Utah St pulls away from Colorado St in Mountain West, 76-65
LAS VEGAS (AP) Koby McEwen scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half when Sam Merrill had all 11 of his points and seventh-seeded Utah State pulled away for a 76-65 win over 10th-seeded Utah State in a first-round game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Dwayne Brown Jr., added 15 points and Julion Pearre 14 for the Aggies (16-16), who face second-seeded Boise State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Utah State erased a 15-point deficit and trailed 35-33 at the half. Merrill had back-to-back baskets in a 6-0 run that put the Aggies up for good, 47-44 with 14 minutes to go. The lead got as high as seven before the Rams cut it to 68-65 on a 3-point play by Deion James with 4 1/2 minutes to go. However, Utah State scored the last eight points of the game while the Rams missed their last six shots and finished 1 for 10.
The Aggies, despite going 1 of 10 from distance, shot 56 percent in the second half with a 22-14 rebounding advantage.
Anthony Bonner had 15 points and Prentiss Nixon 14 for the Rams (11-21), who had a tumultuous season with the suspension resignation of head coach Larry Eustachy followed by the suspension of interim coach Steve Barnes. They lost 12 of their last 13 games.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|50.7
|Field Goal %
|50.1
|37.5
|Three Point %
|45.6
|60.8
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|Shot clock violation turnover on Utah State
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|31.0
|Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|38.0
|Koby McEwen missed free throw
|38.0
|Personal foul on Deion James
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|39.0
|Anthony Bonner missed layup
|41.0
|+ 1
|Julion Pearre made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|+ 1
|Julion Pearre made 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|76
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|28-56 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|44
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|23
|33
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 11-21
|72.5 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Utah State 16-16
|73.1 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bonner
|36
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/12
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|0
|P. Nixon
|39
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/16
|4/10
|0/1
|1
|6
|C. Bob
|21
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/8
|2/3
|0/2
|1
|1
|N. Carvacho
|40
|8
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|7
|D. James
|32
|7
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bonner
|36
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/12
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|0
|P. Nixon
|39
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/16
|4/10
|0/1
|1
|6
|C. Bob
|21
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/8
|2/3
|0/2
|1
|1
|N. Carvacho
|40
|8
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|7
|D. James
|32
|7
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mitchell
|25
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Jenkins
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|30
|9
|8
|1
|8
|18
|25/64
|8/19
|7/14
|7
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McEwen
|38
|25
|6
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8/18
|2/9
|7/8
|0
|6
|D. Brown Jr.
|31
|15
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6/10
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|6
|J. Pearre
|31
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/6
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|4
|S. Merrill
|38
|11
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|Q. Taylor
|26
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McEwen
|38
|25
|6
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8/18
|2/9
|7/8
|0
|6
|D. Brown Jr.
|31
|15
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6/10
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|6
|J. Pearre
|31
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/6
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|4
|S. Merrill
|38
|11
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|Q. Taylor
|26
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dargenton
|20
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|5
|D. Brito
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Henson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Isby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ainge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Larson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|38
|14
|4
|2
|14
|16
|28/56
|7/25
|13/18
|5
|33
-
ARKST
LAMON46
72
2nd 3:46 ESP3
-
FORD
GWASH68
71
2nd 2:16 STAD
-
MORGAN
BCU58
57
2nd 6:29
-
CARK
LAMAR52
55
2nd 7:06 ESP3
-
OREGST
WASH31
33
2nd 17:48 PACN
-
IOWAST
TEXAS31
31
1st 1:19 ESPU
-
LATECH
NTEXAS29
25
1st 47.40
-
CUSE
12UNC19
27
1st 7:15 ESP2
-
DEPAUL
MARQET14
26
1st 6:23 FS1
-
FAU
UAB12
16
1st 12:17 FBOOK
-
MISS
SC36
38
1st 0.0 SECN
-
LVILLE
FSU82
74
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR73
66
Final
-
AF
UNLV90
97
Final/OT
-
BC
NCST91
87
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO85
97
Final
-
ARKLR
APPST64
93
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST65
76
Final
-
CAL
STNFRD58
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP71
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE69
67
Final
-
SALAB
TROY62
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL76
83
Final
-
USM
FIU69
68
Final
-
VANDY
UGA62
78
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST60
71
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN88
77
Final
-
SJST
WYO61
74
Final
-
ND
VATECH71
65
Final
-
COLG
BUCK54
83
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA58
71
Final
-
WASHST
OREG0
0149.0 O/U
-12.0
11:30pm PACN