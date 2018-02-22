WAKE
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Demon Deacons didn't want to be Pitt's first ACC victim.

Facing the prospect of a winless ACC season, Pittsburgh battled Wake Forest to a close game throughout on Wednesday night. But the Demon Deacons were just a couple shots better, holding off a late Pitt charge to escape with a 63-57 victory.

''We're fortunate to come away with a win,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. ''We're happy to have it. Hopefully, this can give us some momentum as we move forward.''

The Demon Deacons came up clutch in the end by making six straight free throws to close the game, while Pitt guard Jared Wilson-Frame's dunk rattled out with under 10 seconds to close the upset bid.

When the Demon Deacons needed a basket in the second half, they turned to Bryant Crawford, who finished with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half. The Wake Forest players believed that Crawford, who is the team's leader in assists, would heat up eventually.

''Always, and that goes for everybody,'' WF center Doral Moore said. ''Make the next one. If you make the next one, you'll be fine.''

Wake Forest (11-17, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) nearly doubled up Pitt in the paint with a 30-16 scoring advantage. Moore led the way with nine rebounds and 13 points.

Pitt (8-21, 0-16) has relied on outside shooting for much of the season and that caused problems in the second half, going 8 of 28 (29 percent) from the floor. Wilson-Frame and Marcus Carr each scored 11 points for the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Crawford was coming off a career-high 29 points against North Carolina State, and had averaged 21.6 points per game over his last five contests. He continued his dominance despite being held to four points in the first half.

Pitt: The Panthers' search for a conference win continues, despite yet another close finish. Pitt lost to Florida State on Sunday after trailing by three with under four minutes to play and has three single-digit losses in conference play.

Head coach Kevin Stallings addressed the prospects of his departure after two seasons at the helm.

''I'm here to help these guys be successful and I'm not doing a good enough job of that right now,'' Stallings said. ''We need to get better. But I'm just not the right person to ask because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what I think.''

TURNING POINT

Wake Forest started the second half on an 8-0 run and changed the tone of the rest of the game from a close battle to the Panthers chasing.

''We start the half, and we have three, four, five just like you're playing H.O.R.S.E. shots, and don't make one,'' Stallings said.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest will wrap up its home schedule against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Demon Deacons have lost five straight games against the Fighting Irish.

Pitt hosts No. 1 Virginia on Saturday. The Panthers last hosted the top-ranked team in 2014, when they lost to Syracuse. Pitt is 1-1 all-time against the No. 1 team at the Petersen Events Center.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Bryant Crawford 1.0
  Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Mitchell Wilbekin made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Mitchell Wilbekin made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Jared Wilson-Frame 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Mitchell Wilbekin 10.0
  Jared Wilson-Frame missed dunk 11.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Woods made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Carr 16.0
+ 2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 18.0
Team Stats
Points 63 57
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 20-23 (87.0%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 28 24
Team 2 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Wake Forest 11-17 74.4 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 8-21 63.0 PPG 34.5 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
13
B. Crawford G 16.9 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.0 APG 40.8 FG%
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F 12.7 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.6 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
B. Crawford G 14 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F 11 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 36.5
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
87.0 FT% 60.0
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Crawford
D. Moore
M. Wilbekin
T. Thompson
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Crawford 34 14 6 3 0 0 0 1 5/10 0/3 4/4 1 5
D. Moore 27 13 9 0 0 3 3 2 6/11 0/0 1/3 3 6
M. Wilbekin 35 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 4/9 2/4 2/2 0 4
T. Thompson 11 2 4 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
C. Brown 21 0 3 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Starters
M. Carr
J. Wilson-Frame
P. Stewart
K. Davis
K. Chukwuka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Carr 28 11 3 4 0 0 0 4 4/12 1/7 2/2 0 3
J. Wilson-Frame 25 11 2 4 0 0 3 3 4/11 3/7 0/0 0 2
P. Stewart 30 9 7 1 1 2 0 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 7
K. Davis 26 2 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
K. Chukwuka 14 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
S. Stevenson
J. Milligan
T. Brown
P. Ilegomah
M. Boykins
Z. Smith
S. George
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Stevenson 27 10 6 1 1 0 3 1 2/5 1/2 5/10 2 4
J. Milligan 23 7 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 1/3 2/3 0 0
T. Brown 26 7 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/9 1/2 0/0 2 1
P. Ilegomah 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Boykins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 28 13 3 2 6 17 19/52 10/30 9/15 4 24
