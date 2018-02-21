COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Matt Mitchell scored 17 points and San Diego State beat Air Force 67-56 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell was 4 of 5 from long range for the Aztecs (16-10, 8-7 Mountain West Conference) who have won three straight. Malik Pope added 13 points with five rebounds and Jalen McDaniels had seven points and seven rebounds. Devin Watson also scored seven points and Trey Kell dished eight assists.

San Diego State led by three at the break and Mitchell drained three 3-pointers and McDaniels dunked as part of a 13-2 surge to start the second half that extended the Aztecs advantage to 39-25 with 17:02 to play. Air Force cut it to 64-55 with 2:32 left but could not get closer.

Ryan Swan scored 11 points with eight rebounds to lead the Falcons (10-16, 4-10) who have lost the last three. CJ Siples added 10 points, four assists and three steals.

