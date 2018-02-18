STNFRD
Stanford holds off late surge to beat California 77-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) It took a little bit of luck and a pair of big free throws from Dorian Pickens in the final seconds to keep Stanford from getting swept by California this season.

More critically, the Cardinal kept their hopes alive for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament, a break that would be huge for coach Jerod Haase's team.

Daejon Davis scored 22 points before fouling out, Pickens made two free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining and Stanford overcame an erratic second half to beat California 77-73 on Sunday.

''We let the last one (against Cal) slide at home and our whole focus was making sure we finished and we don't look back,'' Davis said. ''We just want to finish every game as strong as we can.''

The Cardinal (14-13, 8-6 Pac-12) led by eight late in the second half before California rallied to make it 67-all following Don Coleman's free throw with 4:31 left.

Stanford scored the next five points but Davis fouled out with 2:11 remaining. With its assist leader on the bench, the Cardinal struggled against Cal's pressure defense and managed only five points after Davis fouled out.

It was just enough for Stanford to avoid a season sweep and earn its first win at Haas Pavilion since Jan. 14, 2015.

That left the Cardinal tied with Washington in the Pac-12 at 8-6, a half-game behind fourth-place Utah. The top four teams receive a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

''The ending wasn't how we wanted but overall I felt we played a much cleaner game,'' Haase said. ''Our competitive spirit was there.''

Davis, the Cardinal's quick freshman who shot 7 of 10 from the field, added five assists and seven rebounds. Pickens scored 17 points and Reid Travis added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford.

The second matchup between the Bay Area rivals this season in many ways mirrored the first one in December when Stanford seemed in control early but blew a 17-point lead in the second half and lost to California in the Pac-12 opener.

This time the Cardinal hung on despite their problems against the Golden Bears pressing defense. Stanford committed 16 turnovers that led to 21 points for California, a large chunk of that coming after halftime.

''We were making a lot of passes backwards,'' Davis said. ''At halftime and even in the last media timeout we just told our guys to not be passive and try to look up the floor more and get it to the outlet.''

Coleman scored 17 points while Justice Sueing and Marcus Lee added 15 points apiece for California (8-19, 2-12).

''For 40 minutes I felt like we gave everything that we had so I'm happy,'' Bears coach Wyking Jones said. ''It was good to see that and feel that in the building.''

Davis had two assists and made an eight-foot floater on Stanford's first three possessions before going to the bench with his second foul less than four minutes into the game. He returned 3 1/2 minutes later when Cal was in the midst of a 12-3 run.

The Bears went on another run and led 36-32 before Davis hit a 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws to put the Cardinal in front at halftime.

Stanford made seven consecutive free throws midway through the second half and led 63-55 before Cal made its push.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal shot 50 percent in the first half and controlled the boards but were sloppy taking care of the ball and committed 10 turnovers before the break. .

California: The Bears missed eight of their first nine, and finished 3 of 18 (16.7 percent), from 3-point range.

SWITCHING UP

Primarily a man defense team most of the year, Stanford switched to a zone early in the second half that gave Cal some trouble. ''They really packed it in so they pretty much dared us to shoot the ball,'' Jones said. ''We have to do a better job of getting in the lane and looking for guys.''

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Washington on Thursday.

California: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Key Players
R. Travis
D. McNeill
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
52.2 Field Goal % 38.8
28.6 Three Point % 34.8
66.1 Free Throw % 74.5
  Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma 0.0
  Nick Hamilton missed dunk 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Nick Hamilton 2.0
  Roman Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Dorian Pickens made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Dorian Pickens made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Roman Davis 9.0
+ 1 Marcus Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Marcus Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Reid Travis 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Nick Hamilton 12.0
Team Stats
Points 77 73
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 26-70 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 45 37
Offensive 14 13
Defensive 26 19
Team 5 5
Assists 12 10
Steals 4 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 18 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Davis G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
14
D. Coleman G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 14-13 374077
home team logo California 8-19 363773
O/U 140.5, CAL +4.5
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
O/U 140.5, CAL +4.5
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 14-13 74.8 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo California 8-19 69.4 PPG 38.9 RPG 10.1 APG
Key Players
1
D. Davis G 11.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.8 APG 47.4 FG%
14
D. Coleman G 15.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Davis G 22 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
14
D. Coleman G 17 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
44.8 FG% 37.1
40.0 3PT FG% 16.7
76.0 FT% 81.8
Stanford
Starters
D. Davis
D. Pickens
R. Travis
M. Humphrey
K. Okpala
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 33 22 7 5 2 0 7 5 7/10 1/2 7/9 2 5
D. Pickens 38 17 4 1 0 0 2 0 6/10 2/4 3/4 1 3
R. Travis 34 13 10 1 0 0 1 3 6/13 1/4 0/0 5 5
M. Humphrey 27 11 7 1 2 0 0 5 4/11 2/2 1/2 2 5
K. Okpala 33 9 5 2 0 1 1 2 1/6 0/1 7/8 1 4
Bench
O. Da Silva
R. Cartwright
J. Sharma
T. Stanback
I. White
M. Sheffield
C. Walker
K. Pugh
R. Herenton
B. Pagon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Da Silva 21 5 3 0 0 2 1 1 2/6 0/1 1/2 2 1
R. Cartwright 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sharma 7 0 3 0 0 3 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
T. Stanback 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. White 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Sheffield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pagon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 40 12 4 6 14 18 26/58 6/15 19/25 14 26
California
Starters
M. Lee
J. Sueing
J. Harris-Dyson
K. Okoroh
D. McNeill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Lee 36 15 9 3 1 3 2 3 4/9 0/0 7/9 5 4
J. Sueing 36 15 6 2 0 0 1 3 7/19 1/6 0/0 2 4
J. Harris-Dyson 29 13 3 0 1 1 2 5 4/9 0/1 5/5 0 3
K. Okoroh 29 6 6 0 0 2 0 2 2/2 0/0 2/3 2 4
D. McNeill 23 5 0 1 3 0 2 5 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Coleman
R. Davis
N. Hamilton
C. Welle
J. Orender
D. King
G. Anticevich
J. Erving
A. McCullough
D. Winston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Coleman 31 17 4 4 1 0 1 2 6/19 1/6 4/5 1 3
R. Davis 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
N. Hamilton 11 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
C. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Anticevich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Winston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 32 10 6 6 9 24 26/70 3/18 18/22 13 19
NCAA BB Scores