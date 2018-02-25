UCF
Temple carries early blitz to 75-56 win over UCF

  Feb 25, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Shizz Alston Jr. scored 13 and Temple beat Central Florida 75-56 on Sunday in a game it never trailed.

Temple (16-12, 8-8 American) built a 16-0 start with Steve Leonard making two 3-pointers and Obi Enechionyia and Josh Brown adding 3s. A.J. Davis' 3 with 12:39 before halftime served as UCF's (17-11, 8-8) first basket of the game as the Knights missed their first six shots, two free throws and turned it over three times.

The Owls were up 33-20 at halftime and led by double figures the entire second half. Nate Pierre-Louis scored 11 for Temple and J.P. Moorman II grabbed 10 rebounds. Temple shot 52 percent (29 of 56) including 9 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Davis led the Knights with 18 points and UCF shot 16 of 50 from the field.

Key Players
A. Davis
J. Brown
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
8.8 Pts. Per Game 8.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
43.7 Field Goal % 40.0
30.6 Three Point % 39.7
70.4 Free Throw % 72.5
Team Stats
Points 56 75
Field Goals 16-49 (32.7%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 19-30 (63.3%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 40
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 15 33
Team 8 2
Assists 6 17
Steals 4 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 11 22
Technicals 0 0
UCF
Starters
A. Davis
B. Taylor
C. DeJesus
C. Brown
D. Mumin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 34 18 4 1 1 0 1 0 5/11 3/6 5/7 1 3
B. Taylor 31 9 2 0 1 0 1 0 1/7 1/3 6/10 0 2
C. DeJesus 26 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 1
C. Brown 17 7 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/0 3/4 1 2
D. Mumin 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Douglas
T. Allen
R. Ulvydas
N. Laing
D. Griffin
C. McSpadden
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Douglas 16 5 0 2 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/2 3/5 0 0
T. Allen 31 4 0 1 2 0 0 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Ulvydas 19 2 5 0 0 3 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
N. Laing 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Griffin 16 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/2 0 1
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 19 6 4 3 7 11 16/49 5/16 19/30 4 15
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
S. Alston Jr.
J. Brown
S. Leonard
O. Enechionyia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Rose 32 19 5 5 0 0 2 2 7/14 1/4 4/4 0 5
S. Alston Jr. 37 13 2 6 1 0 2 1 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 2
J. Brown 29 6 2 3 0 1 0 3 2/9 2/5 0/0 0 2
S. Leonard 5 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 1
O. Enechionyia 15 3 6 1 1 0 1 5 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 5
Bench
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
E. Aflakpui
J. Moorman II
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
T. Lowe
D. Perry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 23 11 1 1 0 1 2 2 4/5 0/1 3/4 1 0
D. Moore 17 9 3 0 0 1 1 2 4/5 0/0 1/2 0 3
E. Aflakpui 17 6 7 0 0 0 0 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 5
J. Moorman II 19 2 10 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 9
A. Nunez de Carvalho 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Moore II 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hamilton 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 197 75 38 17 3 3 9 22 29/57 9/20 8/10 5 33
NCAA BB Scores