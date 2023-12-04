No. 23 Wisconsin soars into Big Ten opener vs. Michigan State
Knocking off a top-five team, as well as an in-state rival, gave No. 23 Wisconsin a huge boost going into its Big Ten opener.
The Badgers upset No. 3 Marquette 75-64 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory. Now they will play Michigan State on Tuesday at East Lansing, Mich.
Max Klesmit sparked the win over Marquette by scoring all of his 21 points in the first half. Wisconsin led by 13 at the break and never trailed.
The Badgers rode the victory into the latest Top 25 poll.
"I think now they believe," Badgers coach Greg Gard said of his team.
"They believe in what our coaches have been talking about, kind of the vision of what we made out way back in the summer for what we thought this team could be and how good they can be. And you've still got to go do it. You've got to go earn it and you've got to finish games."
The Badgers (6-2) held a 38-23 rebounding advantage and outscored the Eagles 24-11 at the free-throw line. Marquette made a run early in the second half, cutting Wisconsin's lead to one point, but the Badgers defense clamped down.
"When adversity comes, you've got to go back and attack it," Gard said. "We didn't get that deer-in-the-headlight look. I think we responded."
The Badgers have four players averaging double figures, led by AJ Storr's 13.3 points per game. The Spartans are led by Tyson Walker (20.5).
Michigan State (4-3) has played only one game since Thanksgiving, an 86-55 romp over winless Georgia Southern on Tuesday.
The Spartans now play two Big Ten games before closing out the month with nonconference matchups.
"It definitely ramps up," Walker said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "Big Ten play, it's way different than everything else. The (officiating) style is different, the physicality is different. And possessions matter, as we already learned that.
"But they really do matter, because these games matter even more for what we're trying to do."
The Spartans won the lone meeting with the Badgers last season 69-65.
"In the Big Ten, we play some teams that are really physical. We know every night is going to be physical," said Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, who had 10 points and eight assists against Wisconsin last season.
"The scouting is unbelievable across the whole league. We've been playing against the same coaches for a long time. A lot of teams are the same, so they know us and we know them. You kind of got to find out ways to will wins."
Michigan State came into the preseason ranked in the top 10 but dropped out of the poll after losses to James Madison, Duke and Arizona.
The Spartans have been surprisingly poor from 3-point range (26.9 percent) despite having most of their perimeter players back from last season. They've also struggled to control the boards.
Coach Tom Izzo plans to cut down his rotation.
"The biggest thing is now that the playing group is going to shrink," he said.
The status of forward Malik Hall (9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) for Tuesday's game is uncertain. He's been dealing with flu-like symptoms in recent days, according to Izzo.
- Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:56
|TV timeout
|12:17
|+3
|Tre Holloman makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|13-8
|12:35
|Max Klesmit turnover (out of bounds)
|12:36
|Tre Holloman personal foul (John Blackwell draws the foul)
|12:52
|Mady Sissoko personal foul (Connor Essegian draws the foul)
|12:52
|Mady Sissoko turnover (lost ball) (Connor Essegian steals)
|13:02
|+2
|John Blackwell makes two point layup (Steven Crowl assists)
|13-5
|13:31
|+1
|Jeremy Fears Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-5
|13:31
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Jeremy Fears Jr. draws the foul)
|13:32
|+2
|Jeremy Fears Jr. makes two point layup (Malik Hall assists)
|11-4
|13:54
|Carter Gilmore personal foul (Tre Holloman draws the foul)
|13:55
|Tre Holloman defensive rebound
|13:57
|Nolan Winter misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|Nolan Winter defensive rebound
|14:18
|Jeremy Fears Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|Carson Cooper defensive rebound
|14:40
|Chucky Hepburn misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|Nolan Winter defensive rebound
|15:08
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|Nolan Winter personal foul (Carson Cooper draws the foul)
|15:20
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-2
|15:20
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-2
|15:20
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Tyson Walker shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|15:30
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|15:32
|Steven Crowl misses two point layup
|15:52
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|15:54
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|AJ Storr turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|16:41
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|16:43
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|Tyler Wahl personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|17:16
|+3
|Chucky Hepburn makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|9-2
|17:27
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|17:29
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|+3
|Steven Crowl makes three point jump shot
|6-2
|18:08
|+2
|Mady Sissoko makes two point dunk
|3-2
|18:12
|Mady Sissoko offensive rebound
|18:14
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|Carson Cooper offensive rebound
|18:19
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|+3
|Steven Crowl makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|3-0
|19:12
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass) (AJ Storr steals)
|19:34
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|19:36
|Tyler Wahl misses two point hook shot
|20:00
|Chucky Hepburn vs. Mady Sissoko (Badgers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Tre Holloman makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|12:17
|Max Klesmit turnover (out of bounds)
|12:35
|Tre Holloman personal foul (John Blackwell draws the foul)
|12:36
|Mady Sissoko personal foul (Connor Essegian draws the foul)
|12:52
|Mady Sissoko turnover (lost ball) (Connor Essegian steals)
|12:52
|+ 2
|John Blackwell makes two point layup (Steven Crowl assists)
|13:02
|+ 1
|Jeremy Fears Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:31
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Jeremy Fears Jr. draws the foul)
|13:31
|+ 2
|Jeremy Fears Jr. makes two point layup (Malik Hall assists)
|13:32
|Carter Gilmore personal foul (Tre Holloman draws the foul)
|13:54
|Tre Holloman defensive rebound
|13:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|13
|8
|Field Goals
|4-8 (50.0%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-5 (60.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|5
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|5
|3
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|3
|2
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Wisconsin 6-2
|74.0 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Michigan St. 4-3
|74.9 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Crowl F
|11.5 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|63.0 FG%
|
00
|. Fears Jr. G
|4.3 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|57.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Crowl F
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|J. Fears Jr. G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|30.0
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Winter
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Ilver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Haertle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Candelino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Janicki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yalden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|6
|3
|4/8
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|23
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holloman
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Sissoko
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Walker
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Hoggard
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fears Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Hall
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kohler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Normand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|5
|2
|3/10
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3