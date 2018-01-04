Okogie scores season-high 30, Jackets upset No. 15 Miami
ATLANTA (AP) Josh Okogie isn't concerned with how poorly Georgia Tech started the season.
Now with a signature victory over a ranked team, Okogie believes the Yellow Jackets are just getting started.
''I think this is a big momentum changer for our season,'' Okogie said. ''It's a great building block of what we know we can do. We're still in this. Nobody can count us out no more, just like last season.''
Okogie scored a season-high 30 points, Jose Alvarado added 12 points and Georgia Tech upset No. 15 Miami 64-54 on Wednesday night.
Dewan Huell, with 13 points, was the only player to score in double figures for Miami (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Anthony Lawrence and Bruce Brown each had nine points as the Hurricanes snapped a two-game winning streak.
It's been a tough start to the season for Georgia Tech, which was without its best player, Okogie, for the first eight games because of an NCAA suspension and a finger injury.
The Jackets (7-7, 1-1) lost to Grambling State, Wofford and Wright State and were blown out at Georgia before falling short in their ACC opener against Notre Dame, but they held tough against a Miami defense that ranked in the top five nationally in several defensive categories.
It helped, too, that Okogie looked like the most talented player on the court, scoring at the rim and from the perimeter as he took 23 of his team's 59 shots.
''If we can put two halves together and make the first half look just like the second half, we can be a really dangerous team,'' he said.
Though the Hurricanes seemed to contest nearly every pass and shot throughout the game, Georgia Tech never trailed in the second half after Okogie hit a pair of free throws and Ben Lammers followed by stealing the ball from Lonnie Walker IV and hitting a 14-footer to make it 36-32.
''We play great defense. We just didn't show it tonight,'' Walker said. ''We're not playing with passion.''
A 14-2 run by the Jackets made it 46-34 as Miami began the second half missing 11 of its first 13 shots. The Hurricanes nearly recovered, pulling within two on Chris Lykes' two free throws with 3:47 remaining, but that was a close as they got.
Miami committed a season-high 18 turnovers.
''Some of the decisions we made were things we talked about in practice that we didn't want to do,'' Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. ''And yet we forced the ball several times. We never found a good offensive rhythm and a good way to attack them.''
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The Hurricanes are heading back to play a game at Coral Gables, finally, after playing six straight away from home. Miami had just one home game in 42 days, but regardless of the game site, the Hurricanes can't afford to let this loss linger. Their next three games are against ranked opponents, and they'll need to tighten up their defense even more. With a deeper, more athletic roster, Miami let what could've been an easy win slip away against a team that hit just 1 of 10 3-point attempts. Georgia Tech got to the rim too often and hit 17 of 23 free throws. Miami was just 8 for 11 from the line.
Georgia Tech: Injuries, suspensions and other absences have forced players to miss 30 games this season, and the Jackets have yet to play a game with all 11 scholarship players healthy. Coach Josh Pastner used just six players, not including a 2-minute appearance from Moses Wright. G Curtis Haywood, a freshman who averaged 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in the first eight games, has missed six straight games with a shin injury. C Sylvester Ogbonda was sidelined a second straight game with an ankle injury. G Justin Moore didn't play after missing the last two games because of a death in the family. Lammers, with 51 straight starts, Alvarado, with starts in all 14 games, and Okogie each played 39 minutes.
UP NEXT
Miami: Hosts No. 24 Florida State on Sunday, visits No. 25 Clemson on Jan. 13 and hosts No. 2 Duke on Jan. 15.
Georgia Tech: Hosts Yale on Saturday and Notre Dame next Wednesday.
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie
|25.0
|Bruce Brown Jr. missed layup
|27.0
|+ 1
|Ben Lammers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Ben Lammers made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Chris Lykes
|34.0
|+ 2
|Bruce Brown Jr. made tip-in
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown Jr.
|37.0
|Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 2
|Tadric Jackson made layup
|51.0
|Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Tadric Jackson
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Lawrence II
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|64
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|1-10 (10.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|8
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|15 Miami (Fla.) 12-2
|73.4 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Georgia Tech 7-7
|66.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|D. Huell F
|13.4 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|0.4 APG
|65.5 FG%
|
5
|J. Okogie G
|20.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
20
|D. Huell F
|13 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
5
|J. Okogie G
|30 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|10.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Huell
|33
|13
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|4
|A. Lawrence II
|32
|9
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|9
|B. Brown Jr.
|37
|9
|9
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4/12
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|J. Newton
|26
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Vasiljevic
|23
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Huell
|33
|13
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|4
|A. Lawrence II
|32
|9
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|9
|B. Brown Jr.
|37
|9
|9
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4/12
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|J. Newton
|26
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Vasiljevic
|23
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Lykes
|20
|8
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/10
|2/8
|2/2
|0
|0
|L. Walker IV
|23
|6
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|5
|E. Izundu
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Miller Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Stowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Waardenburg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|54
|37
|12
|7
|7
|18
|18
|21/56
|4/19
|8/11
|10
|27
|J. Okogie
|39
|30
|9
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|10/23
|1/5
|9/12
|3
|6
|J. Alvarado
|39
|12
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Lammers
|39
|8
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3/11
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|8
|A. Gueye
|24
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|B. Alston
|29
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|J. Okogie
|39
|30
|9
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|10/23
|1/5
|9/12
|3
|6
|J. Alvarado
|39
|12
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Lammers
|39
|8
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3/11
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|8
|A. Gueye
|24
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|B. Alston
|29
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson
|28
|4
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|5
|M. Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|34
|8
|13
|5
|11
|13
|23/59
|1/10
|17/23
|7
|27
-
MARQET
PROV95
90
Final/OT
-
MISS
UGA60
71
Final
-
VCU
STJOES81
87
Final/OT
-
ECU
SFLA67
65
Final
-
LSALLE
RI62
74
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE67
73
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY72
64
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA88
90
Final/2OT
-
PRESBY
LONGWD78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT74
84
Final
-
MAINE
STNYBRK70
71
Final
-
MEMP
UCF56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP82
80
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
BROWN69
70
Final
-
RUT
13PURDUE51
82
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID51
54
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ52
69
Final
-
NH
UMBC67
71
Final
-
RICH
FORD65
69
Final/OT
-
12UNC
24FSU80
81
Final
-
25CLEM
BC74
70
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU76
82
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS80
72
Final/OT
-
FISK
LPSCMB53
99
Final
-
SCST
BCU80
86
Final
-
NCCU
DELST65
62
Final
-
NICHST
SFA64
81
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC65
67
Final
-
EVAN
SILL63
65
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL62
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAK50
62
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST87
80
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL74
79
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI61
57
Final
-
COPPST
NORFLK67
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD71
80
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH71
78
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
87
Final
-
UMES
MORGAN82
85
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM74
78
Final
-
17UK
LSU74
71
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO70
85
Final
-
STBON
DAYTON72
82
Final
-
ALST
GRAM74
66
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST56
59
Final
-
HOW
FAMU76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
7OKLA89
109
Final
-
NMEX
BOISE62
90
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST79
81
Final/OT
-
15MIAMI
GATECH54
64
Final
-
ILL
MINN67
77
Final
-
8UVA
VATECH78
52
Final
-
NCST
ND58
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC79
68
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL65
68
Final
-
WYO
NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UNLV
SJST82
76
Final/OT