Mitchell with 17 leads San Diego State over Air Force 67-56

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Matt Mitchell scored 17 points and San Diego State beat Air Force 67-56 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell was 4 of 5 from long range for the Aztecs (16-10, 8-7 Mountain West Conference) who have won three straight. Malik Pope added 13 points with five rebounds and Jalen McDaniels had seven points and seven rebounds. Devin Watson also scored seven points and Trey Kell dished eight assists.

San Diego State led by three at the break and Mitchell drained three 3-pointers and McDaniels dunked as part of a 13-2 surge to start the second half that extended the Aztecs advantage to 39-25 with 17:02 to play. Air Force cut it to 64-55 with 2:32 left but could not get closer.

Ryan Swan scored 11 points with eight rebounds to lead the Falcons (10-16, 4-10) who have lost the last three. CJ Siples added 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels 24.0
  Trevor Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes 31.0
  Ryan Manning missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Malik Pope 33.0
+ 1 Trey Kell made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
  Trey Kell missed 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on CJ Siples 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels 42.0
  CJ Siples missed 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 CJ Siples made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell 41.0
Team Stats
Points 67 56
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 13-36 (36.1%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 26 26
Team 4 2
Assists 13 20
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
M. Mitchell F
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
R. Swan F
11 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 16-10 264167
home team logo Air Force 10-16 233356
O/U 145.0, AF +8.0
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
O/U 145.0, AF +8.0
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 16-10 77.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Air Force 10-16 68.2 PPG 34.1 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
11
M. Mitchell F 10.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.8 APG 45.4 FG%
34
R. Swan F 9.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.2 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Mitchell F 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
34
R. Swan F 11 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
48.1 FG% 39.6
30.0 3PT FG% 36.1
60.0 FT% 50.0
San Diego State
Starters
M. Mitchell
M. Pope
D. Watson
J. McDaniels
T. Kell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 22 17 2 1 1 0 2 5 6/7 4/5 1/2 0 2
M. Pope 28 13 5 1 1 2 3 3 5/11 0/1 3/3 0 5
D. Watson 31 7 1 1 1 0 1 0 3/7 0/2 1/2 0 1
J. McDaniels 27 7 7 1 2 0 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 6
T. Kell 29 5 3 8 0 0 1 0 2/7 0/1 1/2 0 3
Bench
J. Hemsley
M. Montana
N. Narain
J. Schakel
K. Rooks
A. Seiko
M. Sohikish
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hemsley 17 6 1 0 1 0 1 2 3/5 0/2 0/1 0 1
M. Montana 17 4 6 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/4 2/2 2 4
N. Narain 10 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/2 0 1
J. Schakel 19 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 1/1 0 3
K. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seiko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 29 13 7 2 10 12 26/54 6/20 9/15 3 26
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
C. Siples
L. Scottie
K. Van Soelen
T. Lyons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Swan 34 11 8 4 1 1 4 3 5/7 1/2 0/0 2 6
C. Siples 29 10 1 4 3 1 1 5 3/7 3/7 1/2 0 1
L. Scottie 29 8 1 0 0 0 3 2 3/9 2/4 0/0 0 1
K. Van Soelen 28 4 4 4 0 1 3 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 4
T. Lyons 33 3 5 7 1 0 1 1 1/9 1/6 0/0 0 5
Bench
C. Morris
S. Tomes
R. Manning
J. DeWane
F. Toohey
J. Van
P. Louder
D. Norman
K. Betts
L. Brown
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. Joyce
C. O'Briant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Morris 14 9 7 0 1 0 0 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 6
S. Tomes 15 6 3 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 2
R. Manning 9 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
J. DeWane 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Toohey 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Van 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Louder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Norman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Betts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 30 20 6 3 14 17 21/53 13/36 1/2 4 26
NCAA BB Scores