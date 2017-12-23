NCOLO
UNLV

No Text

UNLV edges Northern Colorado 94-91 behind Juiston, Mooring

  STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) Shakur Juiston scored 30 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to help lift UNLV to a 94-91 win over Northern Colorado on Friday night.

Jovan Mooring added 25 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Brandon McCoy had 10 points and 13 rebounds for UNLV (11-2), which shot 54 percent from the field and controlled the boards 40-22. The win was the fifth straight for the Rebels.

After falling behind early in the second half, UNLV rallied with a 15-2 run to retake the lead, 91-86, with 1:30 left to play. Mooring had the go-ahead 3 during the run, which was capped with Juiston's 3-point play.

Northern Colorado (9-4) cut the gap to a single point on Andre Spight's 3-pointer with four seconds left but Mooring stretched it back to three with a pair of free throws and then got a steal to seal the win.

Jordan Davis had 28 points to lead Northern Colorado, Spight finished with 21 points and Jalen Sanders scored 15 with nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Key Players
A. Spight
J. Johnson
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
42.3 Field Goal % 46.2
38.1 Three Point % 46.2
82.9 Free Throw % 83.9
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Davis, stolen by Jovan Mooring 0.0
+ 1 Jovan Mooring made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jovan Mooring made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jonah Radebaugh 1.0
+ 3 Andre Spight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Radebaugh 4.0
+ 1 Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shakur Juiston missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Johnson 12.0
+ 2 Andre Spight made tip-in 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Andre Spight 15.0
  Jordan Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
Team Stats
Points 91 94
Field Goals 37-82 (45.1%) 34-63 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 21-32 (65.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 40
Offensive 19 12
Defensive 19 26
Team 5 2
Assists 10 8
Steals 7 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 26 15
Technicals 0 1
0
J. Davis G
28 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
10
S. Juiston F
30 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo N. Colo. 9-4 385391
home team logo UNLV 11-2464894
away team logoN. Colo. 9-4 78.5 PPG 42.8 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logoUNLV 11-2 91.2 PPG 47.8 RPG 17.8 APG
0
J. Davis G 16.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.5 APG 55.3 FG%
10
S. Juiston F 15.2 PPG 11.0 RPG 2.6 APG 65.7 FG%
0
J. Davis G 28 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
10
S. Juiston F 30 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
45.1 FG% 54.0
27.6 3PT FG% 62.5
60.0 FT% 65.6
N. Colo.
Starters
J. Davis
A. Spight
J. Sanders
J. Radebaugh
T. Morgan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Davis 31 28 8 2 1 0 6 4 12/25 0/3 4/9 3 5
A. Spight 35 21 2 1 0 1 4 1 8/18 3/9 2/2 2 0
J. Sanders 33 15 9 1 1 5 0 3 7/11 1/4 0/0 4 5
J. Radebaugh 39 7 4 2 2 0 1 4 3/5 1/3 0/0 4 0
T. Morgan 19 2 8 2 1 0 0 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 5
Bench
A. Johnson
C. Glotta
R. Vercellino
K. Edwards
M. Drgon
T. Loose
I. Sylla
M. Johnson
J. Reyes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 15 6 2 0 1 0 0 3 2/12 2/7 0/0 1 1
C. Glotta 9 6 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/4 1/1 1/2 0 1
R. Vercellino 11 4 3 1 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 1
K. Edwards 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Drgon 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Loose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sylla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 38 10 7 6 13 26 37/82 8/29 9/15 19 19
UNLV
Starters
S. Juiston
J. Mooring
B. McCoy
J. Johnson
K. Clyburn
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Juiston 33 30 12 0 1 0 4 1 13/18 0/0 4/7 4 8
J. Mooring 37 25 2 3 4 0 3 1 7/12 3/4 8/9 0 2
B. McCoy 21 10 13 1 0 2 4 4 5/12 0/0 0/2 5 8
J. Johnson 30 6 0 2 2 1 3 3 2/6 1/1 1/1 0 0
K. Clyburn 29 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/2 3/6 0 0
Bench
A. Hardy
C. Dembele
T. Beck
C. Mbacke Diong
A. Smith
B. Coupet Jr.
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hardy 20 9 4 2 0 0 1 1 3/4 0/1 3/4 0 4
C. Dembele 13 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 3 1
T. Beck 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Mbacke Diong 7 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Smith 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 38 8 7 4 16 15 34/63 5/8 21/32 12 26
