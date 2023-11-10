AF
LIU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Sharks offensive rebound
|0:00
|Andre Washington misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|+2
|Corbin Green makes two point dunk (Kellan Boylan assists)
|43-27
|0:30
|+3
|Terell Strickland makes three point jump shot (Eric Acker assists)
|41-27
|0:41
|Tana Kopa defensive rebound
|0:41
|Corbin Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:41
|Terell Strickland shooting foul (Corbin Green draws the foul)
|0:41
|+2
|Corbin Green makes two point layup (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|41-24
|1:00
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|1:02
|Terell Strickland misses two point layup
|1:10
|Tana Kopa defensive rebound
|1:12
|Kellan Boylan misses two point layup
|1:28
|Corbin Green defensive rebound
|1:30
|Eric Acker misses two point jump shot
|1:44
|Ethan Taylor turnover (lost ball)
|1:48
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|1:50
|Gezim Bajrami misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|+2
|Kellan Boylan makes two point layup (Ethan Taylor assists)
|39-24
|2:26
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|2:28
|Eric Acker misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|TV timeout
|2:38
|Corbin Green turnover (offensive foul)
|2:38
|Corbin Green offensive foul
|2:51
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|2:53
|Ahmed Essahaty misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|Gezim Bajrami offensive rebound
|2:59
|Gezim Bajrami misses two point layup
|3:15
|Eric Acker defensive rebound
|3:17
|Corbin Green misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Byron Brown defensive rebound
|3:35
|Tana Kopa misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|Tana Kopa defensive rebound
|3:51
|Jeffrey Mills misses two point layup
|4:12
|Ahmed Essahaty turnover (bad pass)
|4:25
|+1
|Byron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-24
|4:25
|+1
|Byron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-24
|4:25
|Tana Kopa personal foul (Byron Brown draws the foul)
|4:34
|Jeffrey Mills defensive rebound
|4:36
|Corbin Green blocks Eric Acker's two point jump shot
|4:46
|Tana Kopa defensive rebound
|4:48
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Corbin Green defensive rebound
|5:04
|Andre Washington misses two point jump shot
|5:19
|Sharks 30 second timeout
|5:19
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|35-24
|5:34
|Terell Strickland turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Taylor steals)
|5:57
|Gezim Bajrami defensive rebound
|5:57
|Kellan Boylan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:57
|+1
|Kellan Boylan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-24
|5:57
|C.J. Delancy personal foul (Kellan Boylan draws the foul)
|6:00
|Kellan Boylan defensive rebound
|6:02
|Eric Acker misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Byron Brown assists)
|31-24
|6:47
|+2
|Eric Acker makes two point reverse layup (Andre Washington assists)
|28-24
|7:03
|+2
|Byron Brown makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ethan Taylor assists)
|28-22
|7:13
|Ethan Taylor defensive rebound
|7:15
|Ethan Taylor blocks Terell Strickland's two point jump shot
|7:30
|+2
|Ethan Taylor makes two point stepback jump shot
|26-22
|7:51
|C.J. Delancy personal foul
|8:00
|Jeffrey Mills defensive rebound
|8:00
|Terell Strickland misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:00
|+1
|Terell Strickland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-22
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|8:01
|Byron Brown personal foul (Terell Strickland draws the foul)
|8:06
|Chase Beasley turnover (Eric Acker steals)
|8:28
|Terell Strickland turnover (traveling)
|8:32
|Corbin Green personal foul
|8:32
|Gezim Bajrami offensive rebound
|8:33
|Andre Washington misses two point jump shot
|8:43
|Terell Strickland defensive rebound
|8:45
|Corbin Green misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|+2
|Eric Acker makes two point layup
|24-21
|9:33
|+2
|Byron Brown makes two point driving layup (Corbin Green assists)
|24-19
|9:47
|Tana Kopa turnover (traveling)
|9:58
|+1
|Byron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-19
|9:58
|+1
|Byron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-19
|9:58
|Eric Acker shooting foul (Byron Brown draws the foul)
|10:10
|Chase Beasley defensive rebound
|10:12
|Corbin Green blocks Gezim Bajrami's two point layup
|10:21
|Byron Brown turnover (traveling)
|10:46
|+3
|Tana Kopa makes three point jump shot (Gezim Bajrami assists)
|20-19
|11:09
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Corbin Green assists)
|20-16
|11:15
|Corbin Green offensive rebound
|11:17
|Byron Brown misses two point layup
|11:28
|Falcons defensive rebound
|11:30
|Terell Strickland misses two point layup
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Corbin Green turnover (traveling)
