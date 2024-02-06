High-powered offenses collide as No. 6 Tennessee hosts LSU
High-powered offenses collide as No. 6 Tennessee hosts LSU
No. 6 Tennessee and LSU will both attempt to keep their offenses rolling following high-scoring wins as they prepare for a meeting in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday.
The Volunteers (16-5, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated then-No. 10 Kentucky 103-92 on the road last Saturday, while the Tigers (12-9, 4-4) beat Arkansas 95-74 at home. Both Tennessee and LSU put together their highest-scoring SEC games of the season in their respective victories.
Both squads find themselves in the top half of the conference when it comes to putting the ball in the hoop, with the Volunteers ranking fifth in points per game at 79.6 and the Tigers in sixth (77.5).
"I knew it was going to be a high-possession game, I knew that. There was no question," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said about the clash with the Wildcats. "Each game takes on its own personality, and the last two games that we played with Vanderbilt and South Carolina were more of lower-possession games.
"But we knew coming in here it would be an up-and-down, lot of shots."
Four days earlier, the Volunteers had scored just 59 points in a four-point loss against the Gamecocks. Barnes was pleased with how his team adjusted for the meeting with Kentucky.
"We wanted to do what we do -- get down the floor as quickly as we can," Barnes said. "We want to shoot it, and again we made shots early."
A good portion of Tennessee's offense has come from its three fifth-year starters, Dalton Knecht, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.
"The older guys, they have a lot of trust in each other," Barnes said. "A lot of confidence in each other. And those guys are very real with each other."
Tennessee is one of three teams with just two SEC losses, one behind conference-leading Alabama.
Even though LSU had lost three straight and four of its past five before defeating Arkansas, only the top four teams in the SEC have fewer conference losses than the Tigers.
"I thought it was just a really unselfish, disciplined performance," LSU coach Matt McMahon said of the showing against the Razorbacks. "It's a lot of fun to watch us play that way."
McMahon inserted Trae Hannibal into the starting lineup in place of Jalen Cook, and he played the two point guards together at times.
LSU finished with 17 assists on 29 made field goals, its most helpers in a league game this season.
"Since December, we've been playing a lot faster and our spacing is a lot better," McMahon said. "So when we move the ball and execute, we have really good players and when they play well, it allows us to score 95 points."
The Tigers shot 54.7 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from 3-point range.
McMahon knows his team will need to play another complete game if it wants to upset Tennessee.
"On the defensive end, we were really locked in to the game plan and the things we needed to do (against Arkansas)," McMahon said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:05
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-37
|5:05
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-36
|5:05
|Will Baker shooting foul (Dalton Knecht draws the foul)
|5:05
|Dalton Knecht offensive rebound
|5:07
|Dalton Knecht misses two point layup
|5:19
|Jordan Wright turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gainey steals)
|5:37
|+3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot (Jordan Gainey assists)
|20-35
|5:47
|Mwani Wilkinson turnover (bad pass) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|6:08
|Tyrell Ward defensive rebound
|6:10
|Jonas Aidoo misses two point layup
|6:19
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|20-32
|6:39
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|6:41
|Jordan Gainey misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|Mwani Wilkinson turnover (bad pass) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|7:21
|+3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot (Jordan Gainey assists)
|18-32
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:45
|Tigers offensive rebound
|7:46
|Mwani Wilkinson misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+3
|Jordan Gainey makes three point jump shot (Dalton Knecht assists)
|18-29
|8:37
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|8:39
|Dalton Knecht blocks Trae Hannibal's two point layup
|8:54
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:59
|Cameron Carr misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|18-26
|9:23
|Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|9:47
|+1
|Trae Hannibal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-26
|9:47
|Trae Hannibal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:47
|Jordan Gainey shooting foul (Trae Hannibal draws the foul)
|9:50
|Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|9:52
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|+3
|Jordan Gainey makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|15-26
|10:28
|Trae Hannibal turnover (lost ball) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|10:47
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point alley-oop layup (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|15-23
|10:50
|TV timeout
|10:50
|Jordan Wright personal foul
|10:57
|Volunteers offensive rebound
|10:59
|Jahmai Mashack misses two point jump shot
|11:32
|+3
|Derek Fountain makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|15-21
|11:54
|+2
|Dalton Knecht makes two point layup
|12-21
|12:10
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point layup
|12-19
|12:24
|+2
|Jordan Gainey makes two point layup (Dalton Knecht assists)
|10-19
|12:38
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot
|10-17
|13:07
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|13:09
|Dalton Knecht misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|+3
|Tyrell Ward makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|8-17
|13:44
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|13:46
|Dalton Knecht misses two point layup
|13:52
|Dalton Knecht defensive rebound
|13:54
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|14:13
|Jahmai Mashack misses two point layup
|14:31
|Tyrell Ward turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Gainey steals)
|14:52
|+2
|Jordan Gainey makes two point layup (Dalton Knecht assists)
|5-17
|14:56
|Mike Williams III turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gainey steals)
|15:05
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (lost ball)
|15:05
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|5-15
|15:05
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|15:07
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|15:14
|Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|15:16
