists) 6-8
16:37 +1 Gezim Bajrami makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
16:37   Gezim Bajrami misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:37   Beau Becker personal foul (Gezim Bajrami draws the foul)  
16:50   Jeffrey Mills personal foul  
17:02 +3 Beau Becker makes three point jump shot (Ethan Taylor assists) 4-7
17:14   R.J. Greene personal foul  
17:23 +1 R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 1 1-7
17:23   Chase Beasley shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)  
17:23 +2 R.J. Greene makes two point layup (Terell Strickland assists) 1-6
17:36 +1 Jeffrey Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-4
17:36   Jeffrey Mills misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:36   Terell Strickland shooting foul (Jeffrey Mills draws the foul)  
17:58   Terell Strickland turnover  
18:15   Tana Kopa defensive rebound  
18:17   Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot  
18:36 +2 Terell Strickland makes two point layup 0-4
18:54   R.J. Greene defensive rebound  
18:56   Chase Beasley misses two point layup  
18:49   Jump ball. (Sharks gains possession)  
18:56   Sharks defensive rebound  
18:58   Falcons misses two point layup  
19:22 +2 R.J. Greene makes two point reverse layup (Terell Strickland assists) 0-2
19:30   Tana Kopa defensive rebound  
19:32   Beau Becker misses three point jump shot  
19:32   R.J. Greene personal foul  
19:34   Beau Becker offensive rebound  
19:36   Gezim Bajrami blocks Kellan Boylan's two point layup  
20:00   Gezim Bajrami vs. Beau Becker (Falcons gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 43 27
Field Goals 15-27 (55.6%) 10-27 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 15
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 14 11
Team 1 2
Assists 14 7
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
5
E. Taylor G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
11
T. Strickland G
9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
Air Force 0-1 43-43
LIU 0-0 27-27
Steinberg Wellness Center Brooklyn, NY
Steinberg Wellness Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
Air Force 0-1 55.0 PPG 35.0 RPG 13.0 APG
LIU 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Taylor G 11.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 5.0 APG 21.4 FG%
00
. Strickland G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Taylor G 14 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
11
T. Strickland G 9 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
55.6 FG% 37.0
58.3 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 60.0
Air Force
E. Taylor 14 5 5 5/8 4/6 0/0 0 0 2 1 1 0 5
B. Becker 6 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1
J. Mills 4 2 3 1/2 1/1 1/2 2 0 0 0 1 0 2
K. Boylan 3 1 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Beasley 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moerman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Petraitis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sarblah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gilles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 16 14 15/27 7/12 6/9 8 0 3 3 7 2 14
LIU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Strickland 9 1 2 3/6 2/2 1/2 2 0 0 0 5 0 1
T. Kopa 6 6 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 6
R. Greene 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
G. Bajrami 1 3 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 0 0 1 0 2 1
A. Washington 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Delancy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Essahaty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Acker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Steele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Djapa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 13 7 10/27 4/10 3/5 9 0 3 1 8 2 11