|11:52
|Eric Acker turnover (Chase Beasley steals)
|12:06
|+2
|Byron Brown makes two point cutting layup (Corbin Green assists)
|17-16
|12:22
|+2
|Eric Acker makes two point driving layup
|15-16
|12:36
|+3
|Ethan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Kellan Boylan assists)
|15-14
|12:49
|Byron Brown defensive rebound
|12:51
|Tana Kopa misses three point stepback jump shot
|12:58
|Jeffrey Mills personal foul
|12:59
|Jeffrey Mills turnover (lost ball) (Ahmed Essahaty steals)
|13:21
|+3
|Tana Kopa makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Essahaty assists)
|12-14
|13:42
|Beau Becker personal foul
|13:47
|Chase Beasley turnover (C.J. Delancy steals)
|14:08
|Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass)
|14:27
|+3
|Jeffrey Mills makes three point jump shot (Ethan Taylor assists)
|12-11
|14:39
|+3
|Terell Strickland makes three point jump shot (Andre Washington assists)
|9-11
|15:00
|+3
|Beau Becker makes three point jump shot (Jeffrey Mills assists)
|9-8
|15:22
|Terell Strickland turnover (Ethan Taylor steals)
|15:34
|C.J. Delancy defensive rebound
|15:36
|Ethan Taylor misses two point layup
|15:58
|Gezim Bajrami personal foul
|15:58
|Beau Becker defensive rebound
|16:00
|Tana Kopa misses two point jump shot
|16:11
|+2
|Chase Beasley makes two point layup (Ethan Taylor assists)
|6-8
|16:37
|+1
|Gezim Bajrami makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|16:37
|Gezim Bajrami misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:37
|Beau Becker personal foul (Gezim Bajrami draws the foul)
|16:50
|Jeffrey Mills personal foul
|17:02
|+3
|Beau Becker makes three point jump shot (Ethan Taylor assists)
|4-7
|17:14
|R.J. Greene personal foul
|17:23
|+1
|R.J. Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|1-7
|17:23
|Chase Beasley shooting foul (R.J. Greene draws the foul)
|17:23
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point layup (Terell Strickland assists)
|1-6
|17:36
|+1
|Jeffrey Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-4
|17:36
|Jeffrey Mills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:36
|Terell Strickland shooting foul (Jeffrey Mills draws the foul)
|17:58
|Terell Strickland turnover
|18:15
|Tana Kopa defensive rebound
|18:17
|Ethan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|+2
|Terell Strickland makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:54
|R.J. Greene defensive rebound
|18:56
|Chase Beasley misses two point layup
|18:49
|Jump ball. (Sharks gains possession)
|18:56
|Sharks defensive rebound
|18:58
|Falcons misses two point layup
|19:22
|+2
|R.J. Greene makes two point reverse layup (Terell Strickland assists)
|0-2
|19:30
|Tana Kopa defensive rebound
|19:32
|Beau Becker misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|R.J. Greene personal foul
|19:34
|Beau Becker offensive rebound
|19:36
|Gezim Bajrami blocks Kellan Boylan's two point layup
|20:00
|Gezim Bajrami vs. Beau Becker (Falcons gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|27
|Field Goals
|15-27 (55.6%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-12 (58.3%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|15
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|14
|11
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|7
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Taylor G
|11.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|21.4 FG%
|
00
|. Strickland G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Taylor G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|T. Strickland G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|55.6
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|58.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Taylor
|14
|5
|5
|5/8
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|B. Becker
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Mills
|4
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Boylan
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Beasley
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Petraitis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sarblah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gilles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|16
|14
|15/27
|7/12
|6/9
|8
|0
|3
|3
|7
|2
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Strickland
|9
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|T. Kopa
|6
|6
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|R. Greene
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bajrami
|1
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|A. Washington
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Delancy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Essahaty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kenney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Acker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Steele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Djapa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|13
|7
|10/27
|4/10
|3/5
|9
|0
|3
|1
|8
|2
|11