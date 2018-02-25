FSU
NCST

No Text

N.C. State rolls past No. 25 Florida State 92-72

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 25, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Allerik Freeman scored 25 points to help North Carolina State beat No. 25 Florida State 92-72 on Sunday night.

Torin Dorn added 19 points and Sam Hunt had 14 for the Wolfpack (20-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who opened the game with a 9-2 spurt and never trailed.

N.C. State won its fourth consecutive ACC regular season game in the same season for the first time since 2006.

Omer Yurtseven scored 13 points and Markell Johnson had 12 for the Wolfpack, who led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

N.C. State shot 50 percent from the floor, including 13 of 22 from 3-point range.

Trent Forrest led Florida State (19-9, 8-8) with 16 points.

Braian Angola scored 14 points and Christ Koumadje had 12 for the Seminoles, who were 0 for 15 from 3-point range.

Terance Mann scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Florida State.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are still on track to achieve a second straight NCAA Tournament berth, but they must play much better than they did against N.C. State. They need to beat either Clemson or Boston College next week to finish at .500 in league play and avoid carrying a losing streak into the ACC Tournament.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the fifth consecutive game, taking a big step toward solidifying their first NCAA tournament berth since 2015. One year after slumping to a 15-17 record, they reached 20 wins overall and 10 conference wins in coach Kevin Keatts' first season.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays at Clemson on Wednesday night in its final road game of the regular season

N.C. State plays its last road game of the regular season, taking on Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Mann
M. Johnson
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
8.8 Pts. Per Game 8.8
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
57.4 Field Goal % 44.9
25.0 Three Point % 44.6
69.4 Free Throw % 62.9
  Shot clock violation turnover on NC State 2.0
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
  Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Lavar Batts Jr. 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 39.0
  Spencer Newman missed fade-away jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Braian Angola made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Braian Angola made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on Markell Johnson 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Braian Angola 1:02
  Lavar Batts Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 72 92
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 0-15 (0.0%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 21
Team 4 5
Assists 13 18
Steals 6 7
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Forrest G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
12
A. Freeman G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 25 Florida State 19-9 294372
home team logo NC State 20-9 484492
O/U 166.0, NCST -1.0
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
O/U 166.0, NCST -1.0
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Florida State 19-9 83.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo NC State 20-9 81.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
3
T. Forrest G 6.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.8 APG 47.5 FG%
12
A. Freeman G 14.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.5 APG 36.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Forrest G 16 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
12
A. Freeman G 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
48.2 FG% 50.0
0.0 3PT FG% 59.1
72.0 FT% 76.5
Florida State
Starters
B. Angola
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
P. Cofer
C. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Angola 24 14 2 3 1 0 0 3 4/11 0/4 6/7 0 2
C. Koumadje 18 12 8 0 0 1 1 2 6/6 0/0 0/0 3 5
T. Mann 33 10 4 2 1 0 1 2 5/11 0/4 0/0 0 4
P. Cofer 22 6 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 0
C. Walker 16 4 1 0 0 0 3 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
B. Angola
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
P. Cofer
C. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Angola 24 14 2 3 1 0 0 3 4/11 0/4 6/7 0 2
C. Koumadje 18 12 8 0 0 1 1 2 6/6 0/0 0/0 3 5
T. Mann 33 10 4 2 1 0 1 2 5/11 0/4 0/0 0 4
P. Cofer 22 6 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 0
C. Walker 16 4 1 0 0 0 3 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Forrest
M. Kabengele
B. Allen
M. Walker
P. Savoy
I. Obiagu
T. Light
W. Miles
R. Gray
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Forrest 32 16 6 7 3 0 3 2 5/6 0/0 6/9 1 5
M. Kabengele 9 6 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 4/7 0 0
B. Allen 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Walker 10 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
P. Savoy 18 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
I. Obiagu 13 0 1 0 1 6 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 28 13 6 7 14 19 27/56 0/15 18/25 7 21
NC State
Starters
A. Freeman
T. Dorn
O. Yurtseven
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Freeman 36 25 4 3 4 0 1 2 7/13 4/5 7/8 2 2
T. Dorn 33 19 5 0 2 0 1 2 8/14 0/0 3/4 0 5
O. Yurtseven 21 13 8 1 0 1 0 4 6/7 1/1 0/0 4 4
M. Johnson 32 12 4 6 1 0 4 4 4/12 3/4 1/2 1 3
B. Beverly 29 2 5 8 0 0 2 2 1/10 0/5 0/0 1 4
Starters
A. Freeman
T. Dorn
O. Yurtseven
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Freeman 36 25 4 3 4 0 1 2 7/13 4/5 7/8 2 2
T. Dorn 33 19 5 0 2 0 1 2 8/14 0/0 3/4 0 5
O. Yurtseven 21 13 8 1 0 1 0 4 6/7 1/1 0/0 4 4
M. Johnson 32 12 4 6 1 0 4 4 4/12 3/4 1/2 1 3
B. Beverly 29 2 5 8 0 0 2 2 1/10 0/5 0/0 1 4
Bench
S. Hunt
L. Batts Jr.
L. Freeman
A. Abu
S. Newman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hunt 22 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 4/4 4/4 2/2 0 0
L. Batts Jr. 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
L. Freeman 17 2 3 0 0 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
A. Abu 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
S. Newman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Total 200 92 31 18 7 3 9 21 33/66 13/22 13/17 10 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores