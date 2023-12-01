No. 17 UNC soaring ahead of ACC opener vs. FSU
No. 17 North Carolina doesn't intend to fall off the radar this December.
A year ago the Tar Heels faded, but that might not be the case this time as they enter Atlantic Coast Conference play coming off a notable performance.
"We were really trying to put the world on notice," North Carolina forward Armando Bacot said after his team beat No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday.
Next comes a visit from Florida State for the ACC opener for both teams Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Tar Heels had a huge first half and held on to defeat the visiting Volunteers 100-92 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
"Or mindset coming into this game was to be the aggressor," North Carolina guard RJ Davis said. "We had a lot of players that came into this game with high intentions and we were really locked in this whole week. ...
"It's a great win because I know that we have a big stretch coming, but we have to take it one game at a time."
North Carolina's 61 first-half points on Wednesday came against a team with a strong defense.
The Tar Heels (6-1) are 4-0 in home games. Confidence is soaring this week despite an inconsistent second half against Tennessee.
"We think we are the best team in the country when everybody is clicking," forward Harrison Ingram said. "We still got some chemistry issues, some kinks to figure out how everybody works on the floor."
Florida State (4-2) also had a rough second half on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge, but the Seminoles weren't able to survive. They saw a 17-point lead vanish in the last seven minutes en route to a 68-66 loss to visiting Georgia.
"Hopefully, we have a lesson that we can learn from," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "You don't ever like to blow a lead in a game that's very, very important."
North Carolina's diverse offense against Tennessee came with Davis notching 27 points, Bacot pumping in 22 and Ingram scoring 20. Freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau's 10 assists helped keep the offense flowing.
"Elliot has a gift and a talent to not only distribute and pass the ball but also distribute and pass the ball to a player where he can actually do something with it, and he's just instinctively just really special in that area," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said.
RJ Davis is averaging 19.4 points per game, and Bacot is contributing 16.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per outing.
There were concerns on defense for North Carolina. Tennessee's 55.6 percent shooting from the field was the highest mark for a Tar Heels foe since Pitt produced the same figure on Jan. 31, 2017.
Florida State's Darin Green Jr. racked up a season-high 21 points in the Georgia game.
This will be the second nationally ranked opponent in a three-game stretch for Florida State. The Seminoles beat UNLV and then-No. 18 Colorado in the Sunshine Slam last week at Daytona Beach, Fla., with Jamir Watkins averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in those games to garner Most Valuable Player honors for the event.
Florida State is set to play just its second true road game, having lost 89-68 at Florida on Nov. 17.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:20
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point dunk
|62-70
|3:25
|Elliot Cadeau turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Warley steals)
|3:55
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot
|60-70
|3:59
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|4:01
|Harrison Ingram misses two point layup
|4:04
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|4:06
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|4:33
|Tar Heels 30 second timeout
|4:34
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|4:34
|De'Ante Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:34
|+1
|De'Ante Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-70
|4:34
|Cormac Ryan shooting foul (De'Ante Green draws the foul)
|4:41
|+1
|Elliot Cadeau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-70
|4:41
|Elliot Cadeau misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:41
|TV timeout
|4:41
|De'Ante Green personal foul (Elliot Cadeau draws the foul)
|4:41
|Elliot Cadeau defensive rebound
|4:43
|Cam'Ron Fletcher misses two point layup
|4:57
|Seminoles 60 second timeout
|5:12
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (RJ Davis assists)
|56-69
|5:18
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|5:20
|De'Ante Green misses two point layup
|5:26
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|5:28
|Elliot Cadeau misses two point layup
|5:49
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|5:49
|Baba Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:49
|Baba Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:49
|Elliot Cadeau shooting foul (Baba Miller draws the foul)
|6:12
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-67
|6:12
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-66
|6:12
|Jalen Warley personal foul (Seth Trimble draws the foul)
|6:13
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|6:22
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|6:22
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|56-65
|6:23
|Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
|6:36
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point layup
|56-63
|6:44
|Elliot Cadeau defensive rebound
|6:46
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|7:00
|Harrison Ingram personal foul
|7:01
|+1
|Harrison Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-61
|7:01
|Cam'Ron Fletcher shooting foul (Harrison Ingram draws the foul)
|7:01
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point layup
|56-60
|7:03
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|7:05
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|Cam'Ron Fletcher turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Ingram steals)
|7:24
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point layup
|56-58
|7:43
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|7:43
|Baba Miller blocks RJ Davis's two point layup
|7:56
|Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Elliot Cadeau steals)
|8:04
|+2
|Seth Trimble makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|56-56
|8:07
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|8:09
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Harrison Ingram assists)
|56-54
|8:34
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|8:36
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|8:56
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|Jalen Washington personal foul (Baba Miller draws the foul)
|9:18
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-51
|9:18
|De'Ante Green shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|9:18
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|56-50
|9:24
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|9:26
|De'Ante Green misses two point layup
|9:27
|De'Ante Green offensive rebound
|9:29
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|9:45
