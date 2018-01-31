ARK
Freshman Starks leads Texas A&M past Arkansas 80-66

  • Jan 31, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M might have found its point guard of the future - and its point guard of the present for a program desperately trying to make the NCAA Tournament. Freshman T.J. Starks scored 16 points and A&M used a strong second half to defeat Arkansas 80-66 on Tuesday night in Reed Arena.

''He's just grown up,'' A&M coach Billy Kennedy said of Starks, who's taken over the starting role the past two games. ''When he gets coached, he handles it a lot better. He's maturing more than anything.''

That newfound maturity was on display against the Razorbacks, as Starks commanded the offense and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range along the way.

''In the second half he did a better job of making the extra pass,'' Kennedy said. ''He's always been a scorer first, and he's starting to learn how to run the offense and get other guys shots.''

The Aggies clutched a 33-32 halftime lead despite committing 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. A&M (14-8, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) came out hot in the second half, building a 44-34 lead a little more than two minutes in thanks to a dunk by Tyler Davis and 3-pointers from D.J. Hogg, Starks and Admon Gilder.

Hogg followed up that flurry with two more 3-pointers over the next couple of minutes, in showing some of the long-range form that made him so impactful early in the season for the Aggies.

''I just had to trust my shot and keep shooting,'' Hogg said. ''It started falling and my teammates kept finding me. The bucket seemed to open up for everybody, too.''

Meanwhile, Davis was the only rebounder on either team in double digits with 13, including 11 on offense.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas (15-7, 4-5) with 20 points, and Jaylen Barford added 19 for the Razorbacks, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

''Our defense in the second half was not the brand we played in the first half,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''Before you knew it, we let their one-point lead blow up to double figures.''

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Following consecutive road losses, the Aggies were desperate for a victory and they got one against a sloppy Arkansas squad. A&M, ranked fifth nationally to start SEC play before a steep drop off, needs to take advantage of a couple of consecutive home games against imminently beatable opponents in the Razorbacks and South Carolina on Saturday, and they're halfway to their goal after Tuesday night.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks finally slipped off the edge after their last five wins had come by a total of 12 points. They only trailed by a point at halftime, and it looked like it might come down to the wire again for the Razorbacks, but Arkansas will need to go back to the drawing board defensively following its soft coverage against A&M's hot hands in the second half.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies play their second consecutive home game when South Carolina visits Reed Arena on Saturday. The Aggies will try to snap a two-game losing streak against the Gamecocks.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks play a second consecutive road game when they visit LSU on Saturday. Arkansas aims to avenge a stunning 75-54 home loss to the Tigers on Jan. 10.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The game would have been even more of a blowout if the Aggies hadn't coughed up the ball so much early. Arkansas owned a 15-4 advantage at halftime in points off turnovers and finished with a 20-11 edge in that category.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

A&M freshman guard Jay Jay Chandler gave fans a taste of what they have to look forward to over the next couple of years with an up-and-under, no-look reverse layup on a fast break midway through the first half.

HE SAID IT

''Relaxation. A breath of fresh air. It was a good feeling.''

A&M's D.J. Hogg on sinking three consecutive 3-pointers early in the second half, after struggling from long range for much of SEC play.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Macon
4 G
D. Hogg
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
45.6 Field Goal % 42.9
42.4 Three Point % 40.5
86.5 Free Throw % 72.7
+ 2 Daniel Gafford made alley-oop shot, assist by Jaylen Barford 7.0
  Turnover on Duane Wilson 12.0
  Offensive foul on Duane Wilson 12.0
+ 3 Jaylen Barford made 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Tyler Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Tyler Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Trey Thompson 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Davis 44.0
  Tonny Trocha-Morelos missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 1 Jaylen Barford made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Jaylen Barford made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
Team Stats
Points 66 80
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 28-59 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 45
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 21 26
Team 1 3
Assists 13 19
Steals 7 3
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 22 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Macon G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
T. Starks G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas 15-7 323466
home team logo Texas A&M 14-8 334780
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 15-7 83.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 14-8 75.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
4
D. Macon G 16.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.0 APG 45.6 FG%
2
T. Starks G 6.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.5 APG 34.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Macon G 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
2
T. Starks G 16 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
41.0 FG% 47.5
36.4 3PT FG% 38.5
61.5 FT% 56.0
Arkansas
Starters
J. Barford
D. Hall
A. Beard
D. Gafford
A. Cook
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 28 19 5 4 0 0 4 4 7/16 3/7 2/2 3 2
D. Hall 35 13 7 1 2 1 4 2 6/6 1/1 0/2 0 7
A. Beard 25 7 3 2 1 0 3 2 2/9 1/4 2/4 2 1
D. Gafford 20 5 4 0 0 1 0 4 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 2
A. Cook 13 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Macon
D. Thomas
T. Thompson
C. Jones
G. Osabuohien
A. Bailey
J. Holmes
K. Garland
J. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Macon 31 20 4 4 2 0 1 2 7/16 3/9 3/3 1 3
D. Thomas 18 2 3 0 1 2 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
T. Thompson 25 0 2 2 0 3 1 5 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Jones 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Osabuohien 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 29 13 7 7 13 22 25/61 8/22 8/13 8 21
Texas A&M
Starters
T. Starks
T. Davis
A. Gilder
D. Hogg
R. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Starks 22 16 4 5 0 0 4 0 5/8 4/5 2/4 0 4
T. Davis 34 15 13 0 0 1 0 2 6/12 0/1 3/8 11 2
A. Gilder 33 13 8 2 2 0 3 2 4/9 3/7 2/3 2 6
D. Hogg 32 11 1 4 0 0 3 1 3/7 3/6 2/2 0 1
R. Williams 19 10 7 4 1 3 2 3 5/6 0/0 0/2 1 6
Bench
D. Wilson
T. Trocha-Morelos
J. Chandler
S. Flagg
I. Jasey
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wilson 20 7 3 3 0 0 3 2 3/7 0/2 1/2 0 3
T. Trocha-Morelos 23 4 5 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 4
J. Chandler 11 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/3 2/2 1 0
S. Flagg 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Jasey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 42 19 3 4 16 13 28/59 10/26 14/25 16 26
