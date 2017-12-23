Stephens hits buzzer beater, Princeton edges Akron 64-62
HONOLULU (AP) Myles Stephens kissed a shot off the glass as time ran out and Princeton scrapped past Akron 64-62 on Saturday in a game that was tied nine times with eight lead changes at the Diamond Head Classic.
Amir Bell scored 16 points, Stephens added another 15, Sebastian Much 12 and all three figured in the final seconds for Princeton (6-7). The Tigers were ahead 57-53 with under three minutes to play, but Akron roared back with a pair of Malcolm Duvivier 3-pointers to tie at 59.
Much canned a big 3 on the other end with less than a minute to go, but Duvivier hit his third straight 3-poiner to tie again with 10 seconds left. Bell advanced the ball off the inbounds and called time with six seconds left as Princeton set up the final shot. Much drove hard to the hoop and flicked to ball to Stephens who hit the winner in a crowd.
Much, a freshman, finished in double figures for the fourth straight game.
Duvivier finished with 18 points to lead Akron (6-4) making six 3-pointers. Eric Parrish added 16 points, going 3-for-3 from distance.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|20.2
|Pts. Per Game
|20.2
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|36.7
|Three Point %
|45.6
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|+ 2
|Myles Stephens made layup, assist by Sebastian Much
|1.0
|+ 3
|Malcolm Duvivier made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Jimond Ivey
|21.0
|Ryan Schwieger missed free throw
|21.0
|Personal foul on Malcolm Duvivier
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Stephens
|33.0
|Jimond Ivey missed free throw
|33.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Schwieger
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Akron
|32.0
|Jimond Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 3
|Sebastian Much made 3-pt. jump shot
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|62
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|20-57 (35.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|12-30 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|31
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|29
|23
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Princeton 6-7
|69.5 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Akron 6-4
|71.5 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Bell G
|10.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|4.2 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
4
|M. Duvivier G
|12.5 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|3.8 APG
|37.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
5
|A. Bell G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
4
|M. Duvivier G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|35.1
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bell
|38
|16
|5
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7/10
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|4
|M. Stephens
|35
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5/13
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|S. Much
|23
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Cannady
|34
|6
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/8
|1/6
|3/3
|1
|7
|J. Desrosiers
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bell
|38
|16
|5
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7/10
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|4
|M. Stephens
|35
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5/13
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|S. Much
|23
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Cannady
|34
|6
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/8
|1/6
|3/3
|1
|7
|J. Desrosiers
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Schwieger
|29
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|4
|A. Young
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Aririguzoh
|14
|2
|5
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Brennan
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. LeBlanc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Berbari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bramlage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gladson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Reynoso-Avila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|34
|9
|3
|6
|13
|15
|23/52
|7/24
|11/14
|5
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Duvivier
|33
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/15
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|6
|E. Parrish
|35
|16
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/9
|3/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|D. Utomi
|40
|13
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4/15
|2/9
|3/4
|1
|5
|J. Ivey
|34
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|8
|J. Sayles
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Duvivier
|33
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/15
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|6
|E. Parrish
|35
|16
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/9
|3/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|D. Utomi
|40
|13
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4/15
|2/9
|3/4
|1
|5
|J. Ivey
|34
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|8
|J. Sayles
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Cotton
|15
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|1
|E. Olojakpoke
|24
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Patton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Eubanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gbadebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kostelac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|28
|7
|3
|4
|11
|12
|20/57
|12/30
|10/14
|5
|23
-
HARV
GWASH48
58
Final
-
LOYMD
MEMP71
83
Final
-
FORD
10WVU69
86
Final
-
MANH
23SETON62
74
Final
-
ALAM
GTOWN49
89
Final
-
21TENN
WAKE79
60
Final
-
CCTST
MASLOW76
73
Final
-
GAST
CHATT71
48
Final
-
GC
LVILLE56
74
Final
-
RICH
BC73
78
Final/OT
-
NIAGARA
CORN89
86
Final
-
OHIOST
5UNC72
86
Final
-
ILLST
EVAN72
66
Final
-
TOLEDO
CLEVST77
62
Final
-
STFRAN
STPETE68
71
Final/OT
-
UCONN
AUBURN64
89
Final
-
MVSU
UAB57
74
Final
-
NCAT
LAMAR74
70
Final
-
WAGNER
DAYTON67
79
Final
-
FAU
MINN60
95
Final
-
NICHST
SEATTLE89
95
Final
-
LNGBCH
COLOST66
68
Final
-
TRINILL
ILLCHI45
84
Final
-
UCLA
7UK83
75
Final
-
MTSU
USC84
89
Final
-
RADFRD
UCDAV72
62
Final/OT
-
WISGB
WISC60
81
Final
-
IDST
CSN67
55
Final
-
MISSST
USM70
64
Final
-
PRINCE
AKRON64
62
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU70
64
Final
-
SILL
DUQ74
64
Final
-
TEXSO
BYU52
73
Final
-
NMEXST
6MIAMI63
54
Final
-
UCSB
SACST82
72
Final
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA66
64
Final
-
DAVID
HAWAII71
79
Final