Dickerson helps Washington edge Oregon State 79-77

  • Mar 02, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Noah Dickerson scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half to help Washington hold off Oregon State 79-77 in a Pac-12 Conference game Thursday night.

Dickerson scored twice underneath to key a 7-0 run that put Washington up 70-64 with 3:45 remaining.

Freshman Jaylen Nowell had five of his 12 points in the final 1:02 to help preserve the victory for the Huskies (20-10, 10-7). Matisse Thybulle and David Crisp also had 12 points each for Washington, which shot 57.1 percent (24 of 42).

Tres Tinkle had 22 points, including a final 3-pointer at the buzzer. Stephen Thompson Jr. added 19 points and Drew Eubanks 15 for the Beavers (14-15, 6-11) who lost their 22nd consecutive road game.

Oregon State, which trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, quickly erased a 42-37 halftime deficit by making four of its first five second-half shots, pulling even at 44-44 on Ethan Thompson's 3-pointer.

The Huskies shot 60 percent in the first half, including one stretch where they made 10 of 11 shots, en route to the five-point lead at the break.

Crisp fed Dickerson underneath for a jam to put Washington up 42-31 with 2:12 left in the half, but Oregon State closed with a 6-0 run.

Thybulle had 12 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Oregon State stayed closed by turning a 16-10 rebound advantage into 11 second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies continue to bounce around on the tournament bubble. They probably need to defeat Oregon, then pick up at least one victory in the conference tournament.

Oregon State: The Beavers had 10th place in the conference locked up, but lost a chance to possibly finish as high as eighth.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Oregon on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Oregon State wraps up the regular season Saturday at Washington State.

--

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
D. Crisp
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
48.2 Field Goal % 38.3
33.6 Three Point % 29.0
84.4 Free Throw % 65.9
+ 3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Alfred Hollins 3.0
+ 2 Stephen Thompson Jr. made jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Tres Tinkle 9.0
+ 1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 15.0
  Shooting foul on Noah Dickerson 15.0
+ 2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 15.0
Team Stats
Points 77 79
Field Goals 29-51 (56.9%) 24-42 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 17
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 17 11
Team 1 2
Assists 12 9
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
N. Dickerson F
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon State 14-15 374077
home team logo Washington 20-10 423779
O/U 139.5, WASH -3.5
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 14-15 73.3 PPG 37.4 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Washington 20-10 74.8 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 18.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.8 APG 48.4 FG%
15
N. Dickerson F 15.3 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.9 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 22 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
15
N. Dickerson F 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
56.9 FG% 57.1
38.9 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 76.7
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
D. Eubanks
E. Thompson
S. Berger
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 36 22 7 2 2 0 6 4 9/12 3/5 1/1 3 4
S. Thompson Jr. 40 19 2 2 0 1 1 1 7/15 3/9 2/5 1 1
D. Eubanks 30 15 7 1 0 1 1 1 5/9 0/0 5/6 1 6
E. Thompson 34 7 3 3 0 0 1 5 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 3
S. Berger 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
G. Rakocevic
A. Hollins
Z. Reichle
K. Manuel
B. Kone
C. N'diaye
T. Sanders
R. Stacy
I. Barnes
X. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Rakocevic 20 10 2 0 0 0 2 2 5/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Hollins 14 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 0
Z. Reichle 9 2 1 2 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
K. Manuel 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
B. Kone 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. N'diaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sanders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stacy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 25 12 3 2 12 21 29/51 7/18 12/16 8 17
Washington
Starters
N. Dickerson
D. Crisp
M. Thybulle
J. Nowell
S. Timmins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 35 25 5 1 2 1 3 3 10/13 0/1 5/5 2 3
D. Crisp 34 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 3/4 3/4 0 2
M. Thybulle 37 12 2 1 2 3 2 1 4/8 3/5 1/2 1 1
J. Nowell 29 12 1 4 0 0 0 4 2/7 0/2 8/10 0 1
S. Timmins 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
Bench
D. Green
H. Wright
N. Carter
D. Kingma
G. Bowman
B. Baruti
C. Johnson
M. Carter III
J. Crandall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Green 22 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 1
H. Wright 24 5 3 0 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/1 3/5 0 3
N. Carter 10 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
D. Kingma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Baruti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 15 9 5 4 8 15 24/42 8/16 23/30 4 11
