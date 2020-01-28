HOU
Houston has won 10 of its last 11 games heading into Wednesday night's contest at East Carolina.

The Cougars (16-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) were just 6-3 on Dec. 15 but have found their stride after losing four starters from last year's team that advanced to the Sweet 16.

The recent upswing has Kelvin Sampson's team ranked No. 21, up four spots from last week, after sweeping Connecticut and South Florida at home.

"The biggest difference from earlier in the year was that we started listening to coach, hearing what he was saying, buying into the culture and trusting the system," sophomore forward Fabian White Jr. said. "Earlier in the year, we were young and didn't trust the system. Coach is right all the time."

White is one of only two players who has started every game for Houston this season. He is averaging 10.7 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. He has tried only two 3-pointers all season and is shooting 48.0 percent from the field.

Fellow sophomore Nate Hinton is the other Houston player to start every game. The guard leads the team with 9.4 rebounds and he is averaging 10.7 points.

Caleb Mills (12.9 points) and Quentin Grimes (12.3) are the two leading scorers, but Sampson believes his best leader is DeJon Jarreau, who in his second year in the program after starting 25 games for UMass as a freshman point guard in 2017-18.

"The thing that helps DeJon and helps me coach him is that he is such a high character kid," Sampson said. "When I say a good kid, I mean he is a great young man and character matters. You can't have a championship team unless you have great character. Somebody asked me about the strength of last year's team, and I said that they were simply great kids.

"With great kids, you don't have to worry about discipline problems. So, you can coach basketball and teach them things that they need to know about."

East Carolina (9-11, 3-4) comes into Wednesday's game following a win last Saturday at home against Tulane, a victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Pirates are a different team at home with an 8-3 record than they are away from Greenville, N.C., with an 0-6 record in true road games and a 1-2 mark in neutral-site games.

East Carolina used its 12th different starting lineup of the season in the win over Tulane with freshman guard Tristen Newton making his first start since Nov. 24.

Two of the top players for East Carolina are sophomore forward Jayden Gardner, who has scored 923 points in 51 career games, and junior guard J.J. Miles, who made seven 3-pointers against Tulane.

"It's big-time," Gardner said of Miles' shooting performance. "I love when he's making shots. It makes my assist totals go up. J.J. is a great shooter. He's just going to keep getting better and more confident, and he's going to keep being big-time for this program."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Jarreau
3 G
B. Baruti
20 G
20.9 Min. Per Game 20.9
4.3 Pts. Per Game 4.3
0.7 Ast. Per Game 0.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
37.9 Field Goal % 34.3
17.2 Three Point % 17.5
81.0 Free Throw % 70.0
away team logo
3
D. Jarreau G
9.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.8 APG
home team logo
20
B. Baruti G
4.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 0.7 APG
12T
away team logo 21 Houston 16-4 ---
home team logo East Carolina 9-11 ---
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, North Carolina
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Houston 16-4 74.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo East Carolina 9-11 69.4 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
3
D. Jarreau G 9.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.8 APG 37.9 FG%
20
B. Baruti G 4.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 0.7 APG 34.3 FG%
Top Scorers
00
PTS REB AST
00
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Houston
Roster
C. Mills
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
F. White Jr.
D. Jarreau
M. Sasser
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Mills 20 21.9 12.9 2.4 1.0 0.4 0.2 1.5 41.7 36.5 76.3 0.4 2.0
Q. Grimes 20 28.8 12.3 3.7 2.6 0.9 0.2 2.3 43.1 31.5 64.9 0.7 3.0
N. Hinton 20 29.5 10.7 9.4 2.0 1.3 0.3 1.4 39.7 38.0 70.3 2.9 6.5
F. White Jr. 20 24.5 10.7 5.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.4 48.0 0.0 83.7 2.4 3.3
D. Jarreau 20 23.9 9.8 4.3 3.8 0.8 0.6 2.8 37.9 17.2 81.0 0.8 3.6
M. Sasser 19 20.3 6.5 2.1 1.5 0.4 0.1 0.8 37.8 36.9 75.0 0.4 1.7
C. Harris Jr. 19 17.5 4.4 5.0 0.4 0.3 2.1 0.6 61.8 0.0 62.5 2.6 2.4
J. Gorham 20 12.0 3.3 2.5 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 39.3 35.3 76.2 0.8 1.7
B. Gresham 20 16.1 3.1 4.1 0.3 0.3 1.4 0.6 61.9 0.0 47.4 2.1 2.0
C. Alley Jr. 15 9.5 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 40.9 25.0 25.0 0.5 0.7
C. Broodo 4 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 20 199.8 74.4 45.5 13.4 5.10 5.50 12.2 43.4 33.8 72.3 14.6 28.0
East Carolina
Roster
J. Gardner
B. Suggs
S. LeDay
T. Newton
T. Jackson
T. Robinson-White
J. Miles
B. Baruti
C. Coleman
L. Curtis
M. James
L. Debaut
E. Luster
S. Strickland
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Gardner 20 33.2 20.9 9.3 2.1 1.1 0.6 2.7 55.6 21.4 75.4 3.1 6.2
B. Suggs 20 23.0 9.6 3.7 1.7 0.9 0.3 1.6 47.7 30.0 77.8 0.9 2.8
S. LeDay 6 16.7 8.7 4.0 1.2 0.3 0.5 1.2 53.7 33.3 46.7 1.0 3.0
T. Newton 20 27.4 8.6 3.8 3.9 1.2 0.3 1.9 35.9 31.3 78.7 0.5 3.4
T. Jackson 16 24.4 7.9 3.6 1.9 1.1 0.1 1.5 36.9 26.4 85.7 0.8 2.8
T. Robinson-White 14 21.9 7.4 1.4 2.4 1.4 0.1 2.7 41.6 29.2 66.7 0.4 1.1
J. Miles 18 22.7 6.9 2.5 1.3 0.2 0.2 1.2 34.1 34.4 66.7 0.3 2.2
B. Baruti 20 20.9 4.3 3.7 0.7 0.4 0.7 1.6 34.3 17.5 70.0 1.2 2.5
C. Coleman 19 16.3 2.5 2.9 0.5 0.3 0.8 0.6 39.2 0.0 35.0 1.0 1.9
L. Curtis 16 7.1 1.9 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 28.9 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.5
M. James 14 9.6 1.5 1.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.4 32.0 33.3 0.0 0.2 1.0
L. Debaut 3 15.3 1.3 2.0 0.0 0.3 1.0 1.7 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 1.3
E. Luster 12 7.5 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.5 22.2 0.0 57.1 0.5 0.5
S. Strickland 4 3.5 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 66.7 0.5 0.3
E. Umstead 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Jones 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 20 200.1 69.4 38.3 14.1 6.70 3.50 14.0 42.2 29.3 71.7 10.2 25.6