|Darin Green Jr. offensive rebound
|9:47
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:56
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point layup
|56-48
|10:30
|De'Ante Green offensive rebound
|10:32
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|10:57
|Seth Trimble misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:57
|+1
|Seth Trimble makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-48
|10:57
|TV timeout
|10:57
|Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (Seth Trimble draws the foul)
|11:06
|+2
|Josh Nickelberry makes two point jump shot
|54-47
|11:26
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|52-47
|11:31
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|11:33
|Jae'Lyn Withers blocks Cam'Ron Fletcher's two point layup
|11:35
|Cam'Ron Fletcher offensive rebound
|11:37
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|+2
|Seth Trimble makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|52-45
|12:00
|Cam'Ron Fletcher turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|12:06
|Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|12:08
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:27
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:01
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Seth Trimble assists)
|52-43
|13:25
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk
|52-40
|13:28
|Cormac Ryan turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|13:35
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|13:37
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|13:52
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point dunk (Baba Miller assists)
|50-40
|14:18
|Seth Trimble personal foul (Chandler Jackson draws the foul)
|14:20
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-40
|14:20
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-39
|14:20
|Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|14:34
|De'Ante Green turnover (offensive goaltending)
|14:47
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-38
|14:47
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-37
|14:47
|De'Ante Green shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|15:01
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|15:03
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|+1
|Harrison Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-36
|15:25
|Harrison Ingram misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:25
|Chandler Jackson shooting foul (Harrison Ingram draws the foul)
|15:26
|Tom House turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|15:34
|Official timeout
|15:34
|Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:34
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|15:38
|Elliot Cadeau offensive rebound
|15:40
|Cam'Ron Fletcher blocks Elliot Cadeau's three point jump shot
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Jaylan Gainey personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|16:15
|+3
|Cam'Ron Fletcher makes three point jump shot (Jamir Watkins assists)
|48-35
|16:40
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point layup
|45-35
|16:47
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|16:49
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-33
|17:10
|Cormac Ryan misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|17:10
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-32
|17:10
|Jalen Warley shooting foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|17:25
|+3
|De'Ante Green makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|45-31
|17:34
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|17:36
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point jump shot
|42-31
|18:09
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass)
|18:16
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|18:18
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|18:31
|+1
|Harrison Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-31
|18:31
|+1
|Harrison Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-30
|18:31
|Jalen Warley shooting foul (Harrison Ingram draws the foul)
|18:50
|+3
|Baba Miller makes three point jump shot (De'Ante Green assists)
|40-29
|19:01
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|19:03
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|19:14
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|19:16
|Harrison Ingram misses two point jump shot
|19:21
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|19:23
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|19:31
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|+2
|De'Ante Green makes two point layup (Jamir Watkins assists)
|37-29
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Cam'Ron Fletcher misses two point layup
|0:00
|Cam'Ron Fletcher offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|0:25
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|0:27
|RJ Davis misses two point layup
|0:42
|+1
|Jaylan Gainey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-29
|0:42
|+1
|Jaylan Gainey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-29
|0:42
|Jalen Washington shooting foul (Jaylan Gainey draws the foul)
|1:06
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|1:08
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|33-29
|1:49
|Armando Bacot turnover
|1:49
|Armando Bacot offensive foul
|2:05
|Baba Miller turnover (carrying)
|2:28
|Armando Bacot turnover (offensive foul)
|2:28
|Armando Bacot offensive foul
|2:48
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (De'Ante Green assists)
|30-29
|3:19
|+2
|Elliot Cadeau makes two point layup
|27-29
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Josh Nickelberry personal foul
|3:38
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|Chandler Jackson offensive rebound
|3:45
|Armando Bacot blocks Chandler Jackson's two point jump shot
|4:02
|Jalen Washington personal foul
|4:06
|Zayden High turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|4:09
|Zayden High offensive rebound
|4:10
|Jalen Washington misses two point layup
|4:10
|Jalen Washington offensive rebound
|4:15
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|4:36
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point layup
|27-27
|4:44
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-27
|4:44
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-26
|4:44
|De'Ante Green shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|4:55
|Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball)
|5:05
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|5:07
|Cormac Ryan misses two point layup
|5:23
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot
|25-25
|5:37
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-25
|5:37
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-24
|5:37
|Baba Miller shooting foul
|5:59
|Seminoles turnover
|6:00
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|Jaylan Gainey defensive rebound
|6:16
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|6:31
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:33
|Harrison Ingram misses two point jump shot
|6:59
|TV timeout
|6:59
|Tar Heels 30 second timeout
|6:59
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|7:01
