Washington State knocks off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) In less than 24 hours, Washington State went from playing another game of catch-up to dictating down the stretch against a ranked team.
Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and the Cougars held off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79 to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.
In the opening round, Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to seal a 75-71 win against Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from 20 points down.
This time, the Cougars were the ones putting the Gaels (5-1) in a 16-point hole in the second half, and they stayed cool when Saint Mary's got within three on a 3-pointer by Jordan Ford with 47 seconds left.
Robert Franks and Jeff Pollard made layups to preserve the win for the Cougars (5-0), who shot 62 percent in the second half.
''It was a 10:30 a.m. game, not too many people in the crowd, and we had to come out first and hit them with a lot of energy,'' Flynn said.
Cougars coach Ernie Kent added, ''On an off-day, college students usually sleep until 2.''
Washington State led 42-40 at halftime, just its second lead at the break this season. They outscored Saint Mary's 42-39 in the second half just as they've done in every game so far.
''We continue to grow up a little bit with each challenge,'' Kent said. ''We're already better than when we got on the plane to come here. The bigger the challenge, the bigger the stage, the more they rise up.''
Saint Mary's opened the second half on a 10-4 spurt before Flynn's basket tied it at 50-all. He followed with a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good. He came up one point short of tying his career high.
The Gaels got to 65-61 on a basket by Jock Landale before the Cougars went on a 13-1 run. Kwinton Hinson had five points and Flynn added eight to extend Washington State's lead to 78-62.
Saint Mary's rallied on back-to-back 3-pointers by Calvin Hermanson that cut its deficit to 10. Evan Fitzner's layup got the Gaels within six, leaving them to foul in the final minute.
''It's probably one of our worst games of the year defensively,'' Hermanson said. ''We just got to be tougher and not let guys beat us.''
Emmett Naar scored 17 points for Saint Mary's, which will play in the third-place game on Sunday. Fellow Aussie Landale added 14 points and nine rebounds while playing with three fouls. Ford finished with a career-high 15 points and Hermanson had 14.
''It's simple, we didn't guard anywhere close to well enough to beat a team like Washington State,'' Gaels coach Randy Bennett said. ''That's been our Achilles' heel thus far.''
STREAK BUSTED
Saint Mary shot 52 percent but its 64-game winning streak when shooting at least 50 percent from the floor ended. On the defensive side, the Gaels allowed Washington State to shoot 59 percent from the floor, just the seventh time since the start of the 2015-16 season that an opponent has topped 50 percent against them.
REPPIN' THE PAC-12
For the fifth time, a Pac-12 team will play for the title. The league is 4-0 in the event. Washington State will try to join previous conference winners Southern California, California, Washington and UCLA.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Mary's never led by more than six and had three players in foul trouble as the Gaels' five-game winning streak ended.
Washington State has been living on the edge, digging itself big holes in the first half of games only to rally in the second half. But the Cougars grew up in less than 24 hours. They led Saint Mary's by 2 at halftime and played with poise down the stretch.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary's: Advances to the third-place game Sunday.
Washington State: Moves on to the championship game Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|0.0
|Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn
|9.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Ford made driving layup
|11.0
|+ 2
|Robert Franks made driving layup
|18.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Landale
|55.0
|Kwinton Hinson missed free throw
|55.0
|Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
|55.0
|+ 2
|Evan Fitzner made driving layup, assist by Jordan Ford
|1:03
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|84
|Field Goals
|30-58 (51.7%)
|33-56 (58.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-16 (56.3%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|30
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|21 St. Mary's 5-1
|83.3 PPG
|34 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Wash. State 5-0
|80.6 PPG
|40 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|E. Naar G
|13.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|9.0 APG
|52.5 FG%
|
22
|M. Flynn G
|16.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.4 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
3
|E. Naar G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|
22
|M. Flynn G
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|58.9
|
|
|56.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Naar
|40
|17
|2
|7
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7/16
|2/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Ford
|23
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|C. Hermanson
|35
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Landale
|32
|14
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|7
|E. Fitzner
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Naar
|40
|17
|2
|7
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7/16
|2/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Ford
|23
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|C. Hermanson
|35
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Landale
|32
|14
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|7
|E. Fitzner
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Neal
|11
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Clark
|23
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Perry
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Thomas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Hunter
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Krebs
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kuhse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|24
|14
|1
|0
|9
|16
|30/58
|9/16
|10/16
|6
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|37
|26
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9/14
|3/6
|5/5
|0
|7
|R. Franks
|35
|15
|2
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6/10
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|1
|D. Bernstine
|19
|6
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. Acquaah
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. Daniels
|38
|3
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|37
|26
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9/14
|3/6
|5/5
|0
|7
|R. Franks
|35
|15
|2
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6/10
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|1
|D. Bernstine
|19
|6
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. Acquaah
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. Daniels
|38
|3
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pollard
|18
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|1
|K. Hinson
|17
|11
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5/6
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|A. Chidom
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Skaggs
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ergas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Langston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shpreyregin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mickelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|28
|13
|4
|4
|9
|15
|33/56
|7/21
|11/14
|3
|25
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final