Fresno State sweeps San Diego State 79-61
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jaron Hopkins had 20 points and five assists, Nate Grimes added 15 points off the bench and Fresno State beat San Diego State 79-61 on Tuesday night in the 115th meeting.
Fresno State (17-8, 7-5 Mountain West) has won five of the last six games in the series, including a 77-73 victory on Jan. 17.
Bryson Williams added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 53 percent and led by as many as 23 points. Fresno State held a 37-27 lead at halftime after scoring 12 points off 12 SDSU turnovers. The Aztecs finished with 16 miscues, leading to 21 points.
Matt Mitchell led San Diego State (13-9, 5-6) with 16 points. Devin Watson added 14, Jeremy Hemsley 13, and Malik Pope had 10 points, on 5-of-14 shooting, and 10 rebounds. Trey Kell, averaging 10.2 points, missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|38.6
|Three Point %
|40.3
|81.2
|Free Throw %
|83.7
|Shot clock violation turnover on Fresno State
|4.0
|+ 3
|Devin Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|39.0
|Deshon Taylor missed layup, blocked by Jalen McDaniels
|41.0
|+ 2
|Malik Pope made layup
|1:13
|Offensive rebound by Malik Pope
|1:15
|Devin Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|+ 2
|Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Jahmel Taylor
|1:40
|Defensive rebound by Sam Bittner
|2:07
|Matt Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:07
|+ 1
|Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|79
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-13 (53.8%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|28
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|18
|17
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 13-9
|78.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Fresno State 17-8
|78.4 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Mitchell F
|10.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
1
|J. Hopkins G
|11.0 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|50.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mitchell F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hopkins G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|34
|16
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6/12
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|3
|D. Watson
|37
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/13
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|1
|J. Hemsley
|32
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|2/6
|0
|1
|M. Pope
|23
|10
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/14
|0/0
|0/0
|7
|3
|J. McDaniels
|28
|6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Narain
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Rooks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Montana
|24
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Schakel
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Kell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Seiko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|30
|7
|4
|2
|16
|17
|25/56
|4/12
|7/13
|12
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hopkins
|31
|20
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|8/12
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|B. Williams
|31
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|3
|S. Bittner
|20
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Bowles Jr.
|26
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|D. Taylor
|34
|7
|5
|4
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Grimes
|24
|15
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|2
|J. Taylor
|29
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Carter II
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|J. McWilliams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dekoninck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|25
|16
|7
|3
|9
|18
|31/59
|5/14
|12/14
|8
|17
