No. 12 Baylor bids to bounce back in outing vs. No. 25 Oklahoma
No. 13 Baylor looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts talented and tough No. 25 Oklahoma on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference game in Waco, Texas.
This is the only time this season that the two rivals will meet and the final scheduled time for them to play as members of the Big 12. The Sooners will move to the Southeastern Conference in July.
The Bears head home after a 64-61 loss at No. 4 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) received 21 points and eight rebounds from freshman center Yves Missi in the setback, which snapped a three-game winning streak. It was the Bears' fourth loss this season by four or fewer points.
Ja'Kobe Walter added 17 points but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime. Walter's miss came after teammate Jayden Nunn failed to convert a potential game-tying jumper from the corner, and a Kansas missed one-and-one free throw that gave Baylor a final chance.
Trailing by double digits with under seven minutes to play, the Bears made it a one-possession game with a run that included two 3-pointers by Walter, another by Nunn and four free throws by Missi.
Baylor outrebounded Kansas 42-25 but also tied a season high with 21 turnovers in the loss. The Bears were playing without their third-leading scorer Langston Love (ankle).
"That was really the difference in the game," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "We've got to do a better job. You're not going to beat anybody quality, let alone Kansas at Kansas, with 21 turnovers. That's plain and simple. We've been really good at taking care of the ball. We didn't see this coming."
Tuesday's contest will extend a streak to four game against ranked teams for Baylor.
The Sooners travel to Waco after a gritty 66-62 win at home over rival Oklahoma State on Saturday. Oklahoma (18-6, 6-5) has won three of its past four contests, but just one of the games in that stretch -- a win over No. 21 BYU last Tuesday -- was against a team ranked in the top 25.
Jalon Moore led Oklahoma with 15 points for the Sooners, who held on despite being assessed three technical fouls in the game and making just two field goals over the final nine minutes.
"I didn't expect anything less from Oklahoma State playing their tails off," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. "Physical, physical, high energy -- played unbelievably hard, and I didn't expect anything else from Oklahoma State. It wasn't the prettiest thing. There were so many ebbs and flows."
Oklahoma racked up a season-high nine blocks in the win, including a career-high four by Moore, who also grabbed eight rebounds. Defense was also the key as the Sooners held Oklahoma State to 30.6 shooting from the floor and just a 3-for-18 performance from beyond arc.
"I felt like mentally we were able to stay together," said Moore, who had one of the technical fouls. "We were able to fight through those techs. It was just emotion. I play with passion, and I got a big dunk, and I said some things that got me a tech, but I didn't let that affect the rest of the game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. McCollum
|24
|30.8
|14.2
|2.8
|3.5
|0.90
|0.10
|2.1
|41.8
|32.4
|93.2
|0.2
|2.6
|O. Oweh
|24
|25.9
|12.5
|4.2
|1.2
|1.70
|0.50
|1.7
|51.4
|46.2
|65.6
|1.1
|3.1
|J. Moore
|23
|23.4
|10.5
|6.1
|0.4
|0.70
|1.00
|1.5
|56.1
|42.1
|77.8
|1.9
|4.2
|M. Uzan
|24
|30.9
|8.8
|3.6
|4.4
|1.20
|0.30
|1.8
|39.2
|29.4
|67.9
|0.2
|3.4
|J. Hugley IV
|24
|17.6
|8.4
|3.8
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.4
|54.8
|39.4
|75.8
|0.8
|2.9
|R. Soares
|24
|22.6
|7.6
|5.0
|1.4
|0.50
|0.50
|0.9
|47.9
|30.5
|80.0
|1.1
|3.9
|S. Godwin
|23
|17.7
|6.8
|5.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.60
|1.3
|63.2
|0.0
|63.9
|3
|2.3
|L. Darthard
|24
|22.8
|6.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|38.2
|36.4
|66.7
|0
|1.7
|M. Klanjscek
|8
|4.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|50.0
|25.0
|83.3
|0
|0.8
|K. Cooper
|12
|4.1
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|46.2
|40.0
|62.5
|0.1
|0.7
|L. Northweather
|17
|5.6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|40.0
|28.6
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Y. Keita
|8
|2.8
|1.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|0.6
|J. Moser
|8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Lovelace
|6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|24
|0.0
|77.3
|39.9
|14.0
|6.40
|3.40
|12.5
|47.3
|34.4
|74.1
|10.0
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walter
|23
|30.1
|14.3
|4.7
|1.7
|1.30
|0.20
|1.3
|39.0
|33.6
|85.7
|1.5
|3.1
|R. Dennis
|23
|32.2
|13.3
|4.0
|6.4
|1.30
|0.00
|3.4
|49.2
|39.4
|67.7
|0.4
|3.6
|L. Love
|22
|25.6
|11.5
|2.8
|1.3
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|46.1
|49.3
|80.3
|0.7
|2.1
|Y. Missi
|22
|22.3
|11.0
|5.9
|0.3
|0.80
|1.70
|0.9
|63.9
|0.0
|58.2
|2.9
|3
|J. Bridges
|23
|29.4
|10.6
|4.6
|1.7
|0.80
|0.70
|0.8
|44.7
|39.8
|86.1
|1.7
|2.9
|J. Nunn
|23
|26.5
|9.7
|2.6
|2.2
|1.20
|0.40
|1.5
|45.0
|40.9
|66.3
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Ojianwuna
|23
|15.7
|5.0
|3.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|78.7
|0.0
|62.5
|1.6
|1.6
|C. Lohner
|23
|9.4
|2.5
|2.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|55.0
|25.0
|78.6
|0.8
|1.6
|M. Little
|22
|7.6
|2.2
|1.4
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|48.4
|40.0
|73.3
|0.3
|1.1
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|14
|6.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.6
|43.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|A. Sacks
|7
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|23
|0.0
|82.7
|39.1
|15.6
|6.70
|3.50
|12.3
|48.9
|39.8
|72.6
|12.1
|23.9
-
4MARQ
BUT0
0154.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm FS1
-
DUQ
16DAY0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
GMU0
0145 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
23INST0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
10IAST
CINCY0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LAS
DAV0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MICH
14ILL0
0154 O/U
-16
7:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
21UVA0
0122 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
SJU
PROV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXAM
VAN0
0135 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
SYR0
0157 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESPN
-
BUF
NIU0
0149 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DRKE
EVAN0
0146.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
LSU
FLA0
0162.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm SECN
-
GTWN
17CREI0
0149 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS1
-
TNST
TNTC0
0135 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
COLST
SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
VT0
0151 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LOU
BC0
0150 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
MISS
22UK0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
OSU
20WISC0
0139 O/U
-9
9:00pm PEAC
-
25OKLA
12BAYL0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
19BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SJSU0
0134.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NMEX
NEV0
0155 O/U
-2
11:00pm CBSSN