No. 24 San Diego State faces Nevada, aims to continue hot 3-point shooting

San Diego State has found its groove from behind the 3-point line, and the No. 24 Aztecs will try to maintain that form when they visit Nevada for a Mountain West Conference game Friday night in Reno.

San Diego State (18-5, 7-3) is 30-for-65 from 3-point distance (46.2 percent) in its past three games.

USC transfer Reese Waters has led the way from deep, going 9-for-15 from 3-point range in the past three games. Micah Parrish is 6-for-16, Darrion Trammell has gone 4-for-7, and Lamont Butler is 3-for-6.

Continued success from the perimeter should loosen up the key for power forward Jaedon LeDee, who scored at least 20 points in each of the first five games this season and 11 of the first 17, but he hasn't hit that mark in the past five. He is averaging 20 points per game on the season.

"The more you make, the more the other team has to respect it," Waters said. "When I'm hitting, when Micah's hitting, Darrion, Lamont ... it's going to open up the floor for Jaedon to have an easier time in the paint and not get doubled all the time."

The Aztecs finished 11 of 22 from 3-point range in a 77-64 win at Air Force on Tuesday night, making 8 of 11 shots from deep in the first half to help them build a 25-point lead.

The win moved San Diego State into a four-way tie for first place in the Mountain West with No. 22 Utah State, No. 25 New Mexico and Boise State.

"I'm ecstatic to get out of here with a win and be back in first place in the Mountain West," Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said.

San Diego State also is one victory away from winning at least 19 games for the 19th straight season.

Nevada (18-5, 5-4) is coming off a 77-63 upset of Utah State on Tuesday in Logan, Utah, the first loss at home for the Aggies this season.

It was Nevada's first road win over a ranked opponent since 1981, and the largest margin of victory over a ranked team in program history.

The Aztecs hosted Nevada on Jan. 17 and cruised to a 71-59 victory. LeDee powered his way to 22 points and 12 rebounds while leading his team with three steals.

The most recent time San Diego State traveled to Reno was on Jan. 31, 2023, when the Wolf Pack pulled off a 75-66 upset against the then-No. 22 Aztecs.

Jarod Lucas scored 26 points for Nevada in that win, and the guard leads Nevada in scoring again this season, averaging 17 points a game.

He'll be looking to bounce back after being held to nine points against Utah State on Tuesday, the same point total he had in the loss to the Aztecs last month.

Kenan Blackshear also is back for the Wolf Pack after finishing with 18 points and seven assists in the Jan. 31 win against San Diego State last season and 14 points and seven assists in the loss to the Aztecs last month.

"We haven't been a high-volume 3-point-shooting team all year," Nevada coach Steve Alford said. "It's about the paint. It's about being physical, getting to the free-throw line."

