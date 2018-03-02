OREG
Flynn's 28 points lift Washington State past Oregon, 78-76

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Malachi Flynn scored 28 points with eight rebounds and five assists; Robert Franks added 19 points and five rebounds as Washington State held on in the final seconds to defeat Oregon, 78-76 on Thursday night.

The Cougars took the lead just before halftime on a Franks 3-pointer for a 37-35 advantage. Leading for most of the second half, it looked like a typical late game showing for the Cougars after Oregon went on a 13-2 run for their first lead of the second half 67-66 with 3:32 remaining.

Flynn's 28 points put him two shy of his career high of 30 against Colorado at home. Flynn came up clutch with big buckets throughout the second half including an 8-0 run by himself with 10:22 remaining. Viont'e Daniels added 13 points for the Cougars (12-17, 4-13 Pac-12) including a three from the corner with 54 seconds left in the game to extend the Cougar lead 77-72.

''I think we are really confident right now, we're playing together, we trust each other, we trust the coaches so I think everyone's just on the same page right now and I think that is the biggest thing,'' Flynn said.

Elijah Brown contributed with 18 points for the Ducks (19-11, 9-8 Pac-12), and Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds.

Pritchard had 16 for Oregon, but missed a big free throw to tie the game in the final 10 seconds and a potential game winning 3 at the buzzer.

''You could really see that they (Oregon) had started to gel and had tremendous momentum coming in here, and for us to beat them because our destiny lies in that Pac-12 tournament, and we still have work to do,'' said WSU coach Ernie Kent. ''Part of that work was proving to ourselves that we can play with the teams in the upper echelon.''

Big Picture:

Oregon: The loss puts the Ducks in a bad position heading into Pac-12 tournament play -- effectively knocking them lower in tournament seeding by also affecting their chances of making the NCAA tournament after competing in the Final Four last season.

Washington State: The Cougars grab their fourth Pac-12 win of the season. A Cougar win is rare after starting the season 6-0. The victory doesn't affect their seeding in the Pac-12 tournament, but it keeps WSU from finishing last in the conference. The Cougars have not won two games in a row since being 6-0.

Up Next:

Oregon: The Ducks travel to play Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars will host Oregon State on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 76 78
Field Goals 29-62 (46.8%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 20 19
Team 1 4
Assists 14 9
Steals 5 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
Oregon
Starters
E. Brown
T. Brown
P. Pritchard
M. McIntosh
P. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Brown 35 18 3 3 0 0 2 0 6/11 3/8 3/3 1 2
T. Brown 32 17 6 1 0 0 2 3 7/10 2/4 1/3 3 3
P. Pritchard 36 16 3 3 1 0 2 3 5/15 4/11 2/3 1 2
M. McIntosh 34 7 7 4 2 0 5 1 3/10 1/5 0/0 2 5
P. White 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1
Bench
K. Wooten
K. Smith
A. Kigab
R. Sorkin
V. Bailey Jr.
M. Cage
E. Gross
W. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wooten 15 7 5 0 0 3 0 4 3/4 0/0 1/1 1 4
K. Smith 15 4 3 2 2 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
A. Kigab 9 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 0
R. Sorkin 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
V. Bailey Jr. 8 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 33 14 5 3 13 20 29/62 10/32 8/12 13 20
Wash. State
Starters
M. Flynn
R. Franks
V. Daniels
D. Bernstine
C. Skaggs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Flynn 38 28 8 5 4 0 2 3 9/16 3/7 7/8 2 6
R. Franks 38 19 5 1 2 0 0 2 7/14 2/5 3/3 2 3
V. Daniels 35 13 1 2 0 0 0 4 5/8 3/6 0/0 0 1
D. Bernstine 33 7 5 1 1 2 1 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 3
C. Skaggs 32 5 4 0 0 0 2 0 2/7 1/6 0/0 0 4
Bench
A. Chidom
D. Cooper
M. Acquaah
J. Ergas
K. Langston
J. Pollard
S. Shpreyregin
K. Hinson
T. Mickelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Chidom 11 6 2 0 1 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 1 1
D. Cooper 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Acquaah 11 0 1 0 0 0 6 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Ergas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Langston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pollard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shpreyregin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mickelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 26 9 8 3 12 13 28/54 10/25 12/15 7 19
