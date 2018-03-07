COLOST
Utah St pulls away from Colorado St in Mountain West, 76-65

  • Mar 07, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Koby McEwen scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half when Sam Merrill had all 11 of his points and seventh-seeded Utah State pulled away for a 76-65 win over 10th-seeded Utah State in a first-round game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Dwayne Brown Jr., added 15 points and Julion Pearre 14 for the Aggies (16-16), who face second-seeded Boise State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Utah State erased a 15-point deficit and trailed 35-33 at the half. Merrill had back-to-back baskets in a 6-0 run that put the Aggies up for good, 47-44 with 14 minutes to go. The lead got as high as seven before the Rams cut it to 68-65 on a 3-point play by Deion James with 4 1/2 minutes to go. However, Utah State scored the last eight points of the game while the Rams missed their last six shots and finished 1 for 10.

The Aggies, despite going 1 of 10 from distance, shot 56 percent in the second half with a 22-14 rebounding advantage.

Anthony Bonner had 15 points and Prentiss Nixon 14 for the Rams (11-21), who had a tumultuous season with the suspension resignation of head coach Larry Eustachy followed by the suspension of interim coach Steve Barnes. They lost 12 of their last 13 games.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
S. Merrill
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
50.7 Field Goal % 50.1
37.5 Three Point % 45.6
60.8 Free Throw % 84.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Utah State 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill 31.0
  Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 38.0
  Koby McEwen missed free throw 38.0
  Personal foul on Deion James 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill 39.0
  Anthony Bonner missed layup 41.0
+ 1 Julion Pearre made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Julion Pearre made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon 50.0
Team Stats
Points 65 76
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 28-56 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 23 33
Team 2 6
Assists 9 14
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
15
A. Bonner G
15 PTS, 1 AST
1
K. McEwen G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 11-21 353065
home team logo Utah State 16-16 334376
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 11-21 72.5 PPG 40.1 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Utah State 16-16 73.1 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
15
A. Bonner G 8.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.4 APG 44.5 FG%
1
K. McEwen G 15.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.1 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Bonner G 15 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
1
K. McEwen G 25 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
39.1 FG% 50.0
42.1 3PT FG% 28.0
50.0 FT% 72.2
Colorado State
Starters
A. Bonner
P. Nixon
C. Bob
N. Carvacho
D. James
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Bonner 36 15 0 1 2 0 3 2 6/12 1/4 2/3 0 0
P. Nixon 39 14 7 0 0 0 1 3 5/16 4/10 0/1 1 6
C. Bob 21 12 2 0 1 0 0 4 5/8 2/3 0/2 1 1
N. Carvacho 40 8 10 2 1 1 1 3 2/6 0/0 4/6 3 7
D. James 32 7 10 3 2 0 1 5 3/12 0/0 1/2 2 8
Utah State
Starters
K. McEwen
D. Brown Jr.
J. Pearre
S. Merrill
Q. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McEwen 38 25 6 4 1 0 4 2 8/18 2/9 7/8 0 6
D. Brown Jr. 31 15 8 2 0 1 0 5 6/10 1/4 2/2 2 6
J. Pearre 31 14 4 3 1 0 1 2 4/6 4/6 2/2 0 4
S. Merrill 38 11 4 3 2 0 3 1 5/12 0/4 1/1 0 4
Q. Taylor 26 4 9 1 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 7
