Boise State beats Colorado State 87-54 on Chandler's 27
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Chandler Hutchison scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half for his fifth 20-point game of the season, and Boise State beat Colorado State 87-54 on Wednesday night to secure a top-three Mountain West Conference finish for the fourth straight season.
Justinian Jessup added 16 points with four 3-pointers, Zach Haney had 13 points, and Christian Sengfelder grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos (22-6, 12-4).
The Rams led briefly, but Marcus Dickinson's layup put the Broncos up for good, 15-12, and they led 50-29 at halftime, tying a season high for most first-half points.
Jessup's 3-pointer early in the second half sparked a 20-0 run while the Rams went scoreless for nine minutes and the Broncos led by as many as 42 points and cruised.
The Broncos outscored the Rams 34-18 in the paint and outrebounded them 51-31, scoring 25 second-chance points off of 18 offensive boards.
Deion James and J.D. Paige scored 12 points apiece for Colorado State (11-18, 4-12), which has lost nine of its last 10.
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|54
|Field Goals
|30-65 (46.2%)
|15-53 (28.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|20-29 (69.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|31
|Offensive
|17
|11
|Defensive
|30
|19
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|18
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 22-6
|78.4 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Colorado State 11-18
|71.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|C. Hutchison G
|19.9 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|3.5 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
00
|D. James F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Hutchison G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|D. James F
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|28.3
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|69.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hutchison
|28
|27
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10/18
|4/7
|3/4
|2
|2
|J. Jessup
|27
|16
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|5
|Z. Haney
|23
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|2
|C. Sengfelder
|21
|7
|11
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|7
|L. Williams
|23
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hutchison
|28
|27
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10/18
|4/7
|3/4
|2
|2
|J. Jessup
|27
|16
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|5
|Z. Haney
|23
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|2
|C. Sengfelder
|21
|7
|11
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|7
|L. Williams
|23
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dickinson
|19
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|1
|A. Hobbs
|15
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Jardine
|11
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|0
|M. Harwell
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Wacker
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Alston
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Christon
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|47
|13
|12
|2
|16
|25
|30/65
|9/30
|18/24
|17
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. James
|26
|12
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/2
|5/8
|2
|4
|P. Nixon
|29
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|0/3
|7/10
|1
|2
|R. Mitchell
|21
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Carvacho
|31
|2
|9
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|6
|C. Bob
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. James
|26
|12
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/2
|5/8
|2
|4
|P. Nixon
|29
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|0/3
|7/10
|1
|2
|R. Mitchell
|21
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Carvacho
|31
|2
|9
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|6
|C. Bob
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|29
|12
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|1
|A. Bonner
|22
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Ryan
|18
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|2
|L. Jenkins
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sabino II
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|54
|30
|9
|8
|3
|18
|19
|15/53
|4/17
|20/29
|11
|19
