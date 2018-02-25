N.C. State rolls past No. 25 Florida State 92-72
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Allerik Freeman scored 25 points to help North Carolina State beat No. 25 Florida State 92-72 on Sunday night.
Torin Dorn added 19 points and Sam Hunt had 14 for the Wolfpack (20-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who opened the game with a 9-2 spurt and never trailed.
N.C. State won its fourth consecutive ACC regular season game in the same season for the first time since 2006.
Omer Yurtseven scored 13 points and Markell Johnson had 12 for the Wolfpack, who led by as many as 28 points in the second half.
N.C. State shot 50 percent from the floor, including 13 of 22 from 3-point range.
Trent Forrest led Florida State (19-9, 8-8) with 16 points.
Braian Angola scored 14 points and Christ Koumadje had 12 for the Seminoles, who were 0 for 15 from 3-point range.
Terance Mann scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Florida State.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles are still on track to achieve a second straight NCAA Tournament berth, but they must play much better than they did against N.C. State. They need to beat either Clemson or Boston College next week to finish at .500 in league play and avoid carrying a losing streak into the ACC Tournament.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the fifth consecutive game, taking a big step toward solidifying their first NCAA tournament berth since 2015. One year after slumping to a 15-17 record, they reached 20 wins overall and 10 conference wins in coach Kevin Keatts' first season.
UP NEXT
Florida State plays at Clemson on Wednesday night in its final road game of the regular season
N.C. State plays its last road game of the regular season, taking on Georgia Tech on Thursday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|8.8
|Pts. Per Game
|8.8
|7.8
|Ast. Per Game
|7.8
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|57.4
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|25.0
|Three Point %
|44.6
|69.4
|Free Throw %
|62.9
|Shot clock violation turnover on NC State
|2.0
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Lavar Batts Jr.
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|39.0
|Spencer Newman missed fade-away jump shot
|41.0
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Markell Johnson
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Braian Angola
|1:02
|Lavar Batts Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|92
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|33-66 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-15 (0.0%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|36
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|25 Florida State 19-9
|83.0 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|NC State 20-9
|81.0 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Forrest G
|6.6 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.8 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
12
|A. Freeman G
|14.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.5 APG
|36.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Forrest G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|A. Freeman G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|59.1
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angola
|24
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/11
|0/4
|6/7
|0
|2
|C. Koumadje
|18
|12
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|T. Mann
|33
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Cofer
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|C. Walker
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Forrest
|32
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|3
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|6/9
|1
|5
|M. Kabengele
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|4/7
|0
|0
|B. Allen
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Walker
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Savoy
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Obiagu
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|28
|13
|6
|7
|14
|19
|27/56
|0/15
|18/25
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Freeman
|36
|25
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|7/13
|4/5
|7/8
|2
|2
|T. Dorn
|33
|19
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|O. Yurtseven
|21
|13
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|4
|M. Johnson
|32
|12
|4
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/12
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|B. Beverly
|29
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/10
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hunt
|22
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/4
|4/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|L. Batts Jr.
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Freeman
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Abu
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|S. Newman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Total
|200
|92
|31
|18
|7
|3
|9
|21
|33/66
|13/22
|13/17
|10
|21
