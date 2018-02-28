HOU
SMU

No Text

Gray leads No. 25 Houston past SMU 69-56

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Rob Gray had 19 points and nine assists and Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points to lead No. 25 Houston to a 69-56 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (23-6, 13-4 American) have won seven of eight games and are a half game behind second-place Wichita State, which will visit UCF on Thursday.

SMU (16-14, 6-11) has lost seven of eight games since leading scorer Shake Milton was sidelined with a hand injury.

Jahmal McMurray scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to lead the Mustangs. He was the only SMU player to score during the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Houston outscored SMU 17-4 in points off turnovers and 28-16 in points in the paint.

The Cougars' largest lead was 18 points late in the second half after leading 36-24 at halftime. The Mustangs missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts during the first half.

Cougars senior guard Wes Van Beck, who has made seven starts this season, missed his second consecutive game with an injured hand.

Houston leads the all-time series 49-32 with games played as non-conference opponents and as members of the Southwest Conference, Conference USA and the American.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: With the Cougars headed to the NCAA Tournament. coach Kelvin Sampson will have taken each of the NCAA Division I schools that he has coached to the tournament - Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Houston.

SMU: The Mustangs went 13-5 at Moody Coliseum during the regular season. They were 68-4 at home during the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

Houston will end its regular season at home vs. Connecticut.

SMU will visit South Florida on Sunday

Key Players
R. Gray
32 G
S. Milton
1 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
45.4 Field Goal % 44.9
33.9 Three Point % 43.4
83.2 Free Throw % 84.7
  Offensive rebound by Galen Robinson Jr. 25.0
  Gabe Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 3 Jimmy Whitt made 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Devin Davis made dunk, assist by Armoni Brooks 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 1:21
  Jahmal McMurray missed jump shot 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt 1:33
  Galen Robinson Jr. missed free throw 1:33
  Personal foul on William Douglas 1:33
+ 2 Ben Emelogu II made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt 1:44
+ 1 Galen Robinson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:52
Team Stats
Points 69 56
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 17-45 (37.8%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 19 21
Team 5 7
Assists 18 7
Steals 5 3
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 28 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
32
R. Gray G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
0
J. McMurray G
17 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo 25 Houston 23-6 363369
home team logo SMU 16-14 243256
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Houston
Starters
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gray 35 19 3 9 0 1 5 5 8/18 1/7 2/3 0 3
C. Davis Jr. 38 17 5 0 0 0 0 3 6/17 5/15 0/0 2 3
D. Davis 20 8 2 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 0
G. Robinson Jr. 38 4 5 7 5 0 2 3 1/3 0/0 2/3 1 4
B. Brady 10 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
B. Emelogu II
E. Landrum
A. Agau
J. Whitt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 39 17 3 0 0 0 4 2 6/11 1/3 4/4 0 3
B. Emelogu II 30 14 4 1 0 0 3 3 6/11 0/2 2/2 0 4
E. Landrum 32 7 6 2 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 3/3 0 6
A. Agau 20 6 5 0 0 0 5 3 1/2 0/0 4/5 2 3
J. Whitt 36 5 5 3 0 1 0 2 1/8 1/1 2/4 2 3
NCAA BB Scores