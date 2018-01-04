Robertson leads Missouri to 79-68 win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin was happy his team opened Southeastern Conference play with a road win - and not just because the Tigers had not accomplished that in almost four years.
''We know how tough they are'' to get, Martin said after Missouri's 79-68 win over South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Especially after the Tigers' had lost their past 32 league games on the road.
''The fact that we broke the long, SEC losing streak on the first conference game means a lot,'' said Jordan Barnett, who had 19 points off four 3-pointers for Missouri (11-3, 1-0 SEC). ''We still think we can get a lot better.''
Martin understood his players' excitement over the victory after the program had not won an SEC game on the road since topping Arkansas 75-71 on Jan. 28, 2014. But the first-year coach did not want to burden his team any more with what happened before he arrived.
''The past is the past, we learn from it,'' Martin said. ''I know how important, how valuable it is to win road games.''
Kassius Robertson had 23 points and Jontay Porter and Barnett scored 19 apiece for Missouri.
Robertson, Porter, the freshman brother of injured star Michael Porter Jr., and Barnett combined 13 of Missouri's 14 3-pointers. Porter set a career high for the Tigers.
Missouri's long-range shooting took care of this one early. It had nine 3s in the opening half to build a 15-point lead and kept the pressure on South Carolina (9-5, 0-2) throughout with its long-range shooting.
It was not the home SEC debut South Carolina envisioned. Point guard Hassani Gravett missed his second straight game with a right ankle injury and a Southern ice and snow storm along the coast dropped temperatures into the 20s and kept many fans home.
The Gamecocks closed to 20-19 on Felipe Haase's 3-pointer with 8:43 left before the half when Missouri took off on a 16-2 run to gain a stronghold it never relinquished. South Carolina got a 21-point deficit to 74-65 on Justin Minaya's 3-pointer with 2:03 to go.
But Robertson had a layup and two foul shots to keep the Tigers out front.
Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 18 points.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin said his team is lacking in fiery, tough-minded leaders as it had in past years with players like Sindarius Thornwell and Michael Carrera. ''We don't have any of that right now,'' Martin said.
The Gamecocks dropped their first two SEC games for the first time since 2014-15.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: The Tigers came into the game with a program record through 13 games of 123 3-pointers and kept that up against the Gamecocks. Barnett, who's made 18 3s the past five games, added three more in the opening half as Missouri opened a 16-point lead. Barnett was fouled on one of his long-range baskets and sank the free throw for a 4-point play. If Missouri remains as accurate in the SEC as it was from the outside against South Carolina, it can make some noise in the league race.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks wilted under the pressure of Missouri's guards. South Carolina's starting backcourt of Will Myers and Frank Booker were a combined 1-of-8 shooting in the first half for four points. The first guard off the bench, David Beatty, missed all five of his first-half shots. The Tigers in-your-face defense made it near impossible for the Gamecocks to get off crisp passes and set up open looks.
INEXPERIENCED BACKCOURT
Injuries have the Gamecocks scrambling to look polished in the backcourt. Grad transfer Wesley Myers, in his first year with the Gamecocks, started at point guard for a second straight game with the injury to starter Hassani Gravett. David Beatty a freshman, was Myers backup. The two struggled at times against Missouri, combining to shoot 7 of 22 with 16 points and three assists.
FOUR SCORE
Missouri's on-target outside shooting led to an added bonus in two 4-point plays. Jordan Barnett had the first one in the opening half after getting fouled on a 3 and making the free throw. Jordan Geist turned the trick after halftime, his 4-pointer putting the Tigers ahead 43-29.
UP NEXT
Missouri returns home to face Florida on Saturday.
South Carolina closes a two-game home stand with Vanderbilt on Saturday.
---
More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Frank Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Frank Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Silva
|37.0
|Jordan Geist missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Geist made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Wesley Myers
|37.0
|Bad pass turnover on Chris Silva, stolen by Kassius Robertson
|55.0
|+ 1
|Kassius Robertson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Kassius Robertson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Personal foul on Wesley Myers
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|68
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|14-24 (58.3%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|20
|18
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|15
|8
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|8
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|26
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Missouri 11-3
|78.9 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.8 APG
|South Carolina 9-5
|72.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Robertson G
|15.6 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
30
|C. Silva F
|13.7 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
3
|K. Robertson G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
30
|C. Silva F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|58.3
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Robertson
|34
|23
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|4/8
|7/8
|0
|1
|J. Barnett
|39
|19
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6/9
|4/6
|3/3
|0
|2
|J. Geist
|29
|10
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|3/5
|0
|4
|K. Puryear
|33
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|3
|J. Tilmon
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Robertson
|34
|23
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|4/8
|7/8
|0
|1
|J. Barnett
|39
|19
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6/9
|4/6
|3/3
|0
|2
|J. Geist
|29
|10
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|3/5
|0
|4
|K. Puryear
|33
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|3
|J. Tilmon
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Porter
|27
|19
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|5/9
|5/7
|4/4
|1
|6
|T. Phillips
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. VanLeer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Nikko
|8
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Harris
|11
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|26
|15
|7
|8
|13
|26
|23/49
|14/24
|19/24
|6
|20
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Beatty
|18
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/11
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|0
|F. Haase
|16
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Hinson
|14
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|J. Cudd
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Gueye
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Holden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Corchiani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Gravett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schmitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|27
|8
|4
|8
|11
|22
|22/57
|5/18
|19/26
|9
|18
-
MARQET
PROV95
90
Final/OT
-
MISS
UGA60
71
Final
-
VCU
STJOES81
87
Final/OT
-
ECU
SFLA67
65
Final
-
LSALLE
RI62
74
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE67
73
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY72
64
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA88
90
Final/2OT
-
PRESBY
LONGWD78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT74
84
Final
-
MAINE
STNYBRK70
71
Final
-
MEMP
UCF56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP82
80
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
BROWN69
70
Final
-
RUT
13PURDUE51
82
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID51
54
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ52
69
Final
-
NH
UMBC67
71
Final
-
RICH
FORD65
69
Final/OT
-
12UNC
24FSU80
81
Final
-
25CLEM
BC74
70
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU76
82
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS80
72
Final/OT
-
FISK
LPSCMB53
99
Final
-
SCST
BCU80
86
Final
-
NCCU
DELST65
62
Final
-
NICHST
SFA64
81
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC65
67
Final
-
EVAN
SILL63
65
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL62
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAK50
62
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST87
80
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL74
79
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI61
57
Final
-
COPPST
NORFLK67
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD71
80
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH71
78
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
87
Final
-
UMES
MORGAN82
85
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM74
78
Final
-
17UK
LSU74
71
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO70
85
Final
-
STBON
DAYTON72
82
Final
-
ALST
GRAM74
66
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST56
59
Final
-
HOW
FAMU76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
7OKLA89
109
Final
-
NMEX
BOISE62
90
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST79
81
Final/OT
-
15MIAMI
GATECH54
64
Final
-
ILL
MINN67
77
Final
-
8UVA
VATECH78
52
Final
-
NCST
ND58
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC79
68
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL65
68
Final
-
WYO
NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UNLV
SJST82
76
Final/OT