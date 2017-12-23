Young scores 31, leads No. 17 Oklahoma past Northwestern
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) After another dazzling performance, Oklahoma point guard Trae Young declared it the ''best time to be a Sooner.''
He might be right.
The freshman guard had 31 points and 12 assists to help 17th- ranked Oklahoma roll past Northwestern 104-78 on Friday night.
Young, the nation's leader in scoring and assists, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. On Friday, he made 9 of 16 shots, including 8 of 13 3-point attempts, and became the first Oklahoma player since Stacey King in 1988-89 to post at least 10 straight games with 20 or more points.
Christian James matched a career high with 19 points, all in the first half. Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 11 for the Sooners (10-1), who won their eighth straight since losing to Arkansas on Nov. 23.
All signs looked good for the Sooners as they closed their pre-Big 12 schedule. They shot 61 percent from the field and scored at least 90 points for the eighth time in 11 games.
''I feel good about where we are at, but yet we got to keep working at it,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''We know how tough every night is going to be (in the Big 12). To be where we are right now is the guys playing with confidence, and that's what you want, is guys playing with a high level of confidence and feeling good about what they are doing.''
Dererk Pardon had 17 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (9-5), which had won four straight.
The Sooners jumped to a 7-0 lead and forced Northwestern to call a timeout 72 seconds into the game.
It didn't get much better for the Wildcats. Young got Sooners fans out of their seats with a lob to James for a dunk that gave the Sooners a 41-22 lead.
Young hit a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half to give the Sooners a 68-38 lead. He had 25 points and 10 assists before the break.
Oklahoma made 14 of 20 3-point attempts in the first half.
''You have to put a lot of the attention on Trae because he's so good, and the way those guys shoot, it's hard,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''The spacing on the floor, they run good actions. Offensively, they're a tremendous team.''
Kruger said it was a special first-half performance.
''That's pretty rare of course,'' Kruger said. ''You don't plan on scoring 68 for sure. I liked the movement. They just took what came to them and they made good extra passes. They made shots. Trae and Christian that first half were unbelievable. Everybody stepped in and made good shots. A lot of confidence.''
Collins was reduced to trying to win the second half. Northwestern outscored the Sooners 40-36 after the break.
''It's tough,'' he said. ''At that point, you're talking about pride more than anything. You're down by 30, they've scored almost 70 points. You're just trying to find your own pride in that second half. You have to come out and continue to compete and not roll over.''
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: The Wildcats had no answer for Young, but no one has found one yet. Northwestern shot a respectable 45 percent and still got blown out.
Oklahoma: The Sooners entered the game leading the nation in scoring and upped their average.
QUOTABLE
Collins, talking about halftime: ''I knew at least that we weren't going to win the game. It was more about trying to build our habits going forward as we head into conference.''
STAT LINES
Young has collected at least 10 assists in six of his 11 games and in five of his six home games.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Brown on Dec. 30.
Oklahoma: The Sooners open conference play at TCU on Dec. 30.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .
