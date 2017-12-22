Carroll, Smith lead Okla. St. over UT-Rio Grande Valley
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) After coming off the bench for his first six outings this season, Jeffrey Carroll moved into the starting lineup and has responded with three straight outstanding performances.
Carroll scored 22 points and Kendall Smith had 18 points and four assists as Oklahoma State rolled to a 102-83 victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Friday.
Mitchell Solomon added 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds and the Cowboys (10-2) won their third-straight with a season-high offensive output. It was the final non-conference contest before OSU starts its Big 12 Conference schedule next week.
''Not our best performance by any stretch, but it was good enough to win,'' said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton.
Carroll, who missed the first three games of the season due to an NCAA investigation, now has three 20-point games this year, two of them since joining the starting lineup. The other game featured his first double-double of the year.
''I think he feels better and so any time you get arguably your best player feeling good about what's going on, it gives you the best chance to have success,'' Boynton said. ''He didn't make a big deal about it all, it was me reflecting, thinking, `How do I put this team in position to play better?' And the team has not blinked.''
Xavier McDaniel Jr. scored 17 points and Nick Dixon had 14 for UT-Rio Grande Valley (6-8).
After Mike Hoffman sank a 3-pointer with 11:28 left in the opening half, UT-Rio Grande Valley led 16-15, but Oklahoma State responded with a game-changing run to take control. The Cowboys reeled off a 21-4 run over the next seven minutes, and took a 53-34 lead into halftime. Oklahoma State also forced 13 first-half turnovers, outscoring the Vaqueros 22-3 off of turnovers, as it amassed a season-high 53 first-half points.
''I thought our guys competed, but we had that stretch where they pressured us and our guys started throwing the ball around,'' said UTRGV coach Lew Hill. ''And they're a very good team in transition, so they turned the turnovers into baskets. When you're playing a team like this, you can't give them 8-0 or 10-0 runs, because then the game is over.''
Oklahoma State went on to score the first seven points of the second half, and built up an advantage of as much as 29, holding at least a 19-point edge the rest of the way.
''I'm proud of our guys for waking up,'' Boynton said of that first-half stretch. ''They really did a good job of picking up our energy and effort defensively, which led us to be able to put on a run and kind of put them away early.''
BIG PICTURE
UT-Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros opened the contest strong, hanging with a good OSU team and even holding the lead into the ninth minute. But when Oklahoma State ratcheted up the defensive pressure midway through the first half, UTRGV had a difficult time dealing with it, turning the ball over on multiple possessions in a row as the Cowboys took over the game. The Vaqueros ended up with 13 turnovers in the first half and 19 overall, one fewer than their season high of 20 on Nov. 25 in an 82-76 loss to Grambling State.
Oklahoma State: After setting a school record with just one free throw attempt in their previous game, a 71-59 win over Tulsa, the Cowboys were far more aggressive in driving the lane in this one. Oklahoma State, which entered the day leading the Big 12 and ranking fifth in the nation with 79.6 percent free-throw shooting, got to the line a season-high 34 times, knocking down 29 (85.3 percent).
''You got to shoot free throws, especially in the bigger games, if you want to give yourself a chance to win,'' said Smith, who was 3 for 3 from the line. ''Coach didn't really harp on it too much, but we knew as a team we didn't get to the free throw line enough, so we tried to be a little bit more aggressive tonight.''
STAR POWER
Even though he ended up with 14 points, Dixon wasn't much of a factor for the Vaqueros. He started the day leading the Western Athletic Conference and ranking 32nd in the nation with 21.1 points per game, but had just two points until the final second of the first half. He wound up 4-for-12 shooting, still well below his 48.8 percent season average. Dixon also had three assists and three steals, but five turnovers as well.
TIP INS
Oklahoma State's Tavarius Shine had made 13 consecutive free throws before missing one in the first half. He ended up 4 of 7 on free throws and had 12 points. . The Cowboys are now 9-0 this season when leading or tied at halftime and after edging UTRGV 41-36 in rebounds, are 8-0 when out-rebounding its opponent. . Oklahoma State's 48.5 shooting percentage (on 32 of 66 shooting) is the second-highest allowed by UT-Rio Grande Valley this season.
UP NEXT
UT-Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros are off until Sat., Dec. 30 when they face Hampton at home.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are off for the holidays, returning to action at home against No. 10 West Virginia on Fri., Dec. 29 in their Big 12 Conference opener.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|25.2
|Min. Per Game
|25.2
|10.5
|Pts. Per Game
|10.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|20.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|77.8
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|1.0
|Nick Dixon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Lucas N'Guessan
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Greg Bowie
|13.0
|Trey Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Lesley Varner Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Trey Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Lesley Varner Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Lesley Varner Jr.
|32.0
|Greg Bowie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Lew Stallworth
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|102
|Field Goals
|30-71 (42.3%)
|32-66 (48.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|29-34 (85.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|14
|11
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|18
|22
|Steals
|12
|12
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Vaqueros 6-8
|75.2 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Cowboys 10-2
|79.4 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|X. McDaniel Jr. G
|11.2 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
30
|J. Carroll G/F
|15.0 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
25
|X. McDaniel Jr. G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
30
|J. Carroll G/F
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|48.5
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|85.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. McDaniel Jr.
