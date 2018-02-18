PHILADELPHIA (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points, Devin Davis had a double-double and Houston rolled to its fifth straight victory with an 80-59 win against Temple on Sunday.

Houston (21-5, 11-3 American) raced to a 15-0 lead with Davis making three 3-pointers and baskets from Breaon Brady, Rob Gray and Davis. Temple didn't score until 13:34 on a dunk by Obi Enechionyia. The Owls missed their first six shots and turned it over four times.

The Cougars led 41-20 at halftime and by more than 20 for most of the second half. Davis scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, Galen Robinson Jr. scored 12 and Armoni Brooks 11. Houston had a 53-22 rebounding advantage.

Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis each scored 13 points and J.P. Moorman II chipped in 10 for Temple (15-12, 7-8).

