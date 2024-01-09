No. 3 Kansas aims to extend winning streak in clash vs. UCF
Kansas has won nine straight games, but that didn't prevent the Jayhawks from dropping a spot in the latest national rankings.
The now-No. 3 Jayhawks will aim to extend their winning streak to double digits when they meet UCF on Wednesday night in Big 12 play at Orlando, Fla.
Kansas (13-1, 1-0) was passed in the rankings by new Big 12 rival Houston, which is the lone remaining unbeaten team in the nation. The Jayhawks' lone loss of the season was to then-No. 4 Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals on Nov. 21.
Consecutive victory No. 9 didn't come without consternation as Kansas edged visiting TCU 83-81 on Saturday.
The winning layup by star big man Hunter Dickinson came with 3.4 seconds remaining. Dickinson had 30 points and 11 rebounds while continuing his fine season.
Dickinson and the Jayhawks also were the beneficiaries of a highly questionable flagrant 1 foul on TCU's Ernest Udeh Jr. with just under a minute remaining.
Udeh grabbed a rebound with TCU leading by two points, but his right forearm smacked Dickinson in the face. Dickinson made two free throws to tie it, the Jayhawks were granted possession, and Dajuan Harris put them ahead with a jumper. TCU later tied the score prior to Dickinson's winning hoop.
"Hopefully, I won't have to take an elbow (to the face) to get a chance to win the game," Dickinson said afterward. "But I'll do whatever it takes to win the game. It's really fun to go out there with guys that know how to win and get it done at the end of the day."
Dickinson ranks second on the Jayhawks in scoring at 19.4 points per game and leads in rebounding at 12.4. Kevin McCullar Jr. averages a team-best 20.1 points while KJ Adams Jr. contributes 12.6 per outing.
That trio has done nearly two-thirds of the scoring for a Kansas team that lacks balance. Harris is the fourth-leading scorer at 7.1 points per game.
"We're all for somebody else stepping up," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "But you know, we're not going to win all our games with four guys doing all the scoring."
UCF (9-4, 0-1) experienced a rough time Saturday in its first Big 12 conference game as it was routed 77-52 by host Kansas State.
"(The Big 12) has been the best basketball conference in probably eight of the last 10 years," Knights coach Johnny Dawkins said. "For us, we're looking forward to competing. We've got one game under our belts -- we have 17 more, and every team is going to be like the type of team we played (Saturday night).
"They're all going to be very good. We understand that and respect them all. We're going to keep working hard and keep growing as a team."
The point total was the lowest of the season for the Knights, who shot just 21.6 percent from the field in the first half and 33.8 percent overall.
Leading scorer Jaylin Sellers (17.8) had just eight points against Kansas State and failed to score in double digits for the first time this season.
Darius Johnson (13.9) and Marchelus Avery (10.6) also average in double digits for UCF.
This will be the first meeting between the Knights and Jayhawks.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. McCullar Jr.
|14
|34.5
|20.1
|6.8
|4.5
|1.60
|0.60
|2.5
|48.4
|36.2
|83.9
|0.7
|6.1
|H. Dickinson
|14
|32.2
|19.4
|12.4
|1.9
|1.30
|1.20
|1.9
|61.0
|53.6
|71.8
|3.1
|9.4
|K. Adams Jr.
|14
|31.7
|12.6
|4.6
|3.1
|1.30
|0.70
|1.6
|63.2
|0.0
|54.9
|1.7
|2.9
|D. Harris Jr.