|27
|17
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/16
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|3
|N. Dixon
|30
|14
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|2
|4/12
|1/5
|5/7
|1
|0
|D. Kimasa
|15
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|G. Bowie
|17
|8
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|L. Stallworth
|33
|6
|4
|10
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. McDaniel Jr.
|27
|17
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/16
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|3
|N. Dixon
|30
|14
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|2
|4/12
|1/5
|5/7
|1
|0
|D. Kimasa
|15
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|G. Bowie
|17
|8
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|L. Stallworth
|33
|6
|4
|10
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crnogorac
|18
|11
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|L. Varner Jr.
|25
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|2
|M. Hoffman
|19
|5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|1
|T. Winn
|11
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Rwabigwi
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. McDonald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Mora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Levi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|31
|18
|12
|2
|19
|25
|30/71
|4/18
|19/23
|14
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|26
|22
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8/13
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|3
|K. Smith
|25
|18
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7/10
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|0
|T. Shine
|23
|12
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|4/7
|1
|1
|M. Solomon
|14
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|4
|L. Waters III
|24
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|26
|22
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8/13
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|3
|K. Smith
|25
|18
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7/10
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|0
|T. Shine
|23
|12
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|4/7
|1
|1
|M. Solomon
|14
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|4
|L. Waters III
|24
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McGriff
|19
|8
|5
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|2
|L. N'Guessan
|18
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|B. Averette
|24
|6
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Dziagwa
|13
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/7
|1/1
|0
|2
|Y. Sima
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|T. Reeves
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Dillard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weathers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Dawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|102
|35
|22
|12
|6
|18
|19
|32/66
|9/28
|29/34
|11
|24
-
BRYANT
DART58
75
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI76
87
Final
-
LIB
ALST87
70
Final
-
UTVALL
SAMHOU75
64
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLAST83
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
UGA66
84
Final
-
PITBR
COLG52
103
Final
-
BRYNATH
NJTECH53
99
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP62
91
Final
-
UOP
3ARIZST65
104
Final
-
NCAT
RADFRD60
66
Final
-
LALAF
CLEM60
89
Final
-
ABIL
21TXTECH47
74
Final
-
IPFW
LATECH76
85
Final
-
MARIST
BROWN69
90
Final
-
JWUCO
AF68
111
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS63
74
Final
-
MTSU
PRINCE69
67
Final
-
LAMAR
UCDAV68
77
Final
-
ELON
INDST73
68
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV75
89
Final
-
VMI
VCU65
75
Final
-
TOWSON
PITT59
63
Final
-
HAMP
13UVA48
82
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA65
71
Final
-
CAN
ROBERT76
62
Final
-
STNYBRK
RUT75
73
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
YALE85
64
Final
-
BRAD
MISS59
82
Final
-
FGC
11WICHST65
75
Final
-
NCWILM
HOW75
80
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY51
92
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU48
78
Final
-
SDAKST
UMKC85
60
Final
-
NWEST
17OKLA78
104
Final
-
LIU
BING74
66
Final
-
STBON
CUSE60
57
Final/OT
-
CHARLS
CSTCAR67
65
Final
-
MOUNT
COPPST66
53
Final
-
MURYST
DTROIT81
72
Final
-
SIUE
CMICH52
70
Final
-
LSALLE
BUCK81
88
Final
-
RIDER
PSU71
70
Final
-
JACKST
BALLST54
70
Final
-
NH
FAIR68
78
Final
-
GASOU
ETNST59
79
Final
-
EMICH
OAK81
86
Final
-
NORFLK
ODU50
61
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL71
91
Final
-
JVILLE
NCST64
116
Final
-
HARTFD
FIU79
72
Final
-
UIW
FLA60
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON79
86
Final
-
DELST
NEB68
85
Final
-
WMICH
MILW66
63
Final
-
UNF
LSU52
104
Final
-
ARKPB
TNMART68
74
Final
-
TEXST
RICE74
66
Final
-
UMES
DRAKE57
81
Final
-
CULV
ARKST68
99
Final
-
WKY
PEAY72
53
Final
-
AKRON
USC53
84
Final
-
SANFRAN
DUQ65
67
Final
-
1NOVA
HOFSTRA95
71
Final
-
WMMARY
15TCU75
86
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST59
64
Final
-
PCSAINTS
WEBER48
88
Final
-
BCU
WASHST58
86
Final
-
PVAM
NMEX78
87
Final
-
9XAVIER
NIOWA77
67
Final
-
TEXAS
BAMA66
50
Final
-
WRIGHT
GATECH85
81
Final
-
COLO
IOWA73
80
Final
-
NDAKST
UTEP63
51
Final
-
NCASHV
MARYCA69
95
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV46
91
Final
-
NCOLO
UNLV91
94
Final
-
LIFEPAC
USD51
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY88
80
Final
-
DAVID
NMEXST68
69
Final
-
MNTNA
WASH63
66
Final
-
SILL
NEVADA64
86
Final
-
6MIAMI
HAWAII75
57
Final