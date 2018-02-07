SDGST
FRESNO

No Text

Fresno State sweeps San Diego State 79-61

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2018

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jaron Hopkins had 20 points and five assists, Nate Grimes added 15 points off the bench and Fresno State beat San Diego State 79-61 on Tuesday night in the 115th meeting.

Fresno State (17-8, 7-5 Mountain West) has won five of the last six games in the series, including a 77-73 victory on Jan. 17.

Bryson Williams added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 53 percent and led by as many as 23 points. Fresno State held a 37-27 lead at halftime after scoring 12 points off 12 SDSU turnovers. The Aztecs finished with 16 miscues, leading to 21 points.

Matt Mitchell led San Diego State (13-9, 5-6) with 16 points. Devin Watson added 14, Jeremy Hemsley 13, and Malik Pope had 10 points, on 5-of-14 shooting, and 10 rebounds. Trey Kell, averaging 10.2 points, missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Watson
D. Taylor
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
42.3 Field Goal % 44.8
38.6 Three Point % 40.3
81.2 Free Throw % 83.7
  Shot clock violation turnover on Fresno State 4.0
+ 3 Devin Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell 39.0
  Deshon Taylor missed layup, blocked by Jalen McDaniels 41.0
+ 2 Malik Pope made layup 1:13
  Offensive rebound by Malik Pope 1:15
  Devin Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
+ 2 Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Jahmel Taylor 1:40
  Defensive rebound by Sam Bittner 2:07
  Matt Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2:07
+ 1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 2:07
Team Stats
Points 61 79
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 28
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 18 17
Team 2 3
Assists 7 16
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
M. Mitchell F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
J. Hopkins G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 13-9 263561
home team logo Fresno State 17-8 374279
O/U 142.0, FRESNO -3.0
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
O/U 142.0, FRESNO -3.0
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 13-9 78.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Fresno State 17-8 78.4 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
11
M. Mitchell F 10.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.0 APG 42.7 FG%
1
J. Hopkins G 11.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.9 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Mitchell F 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
1
J. Hopkins G 20 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
44.6 FG% 52.5
33.3 3PT FG% 35.7
53.8 FT% 85.7
San Diego State
Starters
M. Mitchell
D. Watson
J. Hemsley
M. Pope
J. McDaniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 34 16 5 2 1 1 2 4 6/12 1/4 3/4 2 3
D. Watson 37 14 1 1 1 0 2 1 5/13 2/4 2/3 0 1
J. Hemsley 32 13 1 1 0 0 2 2 5/7 1/2 2/6 0 1
M. Pope 23 10 10 1 1 0 1 4 5/14 0/0 0/0 7 3
J. McDaniels 28 6 8 0 0 1 5 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 7
Starters
M. Mitchell
D. Watson
J. Hemsley
M. Pope
J. McDaniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 34 16 5 2 1 1 2 4 6/12 1/4 3/4 2 3
D. Watson 37 14 1 1 1 0 2 1 5/13 2/4 2/3 0 1
J. Hemsley 32 13 1 1 0 0 2 2 5/7 1/2 2/6 0 1
M. Pope 23 10 10 1 1 0 1 4 5/14 0/0 0/0 7 3
J. McDaniels 28 6 8 0 0 1 5 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 7
Bench
N. Narain
K. Rooks
M. Montana
J. Schakel
T. Kell
A. Seiko
M. Sohikish
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Narain 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Rooks 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Montana 24 0 3 2 0 0 1 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 2
J. Schakel 13 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Kell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seiko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 30 7 4 2 16 17 25/56 4/12 7/13 12 18
Fresno State
Starters
J. Hopkins
B. Williams
S. Bittner
R. Bowles Jr.
D. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hopkins 31 20 3 5 2 2 1 4 8/12 1/2 3/4 1 2
B. Williams 31 12 5 1 0 0 0 2 4/11 0/0 4/4 2 3
S. Bittner 20 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
R. Bowles Jr. 26 8 2 2 2 0 1 4 3/8 1/3 1/2 1 1
D. Taylor 34 7 5 4 2 0 4 2 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 5
Starters
J. Hopkins
B. Williams
S. Bittner
R. Bowles Jr.
D. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hopkins 31 20 3 5 2 2 1 4 8/12 1/2 3/4 1 2
B. Williams 31 12 5 1 0 0 0 2 4/11 0/0 4/4 2 3
S. Bittner 20 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
R. Bowles Jr. 26 8 2 2 2 0 1 4 3/8 1/3 1/2 1 1
D. Taylor 34 7 5 4 2 0 4 2 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 5
Bench
N. Grimes
J. Taylor
T. Carter II
J. McWilliams
N. Williams
L. Rojas
G. Dekoninck
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Grimes 24 15 6 0 1 1 2 3 7/9 0/0 1/1 4 2
J. Taylor 29 5 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
T. Carter II 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 0
J. McWilliams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 25 16 7 3 9 18 31/59 5/14 12/14 8 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores