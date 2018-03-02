SEATTLE (AP) Noah Dickerson scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half to help Washington hold off Oregon State 79-77 in a Pac-12 Conference game Thursday night.

Dickerson scored twice underneath to key a 7-0 run that put Washington up 70-64 with 3:45 remaining.

Freshman Jaylen Nowell had five of his 12 points in the final 1:02 to help preserve the victory for the Huskies (20-10, 10-7). Matisse Thybulle and David Crisp also had 12 points each for Washington, which shot 57.1 percent (24 of 42).

Tres Tinkle had 22 points, including a final 3-pointer at the buzzer. Stephen Thompson Jr. added 19 points and Drew Eubanks 15 for the Beavers (14-15, 6-11) who lost their 22nd consecutive road game.

Oregon State, which trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, quickly erased a 42-37 halftime deficit by making four of its first five second-half shots, pulling even at 44-44 on Ethan Thompson's 3-pointer.

The Huskies shot 60 percent in the first half, including one stretch where they made 10 of 11 shots, en route to the five-point lead at the break.

Crisp fed Dickerson underneath for a jam to put Washington up 42-31 with 2:12 left in the half, but Oregon State closed with a 6-0 run.

Thybulle had 12 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Oregon State stayed closed by turning a 16-10 rebound advantage into 11 second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies continue to bounce around on the tournament bubble. They probably need to defeat Oregon, then pick up at least one victory in the conference tournament.

Oregon State: The Beavers had 10th place in the conference locked up, but lost a chance to possibly finish as high as eighth.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Oregon on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Oregon State wraps up the regular season Saturday at Washington State.

