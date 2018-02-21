BOISE
Boise State beats Colorado State 87-54 on Chandler's 27

  • Feb 21, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Chandler Hutchison scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half for his fifth 20-point game of the season, and Boise State beat Colorado State 87-54 on Wednesday night to secure a top-three Mountain West Conference finish for the fourth straight season.

Justinian Jessup added 16 points with four 3-pointers, Zach Haney had 13 points, and Christian Sengfelder grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos (22-6, 12-4).

The Rams led briefly, but Marcus Dickinson's layup put the Broncos up for good, 15-12, and they led 50-29 at halftime, tying a season high for most first-half points.

Jessup's 3-pointer early in the second half sparked a 20-0 run while the Rams went scoreless for nine minutes and the Broncos led by as many as 42 points and cruised.

The Broncos outscored the Rams 34-18 in the paint and outrebounded them 51-31, scoring 25 second-chance points off of 18 offensive boards.

Deion James and J.D. Paige scored 12 points apiece for Colorado State (11-18, 4-12), which has lost nine of its last 10.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 J.D. Paige made floating jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Malek Harwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Malek Harwell made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on J.D. Paige 41.0
+ 1 Logan Ryan made free throw 56.0
  Shooting foul on Malek Harwell 56.0
+ 2 Logan Ryan made driving layup, assist by Nico Carvacho 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Malek Harwell, stolen by Nico Carvacho 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Casdon Jardine 1:01
  Malek Harwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Malek Harwell made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
Team Stats
Points 87 54
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 15-53 (28.3%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 31
Offensive 17 11
Defensive 30 19
Team 4 1
Assists 13 9
Steals 12 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 16 18
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 1 0
15
C. Hutchison G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
22
J. Paige G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 22-6 503787
home team logo Colorado State 11-18 292554
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 22-6 78.4 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Colorado State 11-18 71.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
15
C. Hutchison G 19.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.5 APG 48.3 FG%
00
D. James F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
15
C. Hutchison G 27 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
20
D. James F 12 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
46.2 FG% 28.3
30.0 3PT FG% 23.5
75.0 FT% 69.0
Boise State
Starters
C. Hutchison
J. Jessup
Z. Haney
C. Sengfelder
L. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Hutchison 28 27 4 2 4 0 0 1 10/18 4/7 3/4 2 2
J. Jessup 27 16 6 2 3 0 1 1 5/9 4/7 2/2 1 5
Z. Haney 23 13 7 2 0 0 2 2 5/8 0/0 3/4 5 2
C. Sengfelder 21 7 11 1 2 0 1 1 2/5 0/2 3/4 4 7
L. Williams 23 2 5 3 0 0 3 2 1/5 0/3 0/1 1 4
Bench
M. Dickinson
A. Hobbs
C. Jardine
M. Harwell
R. Jorch
D. Wacker
D. Alston
C. Christon
M. Serven
D. Holst
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dickinson 19 6 1 1 1 0 3 3 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 1
A. Hobbs 15 6 3 1 1 1 1 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
C. Jardine 11 5 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/3 3/4 2 0
M. Harwell 6 3 0 0 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/3 3/4 0 0
R. Jorch 11 2 3 0 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Wacker 7 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Alston 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Christon 5 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Serven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 47 13 12 2 16 25 30/65 9/30 18/24 17 30
Colorado State
Starters
D. James
P. Nixon
R. Mitchell
N. Carvacho
C. Bob
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. James 26 12 6 1 1 2 3 3 3/9 1/2 5/8 2 4
P. Nixon 29 9 3 1 1 0 2 4 1/9 0/3 7/10 1 2
R. Mitchell 21 4 0 2 1 0 1 0 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 0
N. Carvacho 31 2 9 1 1 1 4 3 0/1 0/0 2/5 3 6
C. Bob 11 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Paige
A. Bonner
L. Ryan
L. Jenkins
J. Sabino II
R. Berwick
Z. Tyson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Paige 29 12 2 2 2 0 2 2 4/11 1/4 3/3 1 1
A. Bonner 22 8 1 1 1 0 2 2 2/6 2/2 2/2 0 1
L. Ryan 18 7 4 1 1 0 0 2 3/4 0/1 1/1 2 2
L. Jenkins 10 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Sabino II 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 1
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 54 30 9 8 3 18 19 15/53 4/17 20/29 11 19
