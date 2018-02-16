Welch, Holiday lead UCLA past Oregon State 75-68
LOS ANGELES (AP) The first time UCLA played Oregon State this season left not just the memory of a double-overtime loss for the Bruins, but getting outrebounded and generally outmuscled.
UCLA coach Steve Alford made it clear prior to Thursday's rematch they would need a much different effort, and the Bruins delivered in a 75-68 victory over the Beavers.
With senior center Thomas Welch grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds to go with his 15 points, UCLA (18-8, 9-5 Pac 12), UCLA outrebounded Oregon State, 51-33.
''It felt like (Welch) could get any rebound he wanted,'' said UCLA guard Aaron Holiday, who had 17 points and 10 assists.
Alfred Hollins led Oregon State (13-12, 5-8) with 24 points. Stephen Thompson Jr. had 13 points. The Bruins held Beavers' leading scorer Tres Tinkle to 4-of-7 shooting and 11 points to snap Oregon State's two-game winning streak.
''We were just really in a fog on the defensive end and on the glass,'' said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle. ''Give them credit, they were the tougher team.''
Nine of Welch's rebounds came on the offensive end.
''I just started going after every ball I could,'' Welch said. ''That's really my focus every single night, to attack the glass.''
UCLA remained tied for second in the conference with USC with the win, despite going just 4 of 21 on its 3-point attempts (19 percent) and 23 of 37 from the free-throw line (62 percent).
Free throws had also hurt the Bruins in their loss in Corvallis, where they shot even worse, hitting 19 of 35 free throws (54 percent).
The Beavers trailed by 13 in the first half, but rallied to briefly regain the lead early in the second half. They were down by four with under a minute left, but could not make the big plays down the stretch.
''We got selfish at the end, but not in a bad way,'' said Wayne Tinkle. ''Maybe instead of trying to shoot over that 7-footer, maybe making that extra pass for a drop off would have been better.''
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: Will have to finish strong in its last five games to get above the .500 mark in conference play and decent seeding for the conference tournament.
UCLA: After looking strong in wins over Arizona and USC, the Bruins had stumbled in their previous game against Arizona State but regained their form against the Beavers.
WELCH'S NEW LOOK
The center suffered a bashed nose in the Bruins' loss last month to Oregon State, needed stitches and had been wearing a protective mask since.
Thursday he finally discarded it, and returning to his old look seemed to suit him.
''It's good to be done with it,'' Welch said.
He hit 7 of 12 shots and also had two blocks.
THOMPSON UNIMPRESSED
His final line looked notable - five rebounds, four assists and three steals to go along with his 13 points, but Thompson was hardly satisfied with his play.
''I could have played a lot better,'' he said. ''My offense and defense could have been better and I could have finished stronger at the rim.''
RUNNING BRUINS
UCLA wants to be a fastbreak team, and although they've been inconsistent with it this season, they had it going early. The Bruins had eight fastbreaks in the first half.
''Tonight we showed what we can do,'' Holiday said.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: The Beavers head across town on Saturday to play at USC, a team they lost to in their first meeting 74-67 in Corvallis.
UCLA: Will play host to Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks won the first meeting last month in Eugene, 94-91.
-----
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.9
|Min. Per Game
|36.9
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|34.5
|Three Point %
|41.7
|85.8
|Free Throw %
|83.4
|Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Jaylen Hands
|4.0
|+ 1
|Prince Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Prince Ali missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Stephen Thompson Jr.
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Prince Ali
|12.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Thomas Welsh
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|20.0
|Jaylen Hands missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Hands made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hands
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|75
|Field Goals
|24-57 (42.1%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|23-37 (62.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|51
|Offensive
|6
|15
|Defensive
|27
|32
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|25
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 13-12
|74.0 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|15.2 APG
|UCLA 18-8
|82.4 PPG
|41 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|A. Hollins F
|5.8 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.5 APG
|54.4 FG%
|
3
|A. Holiday G
|19.0 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|5.7 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Hollins F
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|A. Holiday G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|10 AST
|
|42.1
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|62.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hollins
|30
|24
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|7/10
|1
|5
|S. Thompson Jr.
