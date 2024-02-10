Home-loving Northwestern hosts hot Penn State
Northwestern will look to stay unbeaten against Big Ten Conference opponents at home when it hosts Penn State on Sunday afternoon in Evanston, Ill.
The Wildcats (16-7, 7-5) have won all six of their conference games at home this season. Their latest success came in the form of an 80-68 win against Nebraska.
Now, Northwestern will welcome a hot opponent in the Nittany Lions (12-11, 6-6). Penn State has won three in a row, including road games at Rutgers and Indiana and a home game against Iowa.
Ace Baldwin Jr. has been a big reason for Penn State's recent success. He scored 22 points to lift the Nittany Lions to an 89-79 win versus Iowa on Thursday night.
Baldwin tallied 13 of Penn State's final 18 points in the win.
"He's not afraid," Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades said. "The dude is not afraid. He's not afraid to be the guy to say, 'All right, I'm going to make a play, and if it doesn't happen, it's on me.'
"He's hard on himself but he also works on his game and has that elite competitiveness."
Northwestern is led by Boo Buie, who is averaging a team-high 19 points and 5.4 assists. Brooks Barnhizer ranks second in scoring with 14.5 points to go along with a team-high 6.7 rebounds.
The Wildcats could be without guard Ty Berry, who injured his knee in the win over Nebraska. Berry is averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
"He had a little bit of a twist of his knee," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "The docs are all on it. We have to see how he responds and see where things are at. You pray for the best.
"Ty is playing great basketball. He's such a leader for us. He's playing the best basketball of his career, and we hope and pray that it's nothing that's going to be real long term. I know he's going to fight like crazy to get back on the floor as soon as he can."
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:38
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup
|22-22
|5:50
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|5:56
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|+1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-20
|6:15
|+1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-19
|6:15
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Brooks Barnhizer draws the foul)
|6:41
|+2
|Zach Hicks makes two point jump shot
|22-18
|7:01
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|7:03
|Boo Buie misses two point layup
|7:15
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-18
|7:15
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-18
|7:15
|Matthew Nicholson shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|7:15
|Brooks Barnhizer turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|7:17
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brooks Barnhizer steals)
|7:18
|Brooks Barnhizer personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|7:32
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|7:34
|Zach Hicks blocks Nick Martinelli's two point layup
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|D'Marco Dunn turnover (traveling)
|8:24
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-18
|8:24
|+1
|Matthew Nicholson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-17
|8:24
|Zach Hicks shooting foul (Matthew Nicholson draws the foul)
|8:25
|Matthew Nicholson offensive rebound
|8:27
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point layup
|8:52
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup (Kanye Clary assists)
|18-16
|9:17
|Boo Buie turnover (offensive foul)
|9:17
|Boo Buie offensive foul
|9:37
|+2
|Favour Aire makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|16-16
|9:53
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|9:55
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|Ace Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Nick Martinelli draws the foul)
|10:21
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup
|14-16
|10:37
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point dunk (Nick Martinelli assists)
|12-16
|10:41
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Boo Buie steals)
|10:54
|+1
|Ryan Langborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-14
|10:54
|Ryan Langborg misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:54
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Ryan Langborg draws the foul)
|10:59
|Nick Martinelli offensive rebound
|11:01
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-13
|11:28
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-13
|11:28
|Blake Smith shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Jordan Clayton personal foul
|11:55
|+3
|Ryan Langborg makes three point jump shot
|10-13
|11:58
|Ryan Langborg offensive rebound
|12:00
|Luke Hunger misses two point jump shot
|12:28
|Boo Buie defensive rebound
|12:30
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|12:39
|Boo Buie misses two point layup
|13:01
|Luke Hunger defensive rebound
|13:03
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Jordan Clayton personal foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|13:24
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|13:26
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point hook shot
|13:51
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|10-10
|14:03
|+3
|Luke Hunger makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|8-10
|14:04
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|14:06
|Qudus Wahab blocks Brooks Barnhizer's two point layup
|14:21
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|14:40
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|14:40
|Leo O'Boyle misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|14:40
|Leo O'Boyle misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|14:40
|+1
|Leo O'Boyle makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-7
|14:40
|Nick Martinelli shooting foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)
|14:56
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|14:58
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point hook shot
|15:18
|TV timeout
|15:18
|Boo Buie turnover (traveling)
|15:31
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|15:33
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|15:50
|+3
|Brooks Barnhizer makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|7-7
|15:57
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Nicholson steals)
|16:07
|+2
|Nick Martinelli makes two point hook shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|7-4
|16:17
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|16:19
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Matthew Nicholson turnover (bad pass)
|17:00
|D'Marco Dunn personal foul (Ryan Langborg draws the foul)
|17:17
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|7-2
|17:35
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|17:37
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|D'Marco Dunn turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Langborg steals)
|17:51
|Brooks Barnhizer turnover (lost ball) (Nick Kern Jr. steals)
|18:03
|Boo Buie defensive rebound
|18:05
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point layup
|18:28
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|18:30
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|18:54
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|5-2
|19:21
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point hook shot (Nick Martinelli assists)
|3-2
|19:44
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Nittany Lions gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup
|5:38
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|5:50
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|+ 1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:15
|+ 1
|Brooks Barnhizer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:15
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Brooks Barnhizer draws the foul)
|6:15
|+ 2
|Zach Hicks makes two point jump shot
|6:41
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|7:01
|Boo Buie misses two point layup
|7:03
|+ 1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:15
|+ 1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|22
|22
|Field Goals
|8-15 (53.3%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|11
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|6
|7
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|6
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 12-11
|76.5 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Northwestern 16-7
|75.2 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Baldwin Jr. G
|14.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|5.1 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
00
|. Barnhizer G
|14.5 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.8 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Baldwin Jr. G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|B. Barnhizer G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.3
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|100.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|6
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Z. Hicks
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N. Kern Jr.
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Wahab
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|D. Dunn
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Barnhizer
|7
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Nicholson
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Langborg
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Martinelli
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Buie
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