|Will Baker misses two point jump shot
|15:23
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Josiah-Jordan James personal foul
|15:28
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|15:30
|Dalton Knecht misses two point jump shot
|15:47
|+2
|Mike Williams III makes two point jump shot
|3-15
|16:05
|Will Baker offensive rebound
|16:07
|Mike Williams III misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point dunk (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|1-15
|16:50
|+1
|Trae Hannibal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-13
|16:50
|Trae Hannibal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:50
|Josiah-Jordan James shooting foul (Trae Hannibal draws the foul)
|16:50
|Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|16:53
|Jalen Reed misses two point layup
|17:16
|+3
|Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|0-13
|17:24
|Dalton Knecht defensive rebound
|17:26
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Trae Hannibal's two point layup
|17:40
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:41
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup (Dalton Knecht assists)
|0-10
|17:43
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|17:45
|Will Baker misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|+3
|Dalton Knecht makes three point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|0-8
|18:22
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|18:24
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|18:31
|Will Baker offensive rebound
|18:33
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|+3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot (Dalton Knecht assists)
|0-5
|19:15
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|19:17
|Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:31
|+1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:31
|Jordan Wright shooting foul (Dalton Knecht draws the foul)
|20:00
|Will Baker vs. Jonas Aidoo (Zakai Zeigler gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:05
|+ 1
|Dalton Knecht makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:05
|Will Baker shooting foul (Dalton Knecht draws the foul)
|5:05
|Dalton Knecht offensive rebound
|5:05
|Dalton Knecht misses two point layup
|5:07
|Jordan Wright turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gainey steals)
|5:19
|+ 3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot (Jordan Gainey assists)
|5:37
|Mwani Wilkinson turnover (bad pass) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|5:47
|Tyrell Ward defensive rebound
|6:08
|Jonas Aidoo misses two point layup
|6:10
|+ 2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|6:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|37
|Field Goals
|8-21 (38.1%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|8
|Offensive
|6
|1
|Defensive
|6
|6
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|2
|12
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fouls
|3
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Fountain F
|5.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.5 APG
|59.5 FG%
|
00
|. Gainey G
|7.2 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Fountain F
|5 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Gainey G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|59.1
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|70.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Reed
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Williams III
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Baker
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Wright
|2
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Reed
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Williams III
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Baker
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Wright
|2
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fountain
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|H. Dean
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Wilkinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benhayoune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|12
|2
|8/21
|2/8
|2/4
|3
|65
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gainey
|10
|0
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Knecht
|9
|3
|5
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Zeigler
|9
|1
|4
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. James
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Aidoo
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gainey
|10
|0
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Knecht
|9
|3
|5
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Zeigler
|9
|1
|4
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. James
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Aidoo
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mashack
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Awaka
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Estrella
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Hurst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Makan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Dilione V
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|7
|12
|13/22
|7/10
|4/4
|3
|67
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
-
CHSO
WINT13
35
1st 0.0
-
GTWN
HALL33
38
2nd 20:00 FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42
1st 0.0
-
STET
BELLAR40
51
2nd 18:55
-
STL
LAS51
39
1st 0.0
-
ARMY
LEH16
21
1st 7:25
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32
1st 8:24 ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29
1st 7:50
-
CIT
WCU17
23
1st 6:31
-
CLST
PFW20
24
1st 7:11
-
COLG
BU26
20
1st 7:10
-
DAV
DUQ18
16
1st 6:56
-
FURM
MER29
21
1st 7:12
-
GWEB
PRES23
21
1st 8:10
-
HC
LAF17
21
1st 7:24
-
LCHI
GMU19
28
1st 8:04
-
L-MD
AMER21
12
1st 6:28
-
LSU
6TENN20
37
1st 5:05 SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34
1st 6:11 ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY16
29
1st 7:39
-
NOVA
XAV18
19
1st 5:28 FS1
-
PITT
NCST28
25
1st 5:50 ESPU
-
MASS
STBN23
16
1st 7:45
-
SCUP
LON19
23
1st 7:26
-
VALP
INST18
32
1st 5:54
-
11WISC
MICH22
30
1st 6:35 BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30
1st 5:56
-
WOFF
ETSU16
14
1st 7:25
-
UTSA
WICH3
0
1st 19:25 ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0
-
APP
TXST0
0
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0
-
GASO
USA0
0
-
GAST
LA0
0
-
UIC
ILST0
0
-
JMAD
ARST0
0
-
MOSU
UNI0
0
-
MURR
BELM0
0
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0
-
PORT
GONZ0
0
CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0
-
SMU
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0
FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0
ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0
ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0
PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0
-
USC
CAL0
0
PACN