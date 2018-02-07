FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jaron Hopkins had 20 points and five assists, Nate Grimes added 15 points off the bench and Fresno State beat San Diego State 79-61 on Tuesday night in the 115th meeting.

Fresno State (17-8, 7-5 Mountain West) has won five of the last six games in the series, including a 77-73 victory on Jan. 17.

Bryson Williams added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 53 percent and led by as many as 23 points. Fresno State held a 37-27 lead at halftime after scoring 12 points off 12 SDSU turnovers. The Aztecs finished with 16 miscues, leading to 21 points.

Matt Mitchell led San Diego State (13-9, 5-6) with 16 points. Devin Watson added 14, Jeremy Hemsley 13, and Malik Pope had 10 points, on 5-of-14 shooting, and 10 rebounds. Trey Kell, averaging 10.2 points, missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

