Houston leads start to finish in 80-59 rout over Temple

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points, Devin Davis had a double-double and Houston rolled to its fifth straight victory with an 80-59 win against Temple on Sunday.

Houston (21-5, 11-3 American) raced to a 15-0 lead with Davis making three 3-pointers and baskets from Breaon Brady, Rob Gray and Davis. Temple didn't score until 13:34 on a dunk by Obi Enechionyia. The Owls missed their first six shots and turned it over four times.

The Cougars led 41-20 at halftime and by more than 20 for most of the second half. Davis scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, Galen Robinson Jr. scored 12 and Armoni Brooks 11. Houston had a 53-22 rebounding advantage.

Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis each scored 13 points and J.P. Moorman II chipped in 10 for Temple (15-12, 7-8).

Key Players
R. Gray
J. Brown
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
43.9 Field Goal % 40.7
32.7 Three Point % 39.7
82.4 Free Throw % 72.5
Team Stats
Points 80 59
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 22-61 (36.1%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 22
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 32 13
Team 8 4
Assists 12 7
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
5
C. Davis Jr. G
20 PTS, 5 REB
13
Q. Rose G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 21-5 413980
home team logo Temple 15-12 203959
O/U 141.5, TEMPLE +3.0
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Houston 21-5 76.7 PPG 42.9 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Temple 15-12 70.0 PPG 37.6 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
5
C. Davis Jr. G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.7 APG 47.4 FG%
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 7.9 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.6 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Davis Jr. G 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
45.3 FG% 36.1
37.0 3PT FG% 30.4
80.0 FT% 80.0
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
G. Robinson Jr.
R. Gray
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 31 20 5 0 1 0 5 1 6/11 6/8 2/2 0 5
D. Davis 27 16 11 2 1 0 1 0 7/16 0/0 2/2 5 6
G. Robinson Jr. 28 12 3 7 1 0 1 2 4/8 0/3 4/5 0 3
R. Gray 29 7 7 2 1 0 2 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 7
B. Brady 9 4 5 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
G. Grant
N. Zanna
M. Adewunmi
W. VanBeck
C. Harris Jr.
V. Sangoyomi
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 19 11 4 1 0 0 0 1 4/10 2/8 1/2 3 1
F. White Jr. 10 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 2
G. Grant 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
N. Zanna 16 2 4 0 0 0 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 1
M. Adewunmi 4 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
W. VanBeck 14 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Harris Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Sangoyomi 4 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 45 12 6 0 16 13 29/64 10/27 12/15 13 32
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
O. Enechionyia
S. Alston Jr.
J. Brown
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Rose 34 13 2 1 2 0 1 2 6/14 1/2 0/1 0 2
O. Enechionyia 23 7 3 1 0 1 2 3 3/9 1/6 0/0 1 2
S. Alston Jr. 32 7 1 1 0 0 2 1 3/13 1/6 0/0 0 1
J. Brown 32 5 0 2 1 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
E. Aflakpui 11 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
D. Moore
D. Perry
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
S. Leonard
J. Hamilton
T. Lowe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 18 13 4 1 1 0 0 0 3/7 1/2 6/7 1 3
J. Moorman II 15 10 5 0 1 1 1 1 3/7 2/4 2/2 2 3
D. Moore 3 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Perry 18 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Nunez de Carvalho 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Moore II 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Leonard 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hamilton 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 18 7 7 2 10 14 22/61 7/23 8/10 5 13
