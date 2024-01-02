After nonconference scare, St. John's turns to Butler matchup
A brief return to nonconference play Saturday was long enough to remind Rick Pitino how much work remains in his attempt to rebuild the St. John's program.
St. John's will attempt to regain its footing Tuesday night when it hosts Butler in a Big East clash in New York.
St. John's dodged an upset bid by Hofstra on Saturday afternoon in an 84-79 win in Elmont, N.Y. Butler hasn't played since Dec. 23, when the visiting Bulldogs fell in overtime to Providence, 85-75.
St. John's (9-4, 1-1 Big East) frittered away most of a 13-point second-half lead Saturday, when Hofstra got within three points six times while going 8-of-15 from the 3-point line. The Pride finished with 12 3-pointers, one more than the Red Storm allowed in their previous three games combined.
"We knew this was coming because we played them (three) times at Iona," said Pitino, who spent the previous three seasons coaching the nearby mid-major program. "Don't take this the wrong way -- we had a much better team at Iona than we do at St. John's."
With Joel Soriano struggling Saturday -- the 6-foot-11 center had 14 points and four rebounds as his double-doubles streak ended at five games -- Daniss Jenkins saved St. John's by flirting with a triple-double (21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists). Jenkins scored 15 of the Red Storm's final 23 points over the last 8:35.
"He carried us on his back to win the game," Pitino said. "Every time we had to have a score so they wouldn't take the lead, he did it."
Butler (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will arrive in New York having had more than a week to ponder what could have been against Providence. The Bulldogs, who didn't arrive in Rhode Island until the morning of Dec. 23 due to travel issues, allowed the first 15 points of the game but came back to take a 69-66 lead with nine seconds left.
Head coach Thad Matta said the plan was to prevent Providence from getting off a 3-pointer by fouling before the Friars reached half-court. But the Bulldogs failed to commit the foul and Davonte Gaines drained a game-tying trey with 2.1 seconds left.
Providence scored the first four points of overtime and was never seriously threatened as Butler's winning streak was snapped at seven games.
"We may have thought it was too late in the clock (to foul), but even when that happens, we can't lose the 3-point shooter," Matta said. "That one's on me that we didn't have it. That was the plan, but we didn't get to it."
The game will be a homecoming for Butler guard Posh Alexander, a Brooklyn native who played the previous three seasons at St. John's. Alexander ranks fourth on the Bulldogs with 10.7 points per game and leads the team with 67 assists.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Butler 10-3
|83.2 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|15.2 APG
|St. John's 9-4
|79.2 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Brooks II
|13
|33
|16.8
|4.2
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|50.3
|38.5
|70.6
|0.8
|3.4
|J. Telfort
|13
|32.7
|14.8
|4.8
|3.1
|1.10
|0.40
|1.3
|45.2
|37.8
|82.4
|1.1
|3.8
|D. Davis
|13
|28.3
|12.8
|3.2
|2.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|43.0
|37.3
|95.6
|0.3
|2.9
|P. Alexander
|13
|30.6
|10.7
|4.5
|5.2
|2.10
|0.00
|2.4
|44.0
|21.4
|75.6
|1.7
|2.8
|A. Screen
|13
|13.3
|7.4
|5.2
|0.1
|0.20
|0.70
|1.0
|67.2
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|3.3
|J. Thomas
|13
|21.7
|5.7
|6.8
|0.5
|0.50
|1.40
|0.6
|49.3
|12.5
|70.0
|1.8
|5.1
|L. Moore
|13
|17.8
|5.6
|1.9
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|45.5
|37.9
|66.7
|0.1
|1.8
|C. Turnbull
|9
|11.6
|4.1
|2.2
|0.2
|0.60
|1.80
|0.3
|51.9
|42.9
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|F. Bizjack
|13
|13.5
|3.8
|0.9
|1.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|38.1
|25.9
|76.9
|0.1
|0.8
|A. Cassia
|1
|14
|3.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|1
|B. Kapke
|9
|8.3
|2.6
|2.2
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|47.1
|28.6
|83.3
|0.6
|1.7
|E. McComb
|5
|2.2
|2.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|A. Gavalas
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mulloy
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|13
|0.0
|83.2
|42.0
|15.2
|6.50
|4.20
|10.5
|47.4
|34.8
|77.3
|10.7
|27.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Soriano
|13
|28.7
|17.4
|10.3
|1.5
|0.10
|2.20
|1.5
|65.6
|77.8
|72.3
|4.5
|5.8
|D. Jenkins
|13
|28.5
|12.1
|4.2
|5.9
|1.70
|0.40
|2.5
|39.9
|25.0
|85.0
|1.3
|2.8
|J. Dingle
|13
|25.6
|11.3
|1.8
|1.4
|0.80
|0.10
|1.5
|41.2
|34.4
|68.0
|0.3
|1.5
|C. Ledlum
|12
|29.6
|10.8
|7.8
|2.0
|1.50
|0.80
|1.9
|40.2
|36.1
|67.9
|2.8
|4.9
|R. Luis
|3
|21
|10.7
|5.7
|1.3
|1.70
|0.00
|1.3
|37.0
|25.0
|78.6
|2.3
|3.3
|N. Alleyne
|13
|18.6
|7.4
|2.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|43.4
|37.5
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|G. Taylor Jr.
|13
|23.5
|6.5
|2.6
|1.8
|0.90
|0.30
|0.9
|44.4
|43.8
|66.7
|0.9
|1.7
|Z. Ejiofor
|13
|10.6
|3.8
|3.5
|0.5
|0.40
|1.20
|0.6
|37.8
|0.0
|73.3
|1.9
|1.5
|D. Traore
|13
|8.5
|2.8
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|58.3
|45.5
|30.0
|0.5
|0.8
|B. Dunlap
|8
|8.3
|2.3
|2.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|31.6
|23.1
|75.0
|0.6
|1.4
|S. Wilcher
|12
|9.3
|2.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|35.5
|33.3
|50.0
|0.4
|0.6
|S. Conway
|10
|8.7
|2.0
|1.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|36.4
|23.1
|100.0
|0.2
|1.3
|C. Davis
|4
|6.3
|1.8
|1.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.3
|S. Ibine Ayo
|5
|4.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|13
|0.0
|79.2
|44.5
|16.5
|7.10
|5.30
|12.1
|44.3
|34.5
|71.8
|16.4
|24.9
-
BETH
UNLV0
0
4:00pm
-
UTST
AF0
0136 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
Biblical Studies
GRAM0
0
5:00pm
-
DALLAS
SHOU0
0
5:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
6:00pm
-
DEP
4UCONN0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
HARV0
0154 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALL
KENT0
0142.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
BUF
CMU0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0147.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
17FAU0
0148.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMU
BGSU0
0142.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
FLOCHR
ALST0
0
7:00pm
-
IOWA
21WISC0
0153 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
NORF
5TENN0
0138 O/U
-24
7:00pm SECN
-
1PUR
MD0
0141 O/U
+6
7:00pm PEAC
-
TOL
OHIO0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
8UNC
PITT0
0157.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UVM
BRWN0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
WMU
M-OH0
0147.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LDLK
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
AKR
NIU0
0148.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
BELM
SIU0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
CHST
KSU0
0138 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COR
18BAYL0
0167 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
MURR0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
BUT
SJU0
0154.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
CHAR
SMU0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SYR
14DUKE0
0152 O/U
-14
9:00pm ESPN
-
ILST
DRKE0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NW
9ILL0
0141 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PENN
25AUB0
0149.5 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UAB
UTSA0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
NMEX
13COLST0
0157 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm FS1