|14
|35.4
|7.1
|2.2
|7.0
|1.20
|0.40
|2.7
|42.2
|48.4
|73.7
|0.1
|2.1
|E. Jackson
|14
|23.4
|5.8
|1.6
|2.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.7
|35.2
|28.6
|92.0
|0.4
|1.2
|J. Furphy
|13
|13.1
|5.3
|2.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|48.0
|36.8
|63.6
|0.6
|1.9
|N. Timberlake
|14
|12
|3.8
|1.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|33.9
|28.2
|57.1
|0.1
|1.4
|M. Jankovich
|3
|5.3
|3.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|60.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|P. Braun
|14
|8.2
|3.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.90
|0.4
|76.9
|25.0
|50.0
|0.2
|1.4
|J. McDowell
|13
|8
|2.2
|1.6
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|25.9
|29.4
|83.3
|0.7
|0.9
|W. Evers
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Wilhite
|3
|3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.3
|P. Cassidy
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|79.9
|42.9
|21.3
|7.50
|4.40
|12.6
|50.7
|36.9
|73.6
|9.1
|29.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Sellers
|13
|31.5
|17.8
|4.5
|1.1
|1.60
|0.10
|1.4
|43.5
|25.7
|82.9
|1.9
|2.5
|D. Johnson
|13
|30.8
|13.9
|3.0
|3.5
|1.90
|0.20
|3.2
|42.3
|38.1
|78.7
|0.5
|2.5
|M. Avery
|11
|22.6
|10.6
|4.7
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.6
|43.3
|41.3
|63.6
|1.5
|3.3
|S. Allen
|13
|27.5
|7.5
|3.8
|2.5
|1.40
|0.50
|1.7
|40.9
|26.3
|59.3
|0.8
|3
|C. Walker
|3
|16.7
|6.3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|36.4
|0.0
|60.0
|1.3
|3
|I. Diallo
|13
|17.7
|6.0
|6.1
|0.3
|0.80
|2.20
|1.1
|60.9
|0.0
|51.2
|2.2
|3.8
|T. Sylla
|12
|17.2
|6.0
|5.1
|0.6
|0.60
|0.50
|0.9
|37.1
|29.4
|55.6
|1.5
|3.6
|O. Payne
|13
|15.7
|5.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.90
|1.50
|0.8
|60.0
|50.0
|75.0
|1.5
|2.5
|T. Hendricks
|8
|9.8
|3.9
|1.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|38.5
|80.0
|0.5
|0.9
|A. Jones
|5
|11.2
|3.0
|2.0
|1.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|40.0
|37.5
|0.6
|1.4
|D. Langford Jr.
|9
|14.7
|2.8
|1.7
|1.1
|1.00
|0.10
|0.8
|45.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.9
|N. Machowski
|13
|10.9
|2.4
|1.1
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|30.0
|31.6
|87.5
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Emuobor
|8
|6.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|35.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.9
|M. Mockus
|7
|3.9
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Kalina
|5
|2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Warakulnukroh
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|C. May
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|76.5
|44.8
|12.8
|9.50
|5.60
|13.0
|43.0
|32.3
|68.8
|13.8
|26.8
-
GB
IUPU0
0133 O/U
+8
12:00pm
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0124 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NW
PSU0
0142.5 O/U
+2
6:30pm BTN
-
PROV
SJU0
0146 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
BU0
0133 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
FDU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CIT
FURM0
0151 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
21CLEM
VT0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0151 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0130.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
3KAN
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
COLG0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
HC0
0135 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
NCAS
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
KNSW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JOES
STL0
0151.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
MSST0
0139 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
TLSA
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
ETSU0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WINT
PRES0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
WRST
RMU0
0158.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0148 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
WKY
SHOU0
0156 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0144 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
UIC
UNI0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
INST
DRKE0
0156 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MURR
MOSU0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
VALP0
0135 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UTSA
13MEM0
0162.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
7UNC
NCST0
0154 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
4UCONN
XAV0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LA
TROY0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
15WISC
OSU0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm BTN
-
ARK
UGA0
0153 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0156 O/U
-4
9:00pm ACCN
-
BUT
11MARQ0
0154 O/U
-12
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FLA
MISS0
0158.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm SECN
-
9OKLA
TCU0
0147 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
USC0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
CAL0
0149 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm ESPU