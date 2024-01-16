Newly ranked No. 25 Texas Tech sets sights on No. 5 Houston
In the aftermath of a white-knuckle, one-point victory over Kansas State on Saturday that extended Texas Tech's winning streak to nine games, Red Raiders first-year coach Grant McCasland heaped praise on his team.
Texas Tech (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to secure a 60-59 win over the Wildcats and extend its longest winning streak since the 2018-19 campaign.
The 25th-ranked Red Raiders are off to their best start in conference play in 20 years as they will travel to face fifth-ranked Houston (14-2, 1-2) on Wednesday. Texas Tech will be seeking its second road victory over a ranked conference opponent this season following a triumph at then-No. 20 Texas on Jan. 6.
Texas Tech entered the AP poll on Monday for the first time this season. Houston will be just the second ranked opponent of the season for the Red Raiders, who have discovered the intestinal fortitude necessary to overcome in-game challenges, a trait that wasn't always consistently present during the nonconference slate.
"This team just learns," McCasland said. "We learn as we play. Their heart is to get better. We weren't discouraged. We let missed shots affect us early in the year, but we are not doing that right now.
"We're just like, 'We are going to win the game. Let's just find a way.'"
Meshing takes time and repetition. The Red Raiders needed a handful of games to establish an identity under McCasland, and recent results suggest they have indeed uncovered who they are.
Central to that identity is a reliance on multiple scoring options, with Pop Isaacs (16.3 points per game), Joe Toussaint (14.1), Devan Cambridge (10.5) and Warren Washington (10.0) all averaging double figures. Darrion Williams (9.7) and Chance McMillian (9.1) are not far behind.
The balanced approach and a shared competitive spirit have served the Red Raiders well.
"I think we just have a big will to win," Williams said. "I mean, none of us like losing. We push each other every day in practice."
The Cougars are trending in the opposite direction, having dropped back-to-back road games to Iowa State and TCU by a combined five points, including a 68-67 loss to the Horned Frogs on Saturday during which Houston led by 12. Still, with nine of the top 11 teams falling to unranked foes last week, the Cougars only dropped three spots in the poll, and they still own a 14-game home-court winning streak.
"We played two road games (and went) 0-2 and we were in position to win them both," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "We've got to go home, get ready and play a big home game."
Like Texas Tech, No. 19 TCU joined the national rankings this week, giving the Big 12 a nation-leading eight ranked programs. Among that list is No. 20 BYU, which Houston will host on Jan. 23.
The Cougars are making their initial foray into the Big 12 this season, and the step up in competition from the American Athletic Conference has already proven to be challenging.
"We should be 3-0," Sampson said. "We could easily be 3-0 but we're not, so we move to the next game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|25 Texas Tech 14-2
|77.6 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|5 Houston 14-2
|74.8 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Isaacs
|16
|31.2
|16.2
|2.9
|3.1
|1.10
|0.20
|2.2
|36.6
|30.8
|81.4
|0.4
|2.5
|J. Toussaint
|16
|33.2
|14.3
|3.1
|3.9
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|45.3
|32.8
|88.6
|0.4
|2.7
|D. Cambridge
|8
|25.9
|10.5
|4.5
|1.1
|0.60
|0.90
|1.1
|52.7
|9.1
|69.4
|1.6
|2.9
|W. Washington
|16
|27
|10.0
|7.8
|1.9
|0.80
|1.70
|1.5
|63.0
|0.0
|55.8
|2.5
|5.3
|D. Williams
|16
|30.6
|9.7
|6.8
|2.4
|1.10
|0.40
|1.7
|46.0
|39.6
|86.5
|2
|4.8
|C. McMillian
|16
|25.8
|9.1
|3.4
|0.9
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|45.1
|41.6
|84.6
|0.6
|2.8
|K. Walton
|15
|19.9
|7.3
|2.1
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|54.9
|50.0
|75.0
|0.6
|1.5
|L. Washington
|16
|11.3
|3.3
|1.9
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|41.5
|26.7
|75.0
|0.6
|1.4
|R. Jennings
|13
|8.2
|2.8
|2.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|88.9
|1.1
|1.2
|K. Lindsay
|3
|2.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Francis
|3
|1
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Williams
|5
|3
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|E. Yalaho
|7
|4.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|16
|0.0
|77.6
|39.9
|14.8
|6.10
|3.30
|10.6
|46.4
|35.7
|77.9
|10.5
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Cryer
|16
|31.4
|15.6
|2.8
|1.9
|1.00
|0.10
|0.8
|40.7
|38.1
|86.7
|0.7
|2.1
|E. Sharp
|16
|25.1
|13.4
|3.6
|0.9
|1.60
|0.10
|1.1
|40.7
|36.7
|83.8
|1.3
|2.3
|J. Shead
|16
|27.4
|10.1
|3.8
|5.9
|2.30
|0.80
|2.1
|45.0
|33.3
|64.7
|0.9
|2.8
|J. Roberts
|15
|24.5
|8.3
|7.3
|2.1
|1.10
|1.10
|0.9
|56.8
|0.0
|56.7
|2.7
|4.5
|D. Dunn
|16
|19.9
|8.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.90
|0.20
|1.3
|38.7
|29.7
|65.4
|0.9
|1.5
|J. Francis
|16
|18.9
|6.2
|5.3
|0.1
|0.80
|1.60
|0.9
|60.0
|0.0
|55.3
|2.2
|3.1
|T. Arceneaux
|11
|18.4
|5.5
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.50
|0.4
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|2.1
|2.5
|J. Tugler
|16
|16.3
|4.0
|4.1
|0.3
|1.10
|1.20
|0.4
|60.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.9
|2.2
|M. Wilson
|15
|11.9
|3.5
|2.5
|1.1
|1.00
|0.40
|0.4
|37.3
|22.2
|70.0
|0.7
|1.7
|R. Walker Jr.
|14
|11.4
|2.3
|3.5
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|37.0
|30.8
|53.3
|1.4
|2.1
|R. Elvin
|10
|2.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Lath
|11
|2.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|74.8
|43.1
|13.8
|10.60
|5.70
|9.4
|44.1
|34.4
|66.9
|15.3
|25.1
-
COLG
ARMY0
0131 O/U
+9
6:00pm
-
FURM
VMI0
0165.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
-
GAST
APP0
0140 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
18CREI
1UCONN0
0144.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm FS1
-
DAV
FOR0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DET
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0147.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FSU
MIA0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
RAD0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
PFW0
0151.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LAF
HC0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
NAVY0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0137 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
22MISS
LSU0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm SECN
-
MSST
8UK0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NEB
RUTG0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm BTN
-
NTEX
ECU0
0124 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
URI
STBN0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MASS
LCHI0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
UVA0
0125 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESPU
-
YSU
OAK0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ARST
USM0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
SIU0
0133 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
DRKE
ILST0
0139 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
UIC0
0139 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
TUL
UAB0
0164.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTSA
TLSA0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
TEX0
0137 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm LHN
-
LA
TXST0
0136 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
VALP
EVAN0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WV
15OKLA0
0145 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
VAN0
0147 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LOU
4UNC0
0156 O/U
-21
9:00pm ACCN
-
MD
NW0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
UNI
BELM0
0149 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PROV
DEP0
0135.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm FS1
-
25TTU
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
USC
12ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESPN
-
NEV
SDSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm CBSSN