Stephens hits buzzer beater, Princeton edges Akron 64-62

  • Dec 23, 2017

HONOLULU (AP) Myles Stephens kissed a shot off the glass as time ran out and Princeton scrapped past Akron 64-62 on Saturday in a game that was tied nine times with eight lead changes at the Diamond Head Classic.

Amir Bell scored 16 points, Stephens added another 15, Sebastian Much 12 and all three figured in the final seconds for Princeton (6-7). The Tigers were ahead 57-53 with under three minutes to play, but Akron roared back with a pair of Malcolm Duvivier 3-pointers to tie at 59.

Much canned a big 3 on the other end with less than a minute to go, but Duvivier hit his third straight 3-poiner to tie again with 10 seconds left. Bell advanced the ball off the inbounds and called time with six seconds left as Princeton set up the final shot. Much drove hard to the hoop and flicked to ball to Stephens who hit the winner in a crowd.

Much, a freshman, finished in double figures for the fourth straight game.

Duvivier finished with 18 points to lead Akron (6-4) making six 3-pointers. Eric Parrish added 16 points, going 3-for-3 from distance.

Key Players
A. Bell
D. Utomi
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
44.2 Field Goal % 45.3
36.7 Three Point % 45.6
68.8 Free Throw % 78.6
+ 2 Myles Stephens made layup, assist by Sebastian Much 1.0
+ 3 Malcolm Duvivier made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jimond Ivey 21.0
  Ryan Schwieger missed free throw 21.0
  Personal foul on Malcolm Duvivier 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Stephens 33.0
  Jimond Ivey missed free throw 33.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Schwieger 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Akron 32.0
  Jimond Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 3 Sebastian Much made 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
Team Stats
Points 64 62
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 20-57 (35.1%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 29 23
Team 2 3
Assists 9 7
Steals 3 3
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
Princeton
Starters
A. Bell
M. Stephens
S. Much
D. Cannady
J. Desrosiers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Bell 38 16 5 3 0 1 4 2 7/10 0/3 2/3 1 4
M. Stephens 35 15 6 0 0 1 3 3 5/13 2/4 3/4 0 6
S. Much 23 12 2 3 1 0 1 0 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 2
D. Cannady 34 6 8 0 1 0 1 0 1/8 1/6 3/3 1 7
J. Desrosiers 6 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
R. Schwieger
A. Young
R. Aririguzoh
A. Brennan
M. LeBlanc
E. Berbari
N. Bramlage
W. Gladson
J. Morales
V. Reynoso-Avila
C. Bagin
E. Barnes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Schwieger 29 8 4 1 1 0 0 4 3/7 1/2 1/2 0 4
A. Young 19 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
R. Aririguzoh 14 2 5 2 0 4 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
A. Brennan 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. LeBlanc - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Berbari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bramlage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gladson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 34 9 3 6 13 15 23/52 7/24 11/14 5 29
Akron
Starters
M. Duvivier
E. Parrish
D. Utomi
J. Ivey
J. Sayles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Duvivier 33 18 6 0 0 0 4 2 6/15 6/11 0/0 0 6
E. Parrish 35 16 3 1 2 0 1 2 6/9 3/3 1/1 1 2
D. Utomi 40 13 6 3 0 2 2 1 4/15 2/9 3/4 1 5
J. Ivey 34 7 10 1 0 0 2 3 2/10 1/5 2/3 2 8
J. Sayles 16 4 0 0 0 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 0
Bench
V. Cotton
E. Olojakpoke
T. Patton
C. Eubanks
M. McIntyre
S. Gbadebo
M. Kostelac
L. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Cotton 15 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 4/5 0 1
E. Olojakpoke 24 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Patton 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gbadebo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kostelac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 28 7 3 4 11 12 20/57 12/30 10/14 5 23