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|7:30
|TV timeout
|7:19
|Elliot Cadeau personal foul
|7:30
|+2
|Harrison Ingram makes two point dunk (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|22-23
|7:39
|Cam'Ron Fletcher turnover (Harrison Ingram steals)
|8:06
|+2
|Seth Trimble makes two point layup
|22-21
|8:10
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|8:12
|Armando Bacot blocks Cam'Ron Fletcher's two point dunk
|8:33
|TV timeout
|8:33
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|8:33
|Harrison Ingram turnover (bad pass)
|8:56
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|8:58
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|9:24
|Paxson Wojcik misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point layup
|22-19
|9:38
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|9:40
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|20-19
|10:24
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup (Paxson Wojcik assists)
|18-19
|10:29
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|10:31
|Armando Bacot blocks Jalen Warley's two point layup
|10:39
|Jalen Warley blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|10:39
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|10:41
|Paxson Wojcik misses two point layup
|11:05
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (RJ Davis steals)
|11:19
|+1
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-17
|11:19
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:19
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Jaylan Gainey shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|11:27
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|11:30
|Jamir Watkins misses two point jump shot
|11:46
|Cormac Ryan turnover (Josh Nickelberry steals)
|11:48
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|11:52
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|11:59
|Jalen Washington blocks Cam'Ron Fletcher's two point layup
|12:00
|Cam'Ron Fletcher offensive rebound
|12:03
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|12:12
|RJ Davis turnover (Chandler Jackson steals)
|12:31
|+3
|Chandler Jackson makes three point jump shot (Cam'Ron Fletcher assists)
|18-16
|12:37
|Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|12:39
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|15-16
|12:58
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|13:00
|Harrison Ingram misses two point layup
|13:06
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|13:08
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Harrison Ingram defensive rebound
|13:15
|Chandler Jackson misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|12-16
|14:06
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|12-14
|14:29
|TV timeout
|14:29
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|14:34
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Harrison Ingram assists)
|9-14
|14:42
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|14:44
|Jaylan Gainey misses two point jump shot
|15:03
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|9-11
|15:08
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|15:10
|Armando Bacot blocks Chandler Jackson's two point layup
|15:23
|Cam'Ron Fletcher defensive rebound
|15:25
|Harrison Ingram misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|+2
|Jaylan Gainey makes two point layup (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|9-9
|15:56
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot
|7-9
|16:07
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|7-6
|16:15
|De'Ante Green defensive rebound
|16:17
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|16:37
|+3
|Baba Miller makes three point jump shot (De'Ante Green assists)
|5-6
|16:52
|Elliot Cadeau personal foul
|17:12
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point layup
|2-6
|17:28
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|17:30
|De'Ante Green misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|17:46
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|17:57
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|18:07
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|18:14
|De'Ante Green misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|Cormac Ryan turnover (traveling)
|18:42
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|18:43
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:01
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Elliot Cadeau assists)
|2-4
|19:09
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:12
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|19:13
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|19:46
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|0-2
|19:51
|Jalen Warley personal foul
|20:00
|Baba Miller vs. Armando Bacot (Elliot Cadeau gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jalen Warley makes two point dunk
|3:20
|Elliot Cadeau turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Warley steals)
|3:25
|+ 3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot
|3:55
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|3:59
|Harrison Ingram misses two point layup
|4:01
|Harrison Ingram offensive rebound
|4:04
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|4:06
|Tar Heels 30 second timeout
|4:33
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|4:34
|De'Ante Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:34
|+ 1
|De'Ante Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|70
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida State 4-2
|80.3 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|15.7 APG
|17 North Carolina 6-1
|87.4 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Watkins F
|15 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|R. Davis G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Watkins
|15
|8
|2
|6/12
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|B. Miller
|12
|4
|1
|5/8
|2/5
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Green
|10
|3
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Warley
|4
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gainey
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Jackson
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Fletcher
|3
|7
|1
|1/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|J. Nickelberry
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. House
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Corhen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Mbatch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bol Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|29
|12
|24/63
|11/26
|3/6
|16
|184
|5
|3
|10
|9
|20
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Trimble
|9
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Washington
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Withers
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Z. High
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|P. Wojcik
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Farris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Okonkwo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Landry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|35
|12
|23/56
|4/21
|20/25
|11
|184
|7
|6
|10
|9
|26