---
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|28.5
|Pts. Per Game
|28.5
|10.2
|Ast. Per Game
|10.2
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|37.3
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|30.4
|Three Point %
|41.1
|96.4
|Free Throw %
|86.0
|Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|7.0
|Barret Benson missed jump shot, blocked by Hannes Polla
|9.0
|+ 1
|Patrick Geha made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Patrick Geha made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Falzon
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Ash made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Ash made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Shooting foul on Hannes Polla
|39.0
|+ 1
|Chris Giles made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Chris Giles made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Barret Benson
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|104
|Field Goals
|29-65 (44.6%)
|33-54 (61.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|17-28 (60.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|13
|22
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 9-5
|75.1 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|17 Oklahoma 10-1
|95.1 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|19.1 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|D. Pardon C
|11.6 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|62.7 FG%
|
11
|T. Young G
|28.7 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|10.4 APG
|48.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
5
|D. Pardon C
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
11
|T. Young G
|31 PTS
|2 REB
|12 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|61.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|60.7
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pardon
|26
|17
|9
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8/11
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|4
|B. McIntosh
|27
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/13
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Falzon
|21
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Ash
|31
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|0
|S. Lindsey
|26
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/12
|0/8
|0/1
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pardon
|26
|17
|9
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8/11
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|4
|B. McIntosh
|27
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/13
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Falzon
|21
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Ash
|31
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|0
|S. Lindsey
|26
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/12
|0/8
|0/1
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brown
|18
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|0
|G. Skelly
|19
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|3
|B. Benson
|14
|4
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|3
|A. Gaines
|18
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|V. Law
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|30
|13
|3
|1
|13
|23
|29/65
|8/28
|12/19
|12
|18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McNeace
|14
|11
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|K. McGusty
|16
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|1
|M. Freeman
|15
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Shepherd
|16
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Geha
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|C. Giles
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lazenby
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Polla
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|195
|104
|30
|22
|6
|2
|13
|18
|33/54
|17/28
|21/27
|6
|24
-
BRYANT
DART58
75
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI76
87
Final
-
LIB
ALST87
70
Final
-
UTVALL
SAMHOU75
64
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLAST83
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
UGA66
84
Final
-
PITBR
COLG52
103
Final
-
BRYNATH
NJTECH53
99
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP62
91
Final
-
UOP
3ARIZST65
104
Final
-
NCAT
RADFRD60
66
Final
-
LALAF
CLEM60
89
Final
-
ABIL
21TXTECH47
74
Final
-
IPFW
LATECH76
85
Final
-
MARIST
BROWN69
90
Final
-
JWUCO
AF68
111
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS63
74
Final
-
MTSU
PRINCE69
67
Final
-
LAMAR
UCDAV68
77
Final
-
ELON
INDST73
68
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV75
89
Final
-
VMI
VCU65
75
Final
-
TOWSON
PITT59
63
Final
-
HAMP
13UVA48
82
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA65
71
Final
-
CAN
ROBERT76
62
Final
-
STNYBRK
RUT75
73
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
YALE85
64
Final
-
BRAD
MISS59
82
Final
-
FGC
11WICHST65
75
Final
-
NCWILM
HOW75
80
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY51
92
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU48
78
Final
-
SDAKST
UMKC85
60
Final
-
NWEST
17OKLA78
104
Final
-
LIU
BING74
66
Final
-
STBON
CUSE60
57
Final/OT
-
CHARLS
CSTCAR67
65
Final
-
MOUNT
COPPST66
53
Final
-
MURYST
DTROIT81
72
Final
-
SIUE
CMICH52
70
Final
-
LSALLE
BUCK81
88
Final
-
RIDER
PSU71
70
Final
-
JACKST
BALLST54
70
Final
-
NH
FAIR68
78
Final
-
GASOU
ETNST59
79
Final
-
EMICH
OAK81
86
Final
-
NORFLK
ODU50
61
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL71
91
Final
-
JVILLE
NCST64
116
Final
-
HARTFD
FIU79
72
Final
-
UIW
FLA60
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON79
86
Final
-
DELST
NEB68
85
Final
-
WMICH
MILW66
63
Final
-
UNF
LSU52
104
Final
-
ARKPB
TNMART68
74
Final
-
TEXST
RICE74
66
Final
-
UMES
DRAKE57
81
Final
-
CULV
ARKST68
99
Final
-
WKY
PEAY72
53
Final
-
AKRON
USC53
84
Final
-
SANFRAN
DUQ65
67
Final
-
1NOVA
HOFSTRA95
71
Final
-
WMMARY
15TCU75
86
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST59
64
Final
-
PCSAINTS
WEBER48
88
Final
-
BCU
WASHST58
86
Final
-
PVAM
NMEX78
87
Final
-
9XAVIER
NIOWA77
67
Final
-
TEXAS
BAMA66
50
Final
-
WRIGHT
GATECH85
81
Final
-
COLO
IOWA73
80
Final
-
NDAKST
UTEP63
51
Final
-
NCASHV
MARYCA69
95
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV46
91
Final
-
NCOLO
UNLV91
94
Final
-
LIFEPAC
USD51
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY88
80
Final
-
DAVID
NMEXST68
69
Final
-
MNTNA
WASH63
66
Final
-
SILL
NEVADA64
86
Final
-
6MIAMI
HAWAII75
57
Final