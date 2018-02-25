PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Shizz Alston Jr. scored 13 and Temple beat Central Florida 75-56 on Sunday in a game it never trailed.

Temple (16-12, 8-8 American) built a 16-0 start with Steve Leonard making two 3-pointers and Obi Enechionyia and Josh Brown adding 3s. A.J. Davis' 3 with 12:39 before halftime served as UCF's (17-11, 8-8) first basket of the game as the Knights missed their first six shots, two free throws and turned it over three times.

The Owls were up 33-20 at halftime and led by double figures the entire second half. Nate Pierre-Louis scored 11 for Temple and J.P. Moorman II grabbed 10 rebounds. Temple shot 52 percent (29 of 56) including 9 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Davis led the Knights with 18 points and UCF shot 16 of 50 from the field.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.