|40
|13
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4/14
|3/7
|2/3
|0
|5
|T. Tinkle
|33
|11
|4
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4/7
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|2
|E. Thompson
|36
|9
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|6
|D. Eubanks
|33
|6
|9
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hollins
|30
|24
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|7/10
|1
|5
|S. Thompson Jr.
|40
|13
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4/14
|3/7
|2/3
|0
|5
|T. Tinkle
|33
|11
|4
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4/7
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|2
|E. Thompson
|36
|9
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|6
|D. Eubanks
|33
|6
|9
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Reichle
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Stacy
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Berger
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Rakocevic
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. N'diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Manuel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|33
|17
|6
|8
|10
|25
|24/57
|8/21
|12/18
|6
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Holiday
|38
|17
|1
|10
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|2/6
|7/8
|0
|1
|T. Welsh
|35
|15
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|7/12
|1/2
|0/0
|9
|8
|K. Wilkes
|33
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/13
|1/7
|3/7
|0
|5
|G. Goloman
|22
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|3
|J. Hands
|21
|6
|8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|4/6
|2
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Holiday
|38
|17
|1
|10
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|2/6
|7/8
|0
|1
|T. Welsh
|35
|15
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|7/12
|1/2
|0/0
|9
|8
|K. Wilkes
|33
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/13
|1/7
|3/7
|0
|5
|G. Goloman
|22
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|3
|J. Hands
|21
|6
|8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|4/6
|2
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Ali
|19
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/1
|3/8
|0
|3
|A. Olesinski
|21
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|6
|C. Smith
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Okwarabizie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|47
|16
|5
|5
|9
|18
|24/61
|4/21
|23/37
|15
|32
-
WAGNER
SACHRT99
84
Final
-
NCGRN
CIT82
66
Final
-
NH
UVM58
71
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB90
71
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON65
67
Final
-
CCTST
SFTRPA71
77
Final/OT
-
LIU
STFRAN79
84
Final
-
MANH
QUINN70
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
STETSON82
73
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING57
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
19WICHST86
93
Final
-
6PURDUE
WISC53
57
Final
-
5CINCY
HOU62
67
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW91
81
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT60
83
Final
-
KENSAW
FGC97
93
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD77
65
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
69
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA84
90
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE71
69
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD81
78
Final/OT
-
MAINE
HARTFD63
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN56
75
Final
-
TULSA
UCONN73
71
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR79
83
Final
-
VMI
MERCER58
82
Final
-
FDU
MOUNT80
79
Final
-
DREXEL
NEAST69
75
Final
-
USCUP
UNF100
109
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER71
97
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM63
87
Final
-
UTEP
CHARLO87
86
Final
-
LIB
NCASHV82
69
Final/OT
-
WOFF
WCAR84
69
Final
-
EILL
SEMO73
80
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR66
65
Final
-
SALAB
APPST77
66
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE93
80
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART70
69
Final
-
SUTAH
NDAK57
61
Final
-
TXARL
LAMON71
84
Final
-
MTSU
USM72
62
Final
-
8OHIOST
PSU56
79
Final
-
EKY
BELMONT73
84
Final
-
TXSA
ODU62
100
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC67
76
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST60
68
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF63
73
Final
-
TNTECH
PEAY86
80
Final
-
MOREHD
TNST74
83
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL79
86
Final
-
LOYMRY
9GONZAG46
76
Final
-
UTAH
WASH70
58
Final
-
OREG
USC70
72
Final
-
17ARIZ
25ARIZST77
70
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO60
95
Final
-
UAB
LATECH60
73
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD53
72
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS102
94
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
EWASH65
74
Final
-
SNCLRA
PORT81
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE68
85
Final
-
UOP
USD67
55
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER75
70
Final/OT
-
UCSB
LNGBCH80
70
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY92
84
Final/3OT
-
MONST
IDAHO78
88
Final
-
IDST
SACST67
64
Final
-
WEBER
PORTST95
86
Final/OT
-
COLO
WASHST69
73
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV62
61
Final
-
15MARYCA
SANFRAN63
70
Final
-
OREGST
UCLA68
75
Final