Arizona State beats No. 15 Xavier 102-86

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) Arizona State's Bobby Hurley calls his current Sun Devils ''the best offensive team'' he's ever coached.

Hard to dispute that on Friday.

Tra Holder scored a career-high 40 points, and Arizona State continued its offensive juggernaut in a 102-86 upset of No. 15 Xavier in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

''This is the best offensive team by far that I've coached,'' said Hurley, whose team eclipsed the 90-point mark for the sixth time this season. ''There are many ways that we can attack an opponent. We didn't even have a great inside scoring game from the frontcourt (today), but the guards were unstoppable.

''(Xavier) is built on toughness and grit and defense. They've got guys that have been in the tournament, so to play this well was exciting to see.''

Holder scored 23 of his 40 points in the second half for Arizona State (6-0), which shot 55.9 percent from the field. The 6-foot-1 senior guard finished 14-of-22 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and four assists. He was named the tournament's MVP.

''It feels great just to hoist a trophy and celebrate with the guys,'' Holder said. ''It's something we worked for this preseason. . But we want to keep it going, stay level-headed and humble and keep working and getting after it.''

The Sun Devils trailed by 15 points in the first half but closed the half on a 15-2 run - capped by a leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer by Holder - and headed into the locker room trailing 46-44.

''(That run) hurt,'' Xavier coach Chris Mack said. ''You'd like to think we could be resilient enough to bounce back in the second half. But the live-ball turnovers at the end of the first half were, really, our own doing. You can't have that.''

Holder gave Arizona State its first lead since the opening minutes after converting two free throws 45 seconds into the second half.

After the teams traded leads, Kodi Justice nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Arizona State the lead for good at 56-55 with 16:29 to go. Justice drilled another 3 on the team's next possession to give the Sun Devils a six-point lead and all the momentum.

Xavier (5-1) had no answer for the perimeter play of Arizona State the rest of the way. Shannon Evans II added 22 points for Arizona State, which also got 16 points from Justice and 13 from Remy Martin. The Sun Devils got 91 of their 102 points (89.2 percent) from guards.

''Any time you get reality served to you like this, you've got the opportunity to be real with yourself, be real with your teammates and correct it,'' Mack said. ''Hopefully, we can be man enough to accept what our reality is right now. And we're not a very good defensive team.''

J.P. Macura led Xavier with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Kerem Kanter, the younger brother of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, added 12 points.

Trevon Bluiett, a two-time first-team Big East honoree and All-America candidate, was held to 11 points. The senior had scored at least 20 points in each of Xavier's first five games.

''He's a guy you focus on when you look at Xavier,'' Hurley said. ''You have a great level of respect for the player he is. We tried not to give him a lot of clean looks.''

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers lost their first game since falling to Gonzaga 83-59 in the Elite Eight on March 25. Xavier likely will drop a few spots in the polls next week but has an opportunity to regroup by facing two ranked teams in a row in Baylor and Cincinnati.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have scored 90 points in all six of their games this season and could find themselves in the Top 25 after defeating the Musketeers.

UP NEXT

Xavier will host No. 22 Baylor in a matchup of Top 25 teams Tuesday.

Arizona State will have a week off before facing San Francisco at home on Dec. 2.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Bluiett
T. Holder
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
56.2 Field Goal % 52.9
51.3 Three Point % 44.0
86.7 Free Throw % 89.5
Team Stats
Points 86 102
Field Goals 30-54 (55.6%) 33-59 (55.9%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 13-27 (48.1%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 23-25 (92.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 29
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 20 20
Team 1 3
Assists 16 11
Steals 2 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 1
55
J. Macura G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
0
T. Holder G
40 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
55.6 FG% 55.9
40.0 3PT FG% 48.1
78.3 FT% 92.0
Xavier
Starters
J. Macura
T. Bluiett
K. Gates
T. Jones
Q. Goodin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Macura 35 23 5 2 1 0 2 3 7/11 3/6 6/7 2 3
T. Bluiett 37 11 3 6 1 0 3 3 4/10 2/6 1/3 0 3
K. Gates 24 9 2 1 0 0 0 3 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 2
T. Jones 14 8 3 0 0 0 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
Q. Goodin 27 4 2 6 0 0 2 4 1/6 0/1 2/2 0 2
Bench
K. Kanter
N. Marshall
S. O'Mara
P. Scruggs
E. Harden
L. Schrand
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Kanter 13 12 3 1 0 0 0 3 6/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
N. Marshall 18 9 5 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 3/4 1 4
S. O'Mara 12 6 1 0 0 1 2 1 2/3 0/0 2/3 1 0
P. Scruggs 14 4 1 0 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 4/4 0 1
E. Harden 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 25 16 2 1 13 21 30/54 8/20 18/23 5 20
Arizona State
Starters
T. Holder
S. Evans II
K. Justice
R. White
V. Shibel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Holder 37 40 4 4 3 0 4 3 14/22 5/8 7/8 2 2
S. Evans II 37 22 3 4 2 0 1 2 7/14 4/8 4/4 0 3
K. Justice 38 16 2 1 1 0 2 0 5/9 4/8 2/2 1 1
R. White 18 4 5 0 0 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 4/4 1 4
V. Shibel 14 0 2 0 0 1 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
R. Martin
D. Lake
A. Witherill
G. Fogerty
M. Mitchell
K. Lawrence
J. Salzman
I. Takhar
T. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Martin 32 13 2 2 3 0 1 3 4/8 0/2 5/5 0 2
D. Lake 22 7 8 0 0 0 1 4 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 6
A. Witherill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Fogerty 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Takhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 102 26 11 9 1 10 20 33/59 13/27 23/25 6 20
