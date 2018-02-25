Temple carries early blitz to 75-56 win over UCF
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Shizz Alston Jr. scored 13 and Temple beat Central Florida 75-56 on Sunday in a game it never trailed.
Temple (16-12, 8-8 American) built a 16-0 start with Steve Leonard making two 3-pointers and Obi Enechionyia and Josh Brown adding 3s. A.J. Davis' 3 with 12:39 before halftime served as UCF's (17-11, 8-8) first basket of the game as the Knights missed their first six shots, two free throws and turned it over three times.
The Owls were up 33-20 at halftime and led by double figures the entire second half. Nate Pierre-Louis scored 11 for Temple and J.P. Moorman II grabbed 10 rebounds. Temple shot 52 percent (29 of 56) including 9 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Davis led the Knights with 18 points and UCF shot 16 of 50 from the field.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|8.8
|Pts. Per Game
|8.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|30.6
|Three Point %
|39.7
|70.4
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
|14.0
|Myles Douglas missed layup
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Rokas Ulvydas
|29.0
|Ayan Nunez de Carvalho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Justyn Hamilton
|53.0
|+ 1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:06
|+ 1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:06
|Personal foul on Rokas Ulvydas
|1:06
|Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|1:08
|Steve Leonard missed floating jump shot
|1:10
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|75
|Field Goals
|16-49 (32.7%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-30 (63.3%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|40
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|15
|33
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|6
|17
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|11
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|32.7
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|63.3
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|34
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/11
|3/6
|5/7
|1
|3
|B. Taylor
|31
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|6/10
|0
|2
|C. DeJesus
|26
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Brown
|17
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|D. Mumin
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|34
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/11
|3/6
|5/7
|1
|3
|B. Taylor
|31
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|6/10
|0
|2
|C. DeJesus
|26
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Brown
|17
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|D. Mumin
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Douglas
|16
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|3/5
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|31
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Ulvydas
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|N. Laing
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Griffin
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/2
|0
|1
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|19
|6
|4
|3
|7
|11
|16/49
|5/16
|19/30
|4
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|32
|19
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/14
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|5
|S. Alston Jr.
|37
|13
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|29
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Leonard
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|O. Enechionyia
|15
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|32
|19
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/14
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|5
|S. Alston Jr.
|37
|13
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|29
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Leonard
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|O. Enechionyia
|15
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pierre-Louis
|23
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|0
|D. Moore
|17
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|E. Aflakpui
|17
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Moorman II
|19
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Moore II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|197
|75
|38
|17
|3
|3
|9
|22
|29/57
|9/20
|8/10
|5
|33
-
UCLA
COLO56
57
2nd 7:42 ESPU
-
MINN
9PURDUE43
67
2nd 9:45 FS1
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN49
67
2nd 7:44 ESP3
-
MEMP
UCONN59
38
2nd 10:23 ESPN
-
COLOST
20NEVADA61
68
2nd 9:21 CBSSN
-
PSU
NEB7
10
1st 14:30 BTN
-
TULSA
11CINCY74
82
Final
-
CHATT
VMI65
68
Final
-
2MICHST
WISC68
63
Final
-
NKY
IUPUI75
56
Final
-
UNLV
NMEX90
91
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF69
68
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST79
76
Final
-
MARIST
CAN74
98
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE48
65
Final
-
IONA
RIDER101
110
Final
-
CIT
WCAR75
92
Final
-
UCF
TEMPLE56
75
Final
-
ILL
RUT75
62
Final
-
ECU
23HOU58
109
Final
-
WRIGHT
ILLCHI0
0142.5 O/U
+2.0
6:00pm
-
25FSU
NCST0
0165.5 O/U
-1.0
6:00pm ESPU
-
QUINN
MANH0
0137.0 O/U
-6.0
6:00pm ESP3
-
NWEST
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-3.0
7:30pm BTN