Mitchell with 17 leads San Diego State over Air Force 67-56
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Matt Mitchell scored 17 points and San Diego State beat Air Force 67-56 on Wednesday night.
Mitchell was 4 of 5 from long range for the Aztecs (16-10, 8-7 Mountain West Conference) who have won three straight. Malik Pope added 13 points with five rebounds and Jalen McDaniels had seven points and seven rebounds. Devin Watson also scored seven points and Trey Kell dished eight assists.
San Diego State led by three at the break and Mitchell drained three 3-pointers and McDaniels dunked as part of a 13-2 surge to start the second half that extended the Aztecs advantage to 39-25 with 17:02 to play. Air Force cut it to 64-55 with 2:32 left but could not get closer.
Ryan Swan scored 11 points with eight rebounds to lead the Falcons (10-16, 4-10) who have lost the last three. CJ Siples added 10 points, four assists and three steals.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|24.0
|Trevor Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|31.0
|Ryan Manning missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Malik Pope
|33.0
|+ 1
|Trey Kell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Trey Kell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on CJ Siples
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|42.0
|CJ Siples missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|CJ Siples made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|56
|Field Goals
|26-54 (48.1%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|13-36 (36.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 16-10
|77.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Air Force 10-16
|68.2 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Mitchell F
|10.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.4 FG%
|
34
|R. Swan F
|9.6 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mitchell F
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|R. Swan F
|11 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|36.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|22
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6/7
|4/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Pope
|28
|13
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|5
|D. Watson
|31
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. McDaniels
|27
|7
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|T. Kell
|29
|5
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|22
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6/7
|4/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Pope
|28
|13
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|5
|D. Watson
|31
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. McDaniels
|27
|7
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|T. Kell
|29
|5
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hemsley
|17
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Montana
|17
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|4
|N. Narain
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|J. Schakel
|19
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|K. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Seiko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|29
|13
|7
|2
|10
|12
|26/54
|6/20
|9/15
|3
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|34
|11
|8
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|C. Siples
|29
|10
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3/7
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|1
|L. Scottie
|29
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Van Soelen
|28
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Lyons
|33
|3
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|34
|11
|8
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|C. Siples
|29
|10
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3/7
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|1
|L. Scottie
|29
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Van Soelen
|28
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Lyons
|33
|3
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Morris
|14
|9
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|6
|S. Tomes
|15
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Manning
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. DeWane
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Toohey
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Van
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Louder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Norman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Betts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Akaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Joyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|30
|20
|6
|3
|14
|17
|21/53
|13/36
|1/2
|4
|26
-
UGA
SC57
66
Final
-
4XAVIER
GTOWN89
77
Final
-
10UNC
CUSE78
74
Final
-
DUQ
STBON67
73
Final
-
17MICH
PSU72
63
Final
-
BING
UVM54
75
Final
-
FAIR
SIENA70
69
Final
-
15CLEM
VATECH58
65
Final
-
RICH
GWASH77
103
Final
-
6TXTECH
OKLAST71
79
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW76
88
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA95
88
Final
-
GATECH
1UVA54
65
Final
-
VCU
UMASS82
78
Final
-
FORD
DAVID52
76
Final
-
ARMY
COLG83
87
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK61
85
Final
-
LAFAY
BU65
81
Final
-
SMU
ECU77
58
Final
-
NH
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES79
76
Final
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD80
74
Final
-
EVAN
INDST53
58
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC64
57
Final
-
AMER
HOLY64
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU54
57
Final
-
TULANE
13WICHST86
93
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE96
79
Final
-
CARK
SFA62
97
Final
-
BRAD
MOST82
78
Final
-
NWST
UIW66
54
Final
-
LOYCHI
SILL75
56
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP87
73
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST89
83
Final
-
DRAKE
ILLST81
89
Final/OT
-
STJOHN
MARQET73
85
Final
-
DEPAUL
3NOVA62
93
Final
-
BAMA
12AUBURN71
90
Final
-
TEXAS
KSTATE48
58
Final
-
UCF
TULSA61
70
Final
-
BOISE
COLOST87
54
Final
-
FLA
19TENN57
62
Final
-
IOWA
MINN82
86
Final
-
WAKE
PITT63
57
Final
-
LVILLE
5DUKE56
82
Final
-
SDGST
AF67
56
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV65
69
Final
-
SJST
20NEVADA67
80
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV77
64
Final
-
USC
COLO75
64
Final
-
SETON
PROV0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
ABIL0
0
PPD