Houston leads start to finish in 80-59 rout over Temple
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points, Devin Davis had a double-double and Houston rolled to its fifth straight victory with an 80-59 win against Temple on Sunday.
Houston (21-5, 11-3 American) raced to a 15-0 lead with Davis making three 3-pointers and baskets from Breaon Brady, Rob Gray and Davis. Temple didn't score until 13:34 on a dunk by Obi Enechionyia. The Owls missed their first six shots and turned it over four times.
The Cougars led 41-20 at halftime and by more than 20 for most of the second half. Davis scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, Galen Robinson Jr. scored 12 and Armoni Brooks 11. Houston had a 53-22 rebounding advantage.
Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis each scored 13 points and J.P. Moorman II chipped in 10 for Temple (15-12, 7-8).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|32.7
|Three Point %
|39.7
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|Lost ball turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Mike Adewunmi
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Damion Moore
|32.0
|Mike Adewunmi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Lost ball turnover on Steve Leonard, stolen by Mike Adewunmi
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Ayan Nunez de Carvalho
|1:09
|Gabe Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:11
|+ 1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|+ 1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Shooting foul on Wes VanBeck
|1:28
|Bad pass turnover on Valentine Sangoyomi, stolen by Damion Moore
|1:28
|+ 2
|Damion Moore made jump shot
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|59
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|22-61 (36.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-27 (37.0%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|22
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|32
|13
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|12
|7
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Davis Jr. G
|13.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
15
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|7.9 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.6 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Davis Jr. G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|36.1
|
|
|37.0
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|31
|20
|5
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|6/11
|6/8
|2/2
|0
|5
|D. Davis
|27
|16
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/16
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|6
|G. Robinson Jr.
|28
|12
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|4/5
|0
|3
|R. Gray
|29
|7
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|B. Brady
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|31
|20
|5
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|6/11
|6/8
|2/2
|0
|5
|D. Davis
|27
|16
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/16
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|6
|G. Robinson Jr.
|28
|12
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|4/5
|0
|3
|R. Gray
|29
|7
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|B. Brady
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|19
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|2/8
|1/2
|3
|1
|F. White Jr.
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|G. Grant
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Zanna
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|M. Adewunmi
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|W. VanBeck
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Sangoyomi
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|45
|12
|6
|0
|16
|13
|29/64
|10/27
|12/15
|13
|32
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|34
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|O. Enechionyia
|23
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Alston Jr.
|32
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/13
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|32
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Aflakpui
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|34
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|O. Enechionyia
|23
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Alston Jr.
|32
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/13
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|32
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Aflakpui
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pierre-Louis
|18
|13
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|6/7
|1
|3
|J. Moorman II
|15
|10
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|3
|D. Moore
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Moore II
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Leonard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|18
|7
|7
|2
|10
|14
|22/61
|7/23
|8/10
|5
|13
-
12DUKE
11CLEM66
57
Final
-
8OHIOST
22MICH62
74
Final
-
DEPAUL
SETON77
82
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC60
68
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR64
79
Final
-
GWEBB
HIGHPT65
66
Final
-
BING
MASLOW69
74
Final
-
HARTFD
UVM69
68
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD68
47
Final
-
LIB
CAMP69
79
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK63
72
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH72
82
Final
-
CAN
RIDER82
83
Final
-
MNMTH
SIENA93
89
Final/3OT
-
SFLA
TULSA61
73
Final
-
ORAL
DENVER65
66
Final
-
PRESBY
RADFRD68
74
Final/OT
-
UCONN
ECU84
80
Final
-
NEB
ILL66
72
Final
-
DRAKE
MOST67
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
EVAN76
66
Final
-
19WICHST
5CINCY76
72
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE80
59
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO85
80
Final/OT
-
PITT
FSU75
88
Final
-
STNFRD
CAL77
73
Final
-
PSU
6PURDUE73
76
Final