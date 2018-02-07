COLOST
AF

No Text

Air Force holds off Colorado State 78-73 to halt losing skid

  STATS AP
  Feb 07, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Sid Tomes drained six from distance to finish with 18 points as Air Force thwarted a late Colorado State rally for a 78-73 win in Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday night.

The victory halted a three-game skid for Air Force (9-13, 3-7) and extended Colorado State's losing streak to seven. The Falcons swept the season series for the first time since 2008.

Air Force held a 37-27 halftime advantage and was up 66-51 with 8:12 remaining when the Rams scored seven unanswered points to close to 66-58. Anthony Bonner nailed a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 73-67 with 3:01 left. The Falcons made five free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Ryan Swan added 18 points and Lavelle Scottie scored 17 for Air Force, which made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Nico Carvacho had his eighth double double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State (10-16, 3-10). Che Bob added 16 points and Deion James scored 14.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
T. Lyons
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
47.6 Field Goal % 42.2
30.0 Three Point % 37.1
64.6 Free Throw % 72.9
+ 2 Raquan Mitchell made dunk 3.0
+ 1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Che Bob 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie 23.0
  Che Bob missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho 35.0
  CJ Siples missed free throw 35.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Bonner 35.0
+ 2 Raquan Mitchell made layup 40.0
+ 1 Trevor Lyons made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 73 78
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 24 24
Team 2 1
Assists 11 18
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 1 0
32
N. Carvacho F/C
16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
34
R. Swan F
18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
O/U 138.5, AF -2.5
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 10-16 71.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Air Force 9-13 67.9 PPG 34.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
10
C. Bob F 10.3 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.9 APG 42.6 FG%
3
S. Tomes G 4.5 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.1 APG 38.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Bob F 16 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
3
S. Tomes G 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
47.6 FG% 45.6
28.6 3PT FG% 46.2
87.5 FT% 70.0
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
C. Bob
D. James
R. Mitchell
A. Bonner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 38 16 12 2 1 2 1 3 6/9 0/1 4/5 3 9
C. Bob 30 16 2 4 0 0 3 2 7/12 1/3 1/1 1 1
D. James 29 14 3 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 2/4 2/2 1 2
R. Mitchell 34 10 9 3 1 1 0 2 5/15 0/4 0/0 1 8
A. Bonner 28 9 2 0 1 1 1 2 4/10 1/4 0/0 0 2
Starters
N. Carvacho
C. Bob
D. James
R. Mitchell
A. Bonner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 38 16 12 2 1 2 1 3 6/9 0/1 4/5 3 9
C. Bob 30 16 2 4 0 0 3 2 7/12 1/3 1/1 1 1
D. James 29 14 3 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 2/4 2/2 1 2
R. Mitchell 34 10 9 3 1 1 0 2 5/15 0/4 0/0 1 8
A. Bonner 28 9 2 0 1 1 1 2 4/10 1/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
L. Jenkins
P. Nixon
R. Berwick
L. Ryan
J. Paige
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Jenkins 9 5 0 0 1 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
P. Nixon 15 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
R. Berwick 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Ryan 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 31 11 5 4 8 17 30/63 6/21 7/8 7 24
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
S. Tomes
L. Scottie
T. Lyons
C. Siples
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Swan 34 18 8 3 0 0 1 2 7/10 2/2 2/3 3 5
S. Tomes 35 18 2 2 1 1 1 1 6/12 6/10 0/0 0 2
L. Scottie 33 17 8 1 0 1 1 3 6/13 3/6 2/4 3 5
T. Lyons 36 10 7 10 1 0 3 1 3/9 1/4 3/3 2 5
C. Siples 30 6 3 2 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 2/3 1 2
Starters
R. Swan
S. Tomes
L. Scottie
T. Lyons
C. Siples
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Swan 34 18 8 3 0 0 1 2 7/10 2/2 2/3 3 5
S. Tomes 35 18 2 2 1 1 1 1 6/12 6/10 0/0 0 2
L. Scottie 33 17 8 1 0 1 1 3 6/13 3/6 2/4 3 5
T. Lyons 36 10 7 10 1 0 3 1 3/9 1/4 3/3 2 5
C. Siples 30 6 3 2 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 2/3 1 2
Bench
F. Toohey
C. Morris
J. Van
J. DeWane
K. Van Soelen
R. Manning
P. Louder
D. Norman
K. Betts
L. Brown
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. Joyce
C. O'Briant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Toohey 3 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 3/3 1 0
C. Morris 9 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
J. Van 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 1
J. DeWane 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Van Soelen 7 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Manning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Louder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Norman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Betts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 34 18 4 2 9 12 26/57 12/26 14/20 10 24
NCAA BB Scores