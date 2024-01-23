No. 8 Auburn rides 11-game win streak to Tuscaloosa
The metrics tabbed Auburn as a top 10 team for several weeks.
The Associated Press Top 25 poll voters finally agreed, rewarding the Tigers (16-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) for an 11-game winning streak that placed them atop the league by jumping them up five spots to No. 8 on Monday.
Auburn's reward for all that? A trip across the state Wednesday night for a big game in Tuscaloosa against an Alabama team licking the wounds from its first conference loss.
The Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) were tied with the Tigers atop the SEC standings before making the trip to Knoxville on Saturday to challenge then-No. 6 Tennessee. Alabama fell a game behind Auburn in the league race after a 91-71 loss in which it looked soft.
The Volunteers amassed 23 points off 22 turnovers and also collected 11 offensive rebounds. They led 50-37 at halftime and kept one of the nation's best offensive teams under wraps.
"They were tougher and more physical than we were," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We weren't ready for it. They played harder than we did. When you give up 23 points off turnovers and 17 second-chance points, you won't win many games. They dominated us in a lot of ways."
Mark Sears scored 22 points for the Tide but also coughed up seven turnovers. Still, Sears is enjoying a big season, as he was one of just three Division I players with 330 points, 40 3-pointers, 60 assists and 65 rebounds though the weekend. He is averaging 19.8 points and hitting 53.3 percent from the field.
Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada (13.2 points, 3.8 assists per game), North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson (12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds per game) and Rylan Griffen (10.2 ppg) are also scoring in double figures for Alabama. The Crimson Tide ranked fourth in Division I at 89.2 points per game through Sunday and were ninth in foul shooting at 78.2 percent.
This game could be seen as a matchup of irresistible force vs. immovable object, at least when the Tide have the ball. Kenpom.com had the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in offensive efficiency rating through Monday's action, while Auburn boasted the sixth-most-efficient defense.
The Tigers aren't exactly slouches on offense, either, ranking ninth in efficiency per Kenpom through Monday. They put a whopping 11 players in the scoring column in the first half alone during their 82-59 home rout of then-No. 22 Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams each scored 13 points to pace Auburn, which earned a 40-18 advantage in bench scoring. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl was able to distribute at least 10 minutes to 11 players, a practice he says allows his team to play hard.
"To play that well and control the game like we did was impressive," he said. "Especially in the first half, we did a good job of guarding without fouling."
Broome leads the balanced attack with 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while Williams adds 12.5 ppg and hits 63.4 percent from the field. Six other players chip in between 6.1 and 10 ppg, often giving the team scoring from all five spots on the floor.
--Field Level Media
